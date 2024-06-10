सोमवार, 10 जून 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. ind vs pak t20 world cup bollywood celebs congratulate team india
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 10 जून 2024 (11:21 IST)

टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप मैच में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की जीत पर झूमा बॉलीवुड, टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

ind vs pak t20 world cup bollywood celebs congratulate team india - ind vs pak t20 world cup bollywood celebs congratulate team india
T20 World Cup match: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच क्रिकेट मैच का हर बार जबरदस्त क्रेज देखने को मिलता है। बीते रविवार भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच टी-20 वर्ल्डकप मैच खेला गया। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की। भारतीय टीम की शा‍नदार जीत से बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में भी जश्न का माहौल है। 
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, अरे बाद रे बाप, Ind v Pak खेला देख रहे थे, और बीच में बंद कर दिया टीवी, क्योंकि लगा हर तो रहे हैं हम! लेकिन अभी इंटरनेट देखा और हम जीत गए। Yeeaaaahhhhh..... India India India
 
प्रीति जिंटा ने लिखा, वाह क्या मैच था। क्या कमबैक था और क्या फाइटबैक था। 119 रन डिफेंड करने के लिए भारतीय टीम को फुल मार्क्स। बॉलिंग यूनिट को स्पेशल मेंशन, खासकर परफॉर्मेंस के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह को। मजा आ गया। क्या मैच था। 
 
वरुण धवन ने भारत के पाकिस्तान पर जीत के पल को अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर कैप्चर कर शेयर किया और लिखा क्या मैच, क्या प्रदर्शन, टीम इंडिया! जय हिन्द!
 
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने लिखा, 'क्या जीत है, टीम इंडिया, हैप्पी संडे! हमेशा की तरह, एक्साइटेमेंट का लेवल मैक्स पर है।'
 
कार्तिक आर्यन ने लिखा, 'चैंपियन बनेगी टीम इंडिया। क्या जीत है!'
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Sonakshi Sinha बनने जा रहीं दुल्हन, इन दिन बॉयफ्रेंड जहीर इकबाल संग रचाएंगी शादी!

Sonakshi Sinha बनने जा रहीं दुल्हन, इन दिन बॉयफ्रेंड जहीर इकबाल संग रचाएंगी शादी!Sonakshi Sinha marriage: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा वेब सीरीज 'हीरामंडी' में फरीदन का किरदार निभाकर छाई हुई है। इसी बीच वह अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं। सोनाक्षी बीते काफी समय से एक्टर जहीर इकबाल को डेट कर रही हैं। बीते दिनों उन्होंने अपना रिश्ता इंस्टा पर ऑफिशियल भी किया था।

सोनी सब लेकर आ रहा नया शो बादल पे पांव है, इस दिन से होना प्रीमियर

सोनी सब लेकर आ रहा नया शो बादल पे पांव है, इस दिन से होना प्रीमियरshow Badall Pe Paon Hai: सोनी सब का आगामी और बहुप्रतीक्षित शो 'बादल पे पांव है' एक मध्यमवर्गीय लड़की बानी की कहानी है, जो अपनी ज़रूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए संघर्ष करती है, फिर भी उसकी आकांक्षाएं उनके जीवन में आने वाली बाधाओं से बड़ी हैं। इस शो का प्रीमियर 10 जून से होने जा रहा है।

Kalki 2898 AD से दीपिका पादुकोण का दमदार लुक आया सामने, इस दिन रिलीज होगा फिल्म का ट्रेलर

Kalki 2898 AD से दीपिका पादुकोण का दमदार लुक आया सामने, इस दिन रिलीज होगा फिल्म का ट्रेलरFilm Kalki 2898 AD: साउथ सुपरस्टार प्रभास की फिल्म 'कल्कि 2898 एडी' का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण, अमिताभ बच्चन, दिशा पाटनी और कमल हासन भी अहम किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर 10 जून को रिलीज होने वाला है।

कार्तिक आर्यन की करोड़ों की कार का चूहों ने किया कबाड़ा, ठीक कराने में आया इतना खर्चा

कार्तिक आर्यन की करोड़ों की कार का चूहों ने किया कबाड़ा, ठीक कराने में आया इतना खर्चाKartik Aaryan McLaren GT car: बॉलीवुड एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'चंदू चैंपियन' को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। इस फिल्म में कार्तिक भारत को पैरालंपिक में पहली बार गोल्ड मेडल दिलाने वाले मुरलीकांत पेटकर का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। कार्तिक इस फिल्म का जमकर प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं।

रजनीकांत ने नरेंद्र मोदी को दी बधाई, तीसरे कार्यकाल को बताया बड़ी उपलब्धि

रजनीकांत ने नरेंद्र मोदी को दी बधाई, तीसरे कार्यकाल को बताया बड़ी उपलब्धिRajinikanth congratulated Modi: नरेंद्र मोदी तीसरी बार भारत के प्रधानमंत्री बनने जा रहे हैं। इस उपलब्धि के लिए उन्हें दुनियाभर से बधाई मिल रही है। सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने कहा कि नरेन्द्र मोदी का तीसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री बनना बड़ी उपलब्धि है और लोगों ने एक मजबूत विपक्ष सुनिश्चित किया है जो लोकतंत्र के लिए अच्छा संकेत है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

लहंगा-चोली पहन ईशा गुप्ता ने लगाया बोल्डनेस का तड़का, तस्वीरें वायरल

लहंगा-चोली पहन ईशा गुप्ता ने लगाया बोल्डनेस का तड़का, तस्वीरें वायरलईशा का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनकी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से भरा हुआ है

Shehnaaz Gill ने पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, टॉपलेस होकर फ्लॉन्ट किया क्लीवेज

Shehnaaz Gill ने पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, टॉपलेस होकर फ्लॉन्ट किया क्लीवेजShehnaaz Gill Bold Photo: 'बिग बॉस 13' से लोकप्रियता हासिल करने वाली शहनाज गिल टीवी से लेकर फिल्मों तक का जाना-मान चेहरा बन चुकी हैं। पंजाब की कैटरीना के नाम मशहूर शहनाज अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें शेयर करती हैं।

47 की उम्र में भी बेहद बोल्ड हैं चित्रांगदा सिंह, देखिए एक्ट्रेस का मदहोश करने वाला अंदाज

47 की उम्र में भी बेहद बोल्ड हैं चित्रांगदा सिंह, देखिए एक्ट्रेस का मदहोश करने वाला अंदाजचित्रांगदा सिंह अपनी सिजलिंग तस्वीरों और बोल्ड अदाओं से फैंस का दिल जीत लेती हैं

ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में दिशा पाटनी ने दिखाई बोल्ड अदाएं, तस्वीरें वायरल

ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में दिशा पाटनी ने दिखाई बोल्ड अदाएं, तस्वीरें वायरलदिशा पाटनी थाई हाई स्लिट गाउन में अपना कर्वी फिगर फ्लॉन्‍ट करती दिख रही हैं

जाह्नवी कपूर ने बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का तापमान, गोल्डन गाउन में शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें

जाह्नवी कपूर ने बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का तापमान, गोल्डन गाउन में शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरेंJanhvi Kapoor Bold Photo: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जाह्नवी कपूर ने बेहद कम वक्त में इंडस्ट्री में अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई हैं। लेकिन जाह्नवी कपूर फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी हॉट अदाओं को लेकर छाई रहती हैं। जाह्नवी सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी हॉट एंड ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से तहलका मचा देती हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने एक बार फिर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरों से इंटरनेट का तापमान हाई कर दिया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टी-20 विश्वकप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लोकसभा चुनाव

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com