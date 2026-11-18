इस्तीफे के बाद Nvidia के पूर्व CEO जेनसन हुआंग का परिवार के लिए भावुक संदेश, कहा- मेरी बाकी जिंदगी...
क्या है पूरा विवाद : कथित चीनी जासूस और AI चिप बनाने वाली कंपनी के दो अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ हुआंग के संबंधों की खबरें सामने आने के बाद गुरुवार को उन्होंने एनवीडिया के CEO पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। उनकी पत्नी और पिछले 41 सालों से उनकी जीवनसाथी रहीं लोरी मिल्स का इन खबरों के बाद से अभी तक कोई बयान सामने नहीं आया है। पिछले हफ्ते हुआंग ने अपने एक बयान में सिंगापुर स्थित क्लाउड कंप्यूटिंग फर्म 'मेगास्पीड' की एक एग्जीक्यूटिव, ऐलिस हुआंग के साथ अपने अफेयर का खुलासा किया था, जेनसन हुआंग ने कहा कि वह अपनी पत्नी के प्रति बेवफा रहे हैं।
Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026
पत्नी-बच्चों के नाम भावुक संदेश : पिछले एक हफ्ते में मुझे दोस्तों, इंडस्ट्री के साथियों और ऐसे लोगों से भी बहुत प्यार और समर्थन मिला है जिनसे मैं कभी नहीं मिला। मेरे और मेरे परिवार के प्रति दया दिखाने वाले सभी लोगों का बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद। यह मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखता है।
मैं NVIDIA में सभी से अपेक्षित मानकों पर खरा नहीं उतर पाया और मैंने अपने निजी जीवन में गंभीर गलतियां की हैं। मैंने बोर्ड के लिए मुश्किलें खड़ी कीं, जिसका मुझे गहरा खेद है। मैं अपनी गलतियों की पूरी जिम्मेदारी लेता हूं और बोर्ड की स्वतंत्र जांच में पूरा सहयोग देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हूं।
मेरे जाने के बाद से, NVIDIA के कर्मचारियों, निवेशकों, बिजनेस पार्टनर्स और ग्राहकों की ओर से मुझे वापस CEO के रूप में लौटने के लिए लगातार आग्रह मिल रहे हैं। चूंकि कंपनी अभी जटिल तकनीक, बाजार, प्रतिस्पर्धा और भू-राजनीतिक चुनौतियों से गुजर रही है, इसलिए कई लोग सीधे मुझसे संपर्क कर रहे हैं।
शुभकाकामनाएं भेजने वाले सभी लोगों को एक बार फिर धन्यवाद। आपके समर्थन से मैं अभिभूत हूं। अपने परिवार से कहना चाहता हूं, मैं आप सभी से बहुत प्यार करता हूं और अपना बाकी जीवन इस तरह बिताऊंगा कि मैं आपके प्यार के काबिल बना रहूं।
अमेरिकी सरकार हुआंग से करेगी पूछताछ : पिछले एक हफ्ते में मची उथल-पुथल ने एनवीडिया के शेयरों को बुरी तरह प्रभावित किया है। कुछ समय पहले तक यह दुनिया की सबसे मूल्यवान पब्लिकली ट्रेडेड कंपनी थी। अमेरिकी सांसदों ने मंगलवार को बताया कि 1 दिसंबर को हुआंग तीन अमेरिकी हाउस कमेटियों के सामने पेश होंगे। उनसे इस बात पर पूछताछ की जाएगी कि चीन को एनवीडिया के जरिए अमेरिका की एडवांस्ड चिप्स तक पहुंच कैसे मिल गई।