SBI Data Breach: एसबीआई के हजारों ग्राहकों का डेटा डार्क वेब पर लीक, नुकसान को लेकर क्या बोला बैंक

‼️DATA LEAK CLAIM — STATE BANK OF INDIA A threat actor identified as Siriusim claims to have leaked customer documents and personal data allegedly associated with the State Bank of India (SBI). Target: State Bank of India (SBI) Country: India Sector: Banking / Financial Services Claim reported: October 16, 2026 Claimed dataset: ▪️ 375,000 CSV rows ▪️ 2,722 PDF documents ▪️ Personal customer information ▪️ Loan applications and supporting documents ▪️ Account-opening applications ▪️ Address and other application-related details The threat actor describes this as the first disclosure of the dataset. The authenticity, origin and extent of the alleged exposure remain UNVERIFIED. Potential impact: If legitimate, the data could facilitate identity theft, financial fraud, targeted phishing and fraudulent loan applications. SBI should investigate the claim, verify whether customer records were exposed and notify potentially affected customers through official channels. #CyberSecurity #India #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #DataLeak #DataBreach #BankingSecurity #ThreatIntelligence