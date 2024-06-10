T 5037(i) - अरे बाप रे बाप ! Ind v Pak खेला देख रहे थे, और बीच में बंद कर दिया TV, क्योंकि लगा हार तो रहे हैं हम !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2024
लेकिन अभी अचानक Internet देखा और
WE WON WE WON WE WON !!!
YEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH .... !!!!!
INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA pic.twitter.com/CRRi6vFnBY
Wow what a match What a comeback and what a fight back. Full marks to the cricket team for defending 119 runs. A special mention to the bowling unit specially @Jaspritbumrah93 for such an incredible performance. Maza aa gaya #INDvsPAK #PANT #WorldCup2024 #Whatamatch… pic.twitter.com/vBj4cqv4RE— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 9, 2024