चक्रवात अर्णब से तबाही से प्रियंका गांधी चिंतित, कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से की पीड़ितों की मदद की अपील
My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone’s safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 30, 2026
Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. I urge the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family during this difficult time.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2026