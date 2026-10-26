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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :गांधीनगर , Monday, 26 October 2026 (12:18 IST)

खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

gujarat CM bhupendra patel
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 26 Oct 2026 (12:18 IST)
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पटना में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पिता पर की गई टिप्पणी पर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र पटेल ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है।

उन्होंने इस बयान को बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और निंदनीय बताते हुए कहा कि देश के लोकतांत्रिक रूप से चुने गए प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ इस तरह की अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करना राजनीति के सबसे निचले स्तर को दर्शाता है।
 
सीएम पटेल ने आगे कहा कि जब कांग्रेस पार्टी नीति या विकास के मुद्दों पर पीएम मोदी का सामना नहीं कर पाती, तो वह व्यक्तिगत हमलों और अमर्यादित भाषा का सहारा लेने लगती है।
गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी ने भी इस मुद्दे पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि पीएम मोदी के पूज्य पिता पर की गई यह टिप्पणी कांग्रेस पार्टी की गिरती राजनीतिक संस्कृति और खोखली मानसिकता का स्पष्ट प्रमाण है।
 
हर्ष संघवी ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि उनके नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस की राजनीति जनहित के मुद्दों से भटककर केवल व्यक्तिगत अपमान तक सीमित रह गई है।

गौरतलब है कि 25 अक्टूबर को पटना के बापू सभागार में बिहार के प्रथम मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में खड़गे के भाषण के दौरान भीड़ में से एक व्यक्ति ने "मोदी नहीं जाएंगे" कहा, जिससे खड़गे नाराज हो गए थे। इसके बाद सभा में मौजूद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने उस व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट की, जिससे वहां भारी हंगामा हुआ।
 

आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव पर असर

अब अगले वर्ष के अंत में गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं, ऐसे में पीएम मोदी पर इन व्यक्तिगत हमलों से कांग्रेस को कितना नुकसान होगा, यह तो आने वाला वक्त ही बताएगा।
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अगला लेख
अमित शाह मानहानि केस में राहुल गांधी बरी, 2018 के विवादित बयान पर सुल्तानपुर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?

पटना में खरगे के बयान पर सियासी घमासान, भाजपा नेताओं ने भी किया पलटवार, क्‍या बोले राजनाथ और अमित शाह?Controversial statement case of Mallikarjun Kharge : पटना में बिहार के पहले मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती पर आयोजित कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम में आज उस वक्त हंगामा हो गया, जब एक युवक ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के संबोधन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कहा कि इस तरह की राजनीतिक लड़ाई से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सत्ता से नहीं जाने वाले। इस पर खरगे ने मंच से जवाब दिया और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम में हंगामा बढ़ गया और कुछ लोगों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी। खरगे के इस बयान से राजनीति का पारा एक बार फिर सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया है। रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह समेत भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने खरगे के इस बयान पर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

फ्रांस में सड़कों पर उतरे लाखों लोग, पेरिस में आंसू गैस, क्यों भड़का जनता का गुस्सा?

फ्रांस में सड़कों पर उतरे लाखों लोग, पेरिस में आंसू गैस, क्यों भड़का जनता का गुस्सा?फ्रांस में बढ़ती महंगाई, शिक्षा व्यवस्था की समस्याओं और सार्वजनिक सेवाओं में गिरावट को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन तेज हो गए हैं। शनिवार को राजधानी पेरिस में करीब 1.10 लाख लोगों ने मार्च निकाला। भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस ने आंसू गैस और वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में हिंसा की आशंका को देखते हुए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई। हालांकि, उपलब्ध जानकारी में करीब 1,000 लोगों को हिरासत में लिए जाने के दावे की स्वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं है।

India-China Face Off : ITBP Chief Statement पर केंद्र सरकार का जवाब, जानिए वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर अभी क्या हैं हालात?

India-China Face Off : ITBP Chief Statement पर केंद्र सरकार का जवाब, जानिए वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर अभी क्या हैं हालात?पूर्वी लद्दाख में साल 2020 से जारी भारत और चीन के बीच सैन्य गतिरोध (India-China Face-Off) एक बार फिर चर्चा में है। इस बार चर्चा की वजह भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) के महानिदेशक (DG) का एक हालिया बयान और उस पर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दी गई विस्तृत प्रतिक्रिया है।

दिल्ली में प्रदर्शनों और सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट, अमित शाह ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ 3 घंटे की बैठक में क्या-क्या किया रिव्यू?

दिल्ली में प्रदर्शनों और सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट, अमित शाह ने पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ 3 घंटे की बैठक में क्या-क्या किया रिव्यू?केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार, 24 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर राजधानी में कानून-व्यवस्था और बड़े प्रदर्शनों से निपटने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। बैठक में दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता और पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बैठक में भीड़ प्रबंधन, खुफिया तंत्र मजबूत करने, महिला सुरक्षा, नशे की तस्करी और संगठित अपराध पर कार्रवाई जैसे मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई।

पटना में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यक्रम में मचा हंगामा, PM मोदी के जिक्र पर युवक की क्‍यों हुइ पिटाई?

पटना में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यक्रम में मचा हंगामा, PM मोदी के जिक्र पर युवक की क्‍यों हुइ पिटाई?पटना में बिहार के पहले मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. श्रीकृष्ण सिंह की 139वीं जयंती पर आयोजित कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम में आज उस वक्त हंगामा हो गया, जब एक युवक ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के संबोधन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कहा कि इस तरह की राजनीतिक लड़ाई से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सत्ता से नहीं जाने वाले। इस पर खड़गे ने मंच से जवाब दिया और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम में हंगामा बढ़ गया और कुछ लोगों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी।

खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला

खड़गे की पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी से गरमाई गुजरात की राजनीति : भूपेंद्र पटेल का कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमलापटना में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पिता पर की गई टिप्पणी पर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र पटेल ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है।

अमित शाह मानहानि केस में राहुल गांधी बरी, 2018 के विवादित बयान पर सुल्तानपुर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

अमित शाह मानहानि केस में राहुल गांधी बरी, 2018 के विवादित बयान पर सुल्तानपुर कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसलालोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी को सुल्तानपुर की विशेष MP/MLA कोर्ट ने सोमवार को अमित शाह की मानहानि के मामले में बरी कर दिया। इस फैसले से राहुल गांधी को बड़ी राहत मिली है।

बड़ा हादसा टला! पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकराईं राहुल गांधी के काफिले की 5 गाड़ियां

बड़ा हादसा टला! पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकराईं राहुल गांधी के काफिले की 5 गाड़ियांलखनऊ से सुलतानपुर जा रहे लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी के काफिले की कई गाड़ियां पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर आपस में टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में कई लोग घायल हो गए। हालांकि राहुल गांधी सुरक्षित हैं।

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खरगे के विवादित बयान पर भड़की भाजपा, देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन का एलान

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Apple iPhone Duo की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 को मिला फायदा, कीमत 2.99 लाख रुपए

Apple iPhone Duo की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 को मिला फायदा, कीमत 2.99 लाख रुपएApple के नए iPhone Duo को लेकर बाजार में दिलचस्पी बढ़ रही है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस डिवाइस के लॉन्च के बाद Samsung के अपकमिंग फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Z Fold 8 को लेकर ऑनलाइन सर्च में भी बड़ा उछाल देखने को मिला है। हालांकि, सर्च में बढ़ोतरी से बिक्री या ग्राहकों की पसंद पर पड़ने वाले वास्तविक असर का पता नहीं चलता।

iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launch : 9,020mAh बैटरी, एक्टिव कूलिंग फैन और 165Hz OLED डिस्प्ले से होगा लैस

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