खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

The highly derogatory remarks made by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge against Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji in Patna today are deeply unfortunate and highly condemnable. To use such crass language against the elected Prime Minister of the country represents politics at its absolute lowest. Time and again, the Congress party has shown that when they cannot counter PM Modi on the ground with policies or development, they resort to the lowest level of personal abuse. This is not an isolated slip of the tongue; it is a recurring pattern of frustration. When the head of the Congress speaks in such an undignified manner, it reveals the unfortunate political culture that the party has now embraced. ​The Prime Minister represents the mandate and the pride of 140 crore Indians. Insulting him with such deep-seated arrogance is an insult to the people of this nation. ​In public life, we may have political differences, but the dignity of discourse must never be compromised. The people of India are watching this complete collapse of decorum, and they will undoubtedly give a fitting reply to this arrogance.