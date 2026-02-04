बुधवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2026
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2026 (17:59 IST)

2 अफगानियों के शतक, 310 रन पड़वा कर सिर्फ 4 विकेट ले पाए भारतीय गेंदबाज

India
AFGvsIND अंडर 19 विश्वकप के सेमीफाइनल में अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के खिलाफ 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 50 ओवरों में 310 रन बना लिए। भारत की ओर से सिर्फ 2 सफल गेंदबाज रहे दीपेश देवेंद्रन और कनिष्क चौहान जिन्होंने 2-2 विकेट लिए।

अफगानिस्तान की ओर से फैजल शिनोजदा और उजराइनुल्लाह नियाजाई ने शतक ठोके। फैजल शिनोजदा  ने 93 गेंदो पर 110 रन बनाए जिसमें 15 चौके शामिल थे। वहीं उजराइनुल्लाह नियाजाई ने 86 गेंदो में 12 चौके और 2 छक्के की मदद से 101 रन बनाए। दोनों ने तीसरे विकेट के लिए 148 रन जोड़े।
अफगानिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पहले विकेट के लिए 53 रन जोड़े। जब स्कोर 117 रन हुआ तो टीम का दूसरा सलामी बल्लेबाज भी चलता बना लेकिन टीम के लिए तब तक मंच तैयार हो चुका था।

हालांकि 40 ओवर तक अफगानिस्तान के सिर्फ 199 रन ही थे। लेकिन दोनों शतकवीरों ने मिलकर अंतिम 10 ओवर में 110 रन बनाए। इस कारण टीम 300 के आंकड़े के पार जा सकी।
10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोच

10 हार, 3 सीरीज गंवाई, भारतीय जमीन पर 21वीं सदी के सबसे खराब टेस्ट कोचमुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर का 16 महीने का सफर उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा, इस दौरान भारत को घरेलू मैदान पर न्यूजीलैंड से 0-3, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसकी सरजमीं पर 1-3 से और अब घरेलू मैदान पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 0-2 से हार मिली।इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जरूर मिंया मैजिक के कारण सीरीज बराबर हुई लेकिन वहां भी टीम इंडिया 2 टेस्ट मैच हारी।

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसका

WTC Points Table में भारत पाकिस्तान से भी नीचे खिसकादक्षिण अफ्रीका से दोनों टेस्ट मैच में हार झेलने के बाद भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसक गया है जिससे उसकी फाइनल में पहुंचने की संभावनाओं को करारा झटका लगा है।बुधवार को गुवाहाटी में दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से मिली हार, पारंपरिक पांच दिवसीय प्रारूप में रनों के लिहाज से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदा

INDvsSA ODI मैच पहली बार खेला गया इस नियम से, बल्लेबाजों को हुआ फायदारांची के जेसीए अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में हुआ भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका का मैच एक नए नियम से खेला गया। 34 ओवर के बाद गेंदबाजी कर रही टीम को कोई एक गेंद चुनने को मिली जिससे बाकी के 16 ओवर पूरे होंगे। भारत की पारी के दौरान विराट कोहली ने चुनी हुई गेंद पर जबरदस्त प्रहार किया और धीमे लग रहे शतक को तेज बनाया।

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनर

वैभव को नहीं उनके के दोस्त को मिली U19 टीम की कप्तानी, जो हैं CSK का ओपनरमुंबई के बल्लेबाज़ आयुष म्हात्रे को 12 दिसंबर से दुबई में होने वाले ACC अंडर-19 एशिया कप के लिए भारत अंडर-19 टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया है। BCCI ने टूर्नामेंट के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की, जिसमें आक्रामक ओपनर वैभव सूर्यवंशी भी शामिल हैं। विहान मल्होत्रा को टीम का उपकप्तान बनाया गया है।

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोले

WTC के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर यह जीत, टेम्बा बावुमा भारतीय किला फतह करने के बाद बोलेमौजूदा विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान तेम्बा बावुमा के लिए भारत को उसकी सरजमीं पर हराना विशेष महत्व रखती है और उनका कहना है कि दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला जीतना लगभग इस साल के शुरू में मिली विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जीत के बराबर ही ही है।दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत के तीन दौरों में लगातार सात टेस्ट गंवाए हैं और उनकी आखिरी जीत 2010 में नागपुर में रही थी

