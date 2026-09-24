ग्रेटर नोएडा में दर्दनाक हादसा, लापरवाही से बस में लगी आग, 9 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत
A tragic bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida last night reportedly claimed nine lives. The bus was travelling from Noida to Mahoba.— Hafizah (@parody454) September 24, 2026
Please keep the injured and the families of those who lost their lives in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/PK8eDQ5cLJ
सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान
यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर एक बस में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण अग्नि दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 24, 2026
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।
पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक
Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin…