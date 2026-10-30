चक्रवात अर्णब से तबाही से प्रियंका गांधी चिंतित, कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से की पीड़ितों की मदद की अपील

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, मेरी संवेदनाएं चक्रवात 'अर्नब' के कारण तबाही का सामना कर रहे आंध्र प्रदेश के लोगों और भारी बारिश व बाढ़ से प्रभावित ओडिशा के लोगों के साथ हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि

मैं हर किसी की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से आग्रह करती हूं कि वे प्रभावित लोगों को हरसंभव मदद पहुंचाएं तथा राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में सहयोग करें।

My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone’s safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts.

इससे पहले लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी चक्रवात से हुए नुकसान पर चिंता जताई थी। उन्होंने आंध्र प्रदेश में तूफान और ओडिशा में भारी बारिश व बाढ़ से प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति दुख जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके दुख में वह उनके साथ हैं।

उन्होंने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवात 'अर्णब' के कारण हुई तबाही तथा ओडिशा में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ से मैं बेहद चिंतित हूं। जिन परिवारों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। प्रभावित होने वाले हर व्यक्ति, अपने घर, आजीविका और सुरक्षा की भावना खो चुके लोगों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।

Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. I urge the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family during this difficult time.