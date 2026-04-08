बुधवार, 8 अप्रैल 2026
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Last Updated :वॉशिंगटन/तेहरान , बुधवार, 8 अप्रैल 2026 (07:02 IST)

ट्रंप का बड़ा ऐलान: 15 दिन तक ईरान पर नहीं होगा हमला, हार्मुज जलडमरूमध्य खुला

us iran ceasefire
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान के साथ 28 फरवरी से जारी युद्ध के बाद अब सीजफायर का ऐलान किया है। इसके तहत अमेरिका और इजराइल 15 दिनों तक ईरान पर हमला नहीं करेंगे। समझौते के तहत स्ट्रेट ऑफ हार्मुज खुल गया है। हालांकि ईरान और ओमान को हार्मुज से टैक्स वसूलने की अनुमति मिल गई है। 
 
ट्रंप ने ट्रुथ सोशल पर एक पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि मैं दो हफ्तों के लिए ईरान पर बमबारी और हमले को स्थगित करने पर सहमत हूं। उन्होंने इसे व्यापक युद्धविराम की दिशा में एक कदम बताया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ और सेना प्रमुख आसिम मुनीर के साथ हुई बातचीत के बाद लिया गया है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री ने भी सीजफायर के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। वहीं, ईरान ने जंग रोकने के लिए 10 सूत्रीय प्रस्ताव भेजा है।
व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैरोलिन लेविट ने कहा कि बातचीत जारी रहेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रेसिडेंट ट्रंप का बयान ही आगे की दिशा तय करेगा। बातचीत का आधार क्या होगा राष्ट्रपति के रूख से तय होगा। सच ये है कि हमारे राष्ट्रपति और हमारी पावरफुल सेना ने ईरान को स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज खोलने को राजी किया है और अब आगे की बातचीत जारी रहेगी।

ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अराघची ने बताया कि दो हफ्तों की अवधि के लिए होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य को खोल दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर लिखा, 'मैं ईरान की सर्वोच्च राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की ओर से यह घोषणा करता हूं: यदि ईरान पर हमले रोक दिए जाते हैं, तो हमारी शक्तिशाली सशस्त्र सेनाएं अपने रक्षात्मक अभियान रोक देंगी।'

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'बहुत विनम्रता के साथ, मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स ऑफ अमेरिका, अपने सहयोगियों के साथ, लेबनान और दूसरी जगहों सहित हर जगह तुरंत सीजफायर पर सहमत हो गए हैं, जो तुरंत लागू होगा।'

गौरतलब है कि अमेरिका और इजराइल के हमलों से ईरान में भारी तबाही हुई। वहीं ईरान ने भी इजराइल के साथ ही खाड़ी देशों में अमेरिकी ठिकानों पर जबरदस्त हमले किए। युद्ध की वजह से दुनियाभर में तेल संकट खड़ा हो गया था।
edited by  : Nrapendra Gupta
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न सीजफायर होगा, न सरेंडर, जंग जारी रहेगी, ट्रंप की धमकी पर ईरान का पलटवार

न सीजफायर होगा, न सरेंडर, जंग जारी रहेगी, ट्रंप की धमकी पर ईरान का पलटवारअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की धमकी पर ईरान ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि न सीजफायर होगा, न सरेंडर होगा, जंग जारी रहेगी। अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने आज रात ईरान की पूरी सभ्यता खत्म करने की धमकी दी है। उन्होंने ट्रुथ सोशल पर कहा- आज रात एक पूरी सभ्यता खत्म हो जाएगी, जिसे फिर कभी वापस नहीं लाया जा सकेगा। ईरान ने अमेरिका के साथ बातचीत के सभी रास्ते बंद कर दिए हैं।

Donald Trump की धमकी, खत्म होगा भ्रष्टाचार और मौत का दौर, ईश्वर ईरान की रक्षा करे

Donald Trump की धमकी, खत्म होगा भ्रष्टाचार और मौत का दौर, ईश्वर ईरान की रक्षा करेअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) ने एक तीखे और भावनात्मक बयान में कहा है कि आज रात एक पूरी सभ्यता खत्म हो सकती है, जिसे फिर कभी वापस नहीं लाया जा सकेगा। मैं नहीं चाहता कि ऐसा हो, लेकिन शायद ऐसा हो सकता है।

युद्ध के हालातों के बीच खुशखबरी, LPG सिलेंडर की सप्लाई दोगुनी करने का आदेश

युद्ध के हालातों के बीच खुशखबरी, LPG सिलेंडर की सप्लाई दोगुनी करने का आदेशकेंद्र सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए 5 किलोग्राम फ्री ट्रेड LPG (FTL) सिलेंडरों की आपूर्ति बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। पेट्रोलियम और नेचुरल गैस मंत्रालय के सचिव डॉ. नीरज मित्तल ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के मुख्य सचिवों को पत्र लिखकर निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

Kharg Island पर अमेरिका और इजराइल के ताबड़तोड़ हमले, ईरान ने भी दी चेतावनी

Kharg Island पर अमेरिका और इजराइल के ताबड़तोड़ हमले, ईरान ने भी दी चेतावनीईरान के प्रमुख तेल निर्यात केंद्र Kharg Island पर एक बार फिर कई हमलों की खबरें सामने आई हैं। यह घटनाक्रम ऐसे समय हुआ है जब अमेरिका, इज़राइल और ईरान के बीच युद्धविराम (ceasefire) को लेकर बातचीत लगभग ठप पड़ चुकी है और तनाव चरम पर पहुंच गया है। खार्ग द्वीप ईरान की अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ माना जाता है, जहां से देश के करीब 90% तेल निर्यात होता है।

Manipur में बड़ा बवाल, रॉकेट हमले में 2 बच्चों की मौत, 5 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद

Manipur में बड़ा बवाल, रॉकेट हमले में 2 बच्चों की मौत, 5 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंदमणिपुर में मंगलवार को हालात तनावपूर्ण हो गए। इसके बाद राज्य सरकार ने पांच जिलों में इंटरनेट और मोबाइल डेटा सेवाओं को तीन दिनों के लिए अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया। यह कदम कथित रॉकेट हमले में दो बच्चों की मौत के बाद भड़के विरोध प्रदर्शन और बिगड़ती कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति को देखते हुए उठाया गया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Hormuz पर संकट बरकरार, UN में बहरीन का प्रस्ताव गिरा, रूस-चीन का वीटो

Hormuz पर संकट बरकरार, UN में बहरीन का प्रस्ताव गिरा, रूस-चीन का वीटोरूस और चीन ने मंगलवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) के उस प्रस्ताव को ‘वीटो’ कर दिया, जिसका उद्देश्य होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य को फिर से खोलना था और जिसमें बार-बार संशोधन किया गया था। प्रस्ताव में बार-बार संशोधन इस उम्मीद के साथ किया गया था कि ये दोनों देश इस पर मतदान से दूर रहेंगे। पंद्रह सदस्यीय यूनएसएससी में बहरीन की ओर से लाए गए प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में 11 वोट और विरोध में दो वोट पड़े। वहीं, दो सदस्यों ने मतदान से दूरी बनाई।

क्या ईरान पर होगा Nuclear अटैक, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्लान पर व्हाइट हाउस का बड़ा बयान

क्या ईरान पर होगा Nuclear अटैक, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्लान पर व्हाइट हाउस का बड़ा बयानअमेरिका और ईरान के बीच बढ़ते तनाव के बीच डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) की चेतावनी के बाद व्हाइट हाउस ने मंगलवार को कहा कि ईरान को अमेरिकी प्रस्ताव पर फैसला लेने के लिए तय समय-सीमा तक का ही मौका है। कुल मिलाकर, ईरान-अमेरिका टकराव अब बेहद खतरनाक मोड़ पर पहुंच गया है और अगले कुछ घंटे वैश्विक स्तर पर निर्णायक साबित हो सकते हैं।

ईरान में फंसे भारतीयों को अलर्ट, अगले 48 घंटे जहां हैं, वहीं रहें, सरकार की सख्त एडवाइजरी

ईरान में फंसे भारतीयों को अलर्ट, अगले 48 घंटे जहां हैं, वहीं रहें, सरकार की सख्त एडवाइजरीअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ईरान पर हमले की डेडलाइन खत्म होने का समय जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है, दुनिया में इसको लेकर आशंकाएं बढ़ गई हैं। भारत ने ईरान में रहने वाले भारतीय नागरिकों एडवाइजरी जारी की है। भारतीयों को कहा गया है कि 48 घंटे जहां हैं वहीं रहें। बिजली प्लांट और सैन्य ठिकानों से दूर रहें। हाइवे पर यात्रा न करें।

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सनातनी एकजुट हों तो षड्यंत्रकारी भारत का बाल बांका भी नहीं कर पाएंगे : योगीYogi Adityanath Mathura visit: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने संतों की उपस्थिति में सनातन समाज से एकजुट होने का आह्वान किया। रामनगरी का उदाहरण देते हुए सीएम ने कहा कि 2017 के पहले अयोध्या में तीन घंटे बिजली मिलती थी। जय श्रीराम बोलने पर लड्डू नहीं, डंडे-लाठियां मिलती थीं। गलियां संकरी थीं और भवन जर्जर। आवागमन के साधन भी सीमित थे, लेकिन आज अयोध्या त्रेतायुग का स्मरण कराती है।

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iPad mini को टक्कर देगा Oppo Pad Mini, 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स

iPad mini को टक्कर देगा Oppo Pad Mini, 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्सOppo कॉम्पैक्ट टैबलेट मार्केट में एंट्री करने की तैयारी में है। कंपनी का नया Pad Mini जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है। हालांकि कंपनी ने अभी तक आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है, लेकिन लीक रिपोर्ट्स में इसके दमदार फीचर्स सामने आए हैं। यह टैबलेट उन यूजर्स को ध्यान में रखकर लाया जा रहा है जो पोर्टेबल होने के साथ-साथ पावरफुल डिवाइस चाहते हैं। लॉन्च के बाद यह बाजार में मौजूद प्रीमियम कॉम्पैक्ट टैबलेट्स को सीधी टक्कर दे सकता है।

Google Pixel 10a: फ्लैट डिजाइन और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस के दम पर क्या मिड-रेंज बाजार में बना पाएगा खास जगह?

Google Pixel 10a: फ्लैट डिजाइन और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस के दम पर क्या मिड-रेंज बाजार में बना पाएगा खास जगह?जब Google ने अपनी नवीनतम 'a' सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया तो टेक्निकल एक्सपर्ट्‍स और रिव्यूअर्स ने पहली नजर में Pixel 10a को अपने पिछले मॉडल Pixel 9a के काफी करीब पाया। हालांकि तीन हफ्तों के निरंतर इस्तेमाल के बाद यह समानताएं बेमानी लगने लगती हैं और Google Pixel 10a मजबूती से अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाता नजर आता है।

Poco X8 Pro सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च: 9000mAh बैटरी और 'आयरन मैन' अवतार में मचाएगा धूम, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Poco X8 Pro सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च: 9000mAh बैटरी और 'आयरन मैन' अवतार में मचाएगा धूम, जानें कीमत और फीचर्सस्मार्टफोन ब्रांड Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित Poco X8 Pro सीरीज को आधिकारिक तौर पर पेश कर दिया है। इस सीरीज के तहत कंपनी ने तीन दमदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं— Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro और एक स्पेशल एडिशन Poco X8 Pro - Iron Man Edition।
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