शुक्रवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 24 october 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2025 (08:39 IST)

बिहार चुनाव में आज से पीएम मोदी की एंट्री, कर्पूरी ठाकुर के गांव जाएंगे, 2 चुनावी सभाएं भी करेंगे

pm modi in odisha
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज से बिहार में चुनावी शंखनाद करेंगे। वे आज समस्तीपुर और बेगुसराय में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कर्पूरी ठाकुर के गांव में कर्पूरी ठाकुर को श्रद्धांजलि भी देंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:52 AM, 24th Oct
आंध्र प्रदेश के कुरनूल में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। हैदराबाद से बेंगलुरु जा रही सवारियों से भरी बस में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में 20 से ज्यादा लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका। कई यात्रियों ने बस से कूदकर बचाई जान। हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू और मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने शोक जताया। ALSO READ: कुरनूल में चलती बस में लगी भीषण आग, दरवाजा जाम, कई यात्रियों ने कूद कर बचाई जान
 

07:49 AM, 24th Oct
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की एंट्री। वे आज सुबह 11 बजे कर्पूरी ग्राम में कर्पूरी ठाकुर की श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। प्रधानमंत्री दोपहर 12.15 बजे समस्तीपुर में और दोपहर 2 बजे बेगुसराय में चुनावी सभा करेंगे। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री जेपी नड्‍डा शाम 6 बजे वैशाली के हाजीपुर में प्रबुद्ध जन बैठक को संबोधित करेंगे।

07:49 AM, 24th Oct
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में 1 लाख का इनामी बदमाश फैजल ढेर।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

महिला जेम्सबॉन्ड अन्ना चैपमैन फिर काम पर लौटीं, जानिए कौन है यह करिश्माई रूसी जासूस

महिला जेम्सबॉन्ड अन्ना चैपमैन फिर काम पर लौटीं, जानिए कौन है यह करिश्माई रूसी जासूसWho is Anna Chapman: रूस की प्रसिद्ध जासूस अन्ना चैपमैन (Anna Chapman) एक बार फिर अपने 'पुराने काम' पर लौट आई हैं। 43 वर्षीय अन्ना चैपमैन का असली नाम अन्ना रोमानोवा है। उन्हें एक महत्वपूर्ण मिशन के तहत 'म्यूजियम ऑफ रशियन इंटेलिजेंस' का प्रमुख बनाया गया है।

America में भारतीय ट्रक ड्राइवर ने कई कारों को रौंदा, 3 लोगों की गई जान

America में भारतीय ट्रक ड्राइवर ने कई कारों को रौंदा, 3 लोगों की गई जानIndian Trucker California Crash : अमेरिका में भारतीय शख्स को दक्षिणी कैलिफोर्निया में एक ट्रक दुर्घटना के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोप है कि जिस वक्त हादसा हुआ उस समय वह नशे की हालत में था। इस हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और कई अन्य घायल हुए हैं। खौफनाक हादसा जशनप्रीत सिंह के ट्रक में लगे कैमरे (डैशकैम) में कैद हुआ है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे ट्रक ने कार को पीछे से टक्कर मारी।

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप इफेक्ट, क्या प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी नहीं जाएंगे आसियान?

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप इफेक्ट, क्या प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी नहीं जाएंगे आसियान?ASEAN Summit Malaysia: कांग्रेस ने बृहस्पतिवार को दावा किया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी आसियान शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए मलेशिया नहीं जा रहे हैं क्योंकि वह अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का सामना नहीं करना चाहते। पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने यह कटाक्ष भी किया कि प्रधानमंत्री शायद बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गाने ‘बच के रहना रे बाबा’ को याद कर रहे होंगे।

दीपावली पर बोरे भर सिक्के लेकर स्कूटी खरीदने पहुंचा किसान, गिफ्ट देख डबल हुई खुशी

दीपावली पर बोरे भर सिक्के लेकर स्कूटी खरीदने पहुंचा किसान, गिफ्ट देख डबल हुई खुशीchhatisgarh Viral news : छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर जिले में दीपावली के दिन एक किसान अपनी बेटी के साथ बोरे में सिक्के लेकर दो पहिया खरीदने पहुंचा। उसने एक स्कूटी पसंद की और सिक्कों से भरी बोरी शो रूम संचालक को थमा दी। शोरूम संचालक ने व्यस्त समय में भी सहृदयता दिखाते हुए न सिर्फ किसान स्कूटी दी बल्कि गिफ्ट देकर उसकी खुशी को दोगुना कर दिया।

चित्रकूट में लगा गधा मेला, 1.05 लाख में बिका 'सनी देओल', कितने में बिका 'सलमान'

चित्रकूट में लगा गधा मेला, 1.05 लाख में बिका 'सनी देओल', कितने में बिका 'सलमान'Chitrakut Gadha Mela : चित्रकूट में मंदाकिनी नदी के तट पर लगे गधा मेले में फिल्मी नामों वाले गधों को देखने के लिए भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। इस मेले में सनी देओल नाम का गधा 1.05 लाख में बिका। वही सलमान खान नामक गधे के 90 हजार रुपए मिले।

और भी वीडियो देखें

चीन अपनी नई पंचवर्षीय योजना से क्या हासिल करना चाहता है?

चीन अपनी नई पंचवर्षीय योजना से क्या हासिल करना चाहता है?चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (सीपीसी) की केंद्रीय समिति का चौथा पूर्ण अधिवेशन चल रहा है। आला नेता और अधिकारी बंद दरवाजों के पीछे बैठक कर रहे हैं। बैठक का मुख्य एजेंडा अगले पांच साल के लिए देश के सामाजिक और आर्थिक विकास की योजना तैयार करना है।

LIVE: कुरनूल में यात्रियों से भरी बस में आग, 42 लोग थे सवार

LIVE: कुरनूल में यात्रियों से भरी बस में आग, 42 लोग थे सवारLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: आंध्र प्रदेश के कुरनूल में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। हैदराबाद से बेंगलुरु जा रही 42 यात्रियों से भरी बस में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका। पल पल की जानकारी...

तेल कंपनियों पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों पर पुतिन ने कहा- किसी भी दबाव में झुकेंगे नहीं

तेल कंपनियों पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों पर पुतिन ने कहा- किसी भी दबाव में झुकेंगे नहींVladimir Putin Statement on US sanctions: अमेरिका द्वारा उनके देश की दो सबसे बड़ी तेल कंपनियों पर लगाए गए नए प्रतिबंधों को पूरी तरह खारिज करते हुए रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि ये प्रतिबंध मॉस्को पर दबाव डालने की कोशिश हैं, लेकिन रूस किसी बाहरी दबाव के आगे नहीं झुकेगा।

रूसी तेल कंपनियों पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध का भारत पर क्या होगा असर

रूसी तेल कंपनियों पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध का भारत पर क्या होगा असरUS sanctions on Russian oil companies: रूस की प्रमुख तेल कंपनियों- रोसनेफ्ट और लुकोइल पर अमेरिका द्वारा लगाए गए नए प्रतिबंधों का भारत पर भी प्रतिकूल असर पड़ने की संभावना है। प्रतिबंधों का सीधा असर भारत की सबसे बड़ी निजी रिफाइनरी कंपनियों पर पड़ेगा और इससे भारत को मिलने वाले सस्ते रूसी तेल की मात्रा कम हो सकती है।

मध्य प्रदेश में शून्य प्रतिशत ब्याज पर कृषकों को जारी रहेगा फसल ऋण

मध्य प्रदेश में शून्य प्रतिशत ब्याज पर कृषकों को जारी रहेगा फसल ऋणMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव की अध्यक्षता में मंत्रि-परिषद की बैठक गुरुवार को मंत्रालय में सम्पन्न हुई। मंत्रिपरिषद द्वारा वर्ष 2025-26 के लिए सहकारी बैंकों के माध्यम से शून्य प्रतिशत ब्याज दर पर कृषकों को अल्पावधि फसल ऋण दिए जाने की योजना को निरंतर रखे जाने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई।

Vivo ने त्योहारी सीजन में सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर बढ़ाई Samsung टेंशन, iPhone 17 को देंगे कड़ी टक्कर

Vivo ने त्योहारी सीजन में सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर बढ़ाई Samsung टेंशन, iPhone 17 को देंगे कड़ी टक्करVivo X300 and X300 Pro launched : त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए Vivo ने अपने धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। वीवो ने अपनी इस दमदार फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन सीरीज को घरेलू बाजार में पेश किया है। वीवो के ये दोनों फोन MediaTek के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप प्रोसेसर के साथ आते हैं।

सस्ता Samsung Galaxy M17 5G क्या दिखा पाएगा कमाल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

सस्ता Samsung Galaxy M17 5G क्या दिखा पाएगा कमाल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सSamsung ने अपना एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। इसकी कीमत सिर्फ 12,499 रुपए है। यह स्मार्टफोन Galaxy M16 5G का अपग्रेड मॉडल है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन में बड़ी बैटरी के साथ-साथ 50MP का OIS कैमरा मिलेगा। फोन में कंपनी ने नए डिजाइन का कैमरा सेटअप दिया है।

JioBharat : देश का पहला 'सेफ्टी फर्स्ट' मोबाइल फोन

JioBharat : देश का पहला 'सेफ्टी फर्स्ट' मोबाइल फोनJioBharat mobile phone : जियोभारत सीरीज का मौजूदा मोबाइल फोन नए सेफ्टी-शील्ड फीचर के साथ बाजार में उतरने को तैयार है। फोन की खासियत है कि हमेशा कनेक्टेड रहने के साथ यह आपके अपनों को स्कैम और फ्रॉड से सुरक्षा देगा। इसे खासतौर पर बच्चों, महिलाओं और बुज़ुर्गों की सुरक्षा और कनेक्टिविटी के लिए एक स्मार्ट सॉल्युशन के तौर पर डिज़ाइन किया गया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

दीपावली

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com