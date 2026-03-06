शुक्रवार, 6 मार्च 2026
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. India vs England fixture records monumental viewership figures
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 6 मार्च 2026 (19:30 IST)

INDvsENG मैच को रिकॉर्ड 65 मिलियन दर्शकों ने देखा, टूटा रिकॉर्ड

India
भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच टी20 विश्व कप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल ने डिजिटल खेल दर्शक संख्या का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है और जियो हॉटस्टार पर 65.2 मिलियन दर्शकों की चरम समवर्तीता (पीक कॉनकरेंसी) दर्ज की गई।भारत ने इंग्लैंड को करीबी मुकाबले में सात रन से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद अध्यक्ष जय शाह ने एक्स पर लिखा ,‘‘ ICC टी20 विश्व कप के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल ने डिजिटल दर्शक संख्या का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। भारत और इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीमों के बीच इस मैच में जियो हॉटस्टार पर 65. 2 मिलियन दर्शकों की चरम समवर्तीता दर्ज की गई जो दुनिया भर में किसी लाइव खेल आयोजन के लिये रिकॉर्ड है।’’
उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ यह भारतीय प्रशंसकों को एकत्र करने के लिये बड़े वैश्विक क्रिकेट की अतुलनीय क्षमता के साथ आईसीसी में मेरी टीम और हमारे साझेदार जियो स्टार की बड़े पैमाने पर प्रशंसकों को जोड़ने की काबिलियत को भी दिखाता है।’’
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोच

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोचमुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर का 16 महीने का सफर उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा, इस दौरान भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर न्यूजीलैंड से 0-3, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसकी सरजमीं पर 1-3 से और अब घरेलू मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 0-2 से हार मिली।इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जरूर मिंया मैजिक के कारण सीरीज बराबर हुई लेकिन वहां भी टीम इंडिया 2 टेस्ट मैच हारी।

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसका

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसकादक्षिण अफ्रीका से दोनों टेस्ट मैच में हार झेलने के बाद भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसक गया है जिससे उसकी फाइनल में पहुंचने की संभावनाओं को करारा झटका लगा है।बुधवार को गुवाहाटी में दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से मिली हार, पारंपरिक पांच दिवसीय प्रारूप में रनों के लिहाज से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदा

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदारांची के जेसीए अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में हुआ भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका का मैच एक नए नियम से खेला गया। 34 ओवर के बाद गेंदबाजी कर रही टीम को कोई एक गेंद चुनने को मिली जिससे बाकी के 16 ओवर पूरे होंगे। भारत की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने चुनी हुई गेंद पर जबरदस्त प्रहार किया और धीमे लग रहे शतक को तेज बनाया।

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनर

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनरमुंबई के बल्लेबाज़ आयुष म्हात्रे को 12 दिसंबर से दुबई में होने वाले ACC अंडर-19 एशिया कप के लिए भारत अंडर-19 टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया है। BCCI ने टूर्नामेंट के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की, जिसमें आक्रामक ओपनर वैभव सूर्यवंशी भी शामिल हैं। विहान मल्होत्रा को टीम का उपकप्तान बनाया गया है।

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोले

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोलेमौजूदा विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान तेम्बा बावुमा के लिए भारत को उसकी सरजमीं पर हराना विशेष महत्व रखती है और उनका कहना है कि दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला जीतना लगभग इस साल के शुरू में मिली विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीत के बराबर ही ही है।दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत के तीन दौरों में लगातार सात टेस्ट गंवाए हैं और उनकी आखिरी जीत 2010 में नागपुर में रही थी

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

खाटू श्याम बाबा

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2026, Webdunia.com