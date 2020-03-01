रविवार, 1 मार्च 2020
सलमान खान के फैंस की डिमांड, पर्दे पर हो टाइगर की वापसी, ट्रेंड करने लगा #Tiger3

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 1 मार्च 2020 (12:59 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दबंग यानी सलमान खान की फिल्मों का क्रेज फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोलता है। फिल्मों में सलमान खान का स्वैग कभी भी दर्शकों का दिल जीतने में नाकाम नहीं रहा। उनकी हर फिल्म मास एंटरटेनर होती हैं जो हर वर्ग के साथ कनेक्ट कर जाती हैं। अब सलमान के फैंस ने उनसे एक फिल्म की डिमांड ही कर दी है।

ये डिमांड सोशल मीडिया पर भी ट्रेंड करने लगी। फैंस की डिमांड के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर #Tiger3 ट्रेंड करने लगा। सलमान खान के फैंस सलमान को अब एक बार फिर से बड़े पर्दे पर तहाड़ता देखना चाहते हैं। सलमान खान के फैंस ने उनसे डिमांड की है कि अब वह जल्द ही ‘एक था टाइगर’ की अगली फ्रेंचाइजी लेकर आएं।

एक था टाइगर फ्रेंचाइजी सलमान खान की बड़ी फिल्मों में शुमार है। खबर आ रही है कि फिल्म का तीसरा पार्ट भी बनने जा रहा है। इस बात की कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि तो नहीं की गई है लेकिन ट्विटर पर #Tiger3 ट्रेंड कर रहा है। फैंस को उम्मीद है कि 2022 में उन्हें सलमान खान से बड़ी ईदी मिलने जा रही है। फैंस अपनी इस खुशी को ट्विटर पर साझा कर रहे हैं।
एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'सलमान खान ऐसी फिल्में डिजर्व करते हैं। सलमान टाइगर के रूप में जोरदार वापसी करेंगे।' दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, हमे किक 2 के बाद तुरंत टाइगर 3 चाहिए।



बता दें ‘टाइगर ज़िंदा है’ को रिलीज हुए एक साल हो गया है। वहीं निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर ने टाइगर फ्रेंचाइजी की तीसरी किस्त की पुष्टि की थी। एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने कहा था, हम अभी लेखन प्रक्रिया में हैं। हमने कहानी और सलमान खान को लेकर आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है और मैं इसे लेकर बहुत उत्साहित हूं। मैं उस पर काम करूंगा।

वहीँ सलमान खान के वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो वह जल्द ही ‘राधे : योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई’ के साथ वापसी करेंगे। प्रभुदेवा द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में उनके साथ एक्ट्रेस दिशा पाटनी, रणदीप हुड्डा और जैकी श्रॉफ भी प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं और इस साल ईद पर रिलीज होगी।

