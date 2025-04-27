रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Adnan Sami gets angry on ex Pak minister chaudhary fawad hussain
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025 (15:53 IST)

चौधरी फवाद हुसैन पर क्यों भड़के अदनान सामी, कहा इस अनपढ़ बेवकूफ को भला कौन समझाएगा?

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन को महंगा पड़ा अदनान सामी पर सवाल उठाना, सिंगर ने जमकर लताड़ा

Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami gets angry on Pak leader : पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के बाद, गायक अदनान सामी ने उनकी नागरिकता पर सवाल उठाने को लेकर पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन की आलोचना की। ALSO READ: पहलगाम हमले पर पीएम मोदी बोले, हर भारतीय का खून खौल रहा है, पीड़ितों को न्याय मिलेगा
 
हुसैन ने एक भारतीय पत्रकार द्वारा शनिवार को ‘एक्स’ पर की गई एक पोस्ट को साझा किया, जिसमें पहलगाम हमले के बाद पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को भारत छोड़ने को कहे जाने संबंधी केंद्र सरकार के निर्णय के बारे में बताया गया था और साथ ही यह भी लिखा था, 'अदनान सामी का क्या?'
 
हुसैन ने गायक की पोस्ट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'हमारे अपने लाहौरी अदनान सामी ऐसे लग रहे हैं जैसे गुब्बारे से हवा निकल चुकी हो... जल्द ठीक हो जाओ अदनान सामी।' सामी ने इसका भी जवाब दिया और कहा कि वह लाहौर नहीं, बल्कि पेशावर से हैं।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पिता पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना में अफसर और राजनयिक थे और उनकी मां जम्मू कश्मीर से थीं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि यह सोचकर हैरानी होती है कि आप सूचना मंत्री थे और आपको कोई जानकारी नहीं...?
 
लंदन में जन्मे गायक सामी को दिसंबर 2015 में भारतीय नागरिकता प्रदान की गई थी। सामी ने हुसैन की पोस्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इस अनपढ़ बेवकूफ को भला कौन समझाएगा?  ALSO READ: भारतीय नौसेना ने समुद्र में दिखाई ताकत, युद्धपोतों ने किया पोत विध्वंसक अभ्यास
 
गौरतलब है कि जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में मंगलवार को आतंकवादियों के हमले में 26 लोग मारे गए, जिनमें से अधिकतर पर्यटक थे। विदेश मंत्रालय ने हाल में यह निर्णय लिया है कि भारत में मौजूद सभी पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को वीजा की अवधि समाप्त होने से पहले देश छोड़ना होगा।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कुपवाड़ा में आतंकी का घर उड़ाया, पहलगाम हमले के बाद मोदी सरकार ने कश्मीर में क्या-क्या कार्रवाइयां कीं?

कुपवाड़ा में आतंकी का घर उड़ाया, पहलगाम हमले के बाद मोदी सरकार ने कश्मीर में क्या-क्या कार्रवाइयां कीं?केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकवादी हमले के बाद अधिकारियों ने कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों और उनके समर्थकों के खिलाफ बड़े पैमाने पर कार्रवाई शुरू की, जिसमें उनके (आतंकवादियों) घरों को ध्वस्त किया गया, ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की गई तथा पूछताछ के लिए सैकड़ों आतंकवादियों को हिरासत में लिया गया। अधिकारियों ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी।

पहलगाम हमले को लेकर क्या बोले स्वदेश लौट रहे पाकिस्तानी

पहलगाम हमले को लेकर क्या बोले स्वदेश लौट रहे पाकिस्तानीPahalgam terror attack case : अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर मार्ग से पाकिस्तान वापस लौटने वाले कई लोगों का कहना है कि पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिले। भारत ने घोषणा की है कि पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को जारी किए गए सभी वीजा 27 अप्रैल से रद्द कर दिए जाएंगे तथा पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले भारतीयों को जल्द से जल्द स्वदेश लौटने की सलाह दी गई है। पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को जारी मेडिकल वीजा 29 अप्रैल तक वैध हैं।

पहले पाकिस्तान की बेटी थी, अब भारत की बहू, सीमा हैदर को सताया सचिन से अलग होने का डर, PM मोदी से की यह अपील

पहले पाकिस्तान की बेटी थी, अब भारत की बहू, सीमा हैदर को सताया सचिन से अलग होने का डर, PM मोदी से की यह अपीलसीमा ने प्रधनामंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से अपील की है। सीमा का दावा है कि उसने सचिन से शादी करने के बाद हिन्दू धर्म अपना लिया है।

पहलगाम आतंकी हमले से दहशत में निवेशक, शेयर बाजार को सता रही है भारत पाक युद्ध की चिंता

पहलगाम आतंकी हमले से दहशत में निवेशक, शेयर बाजार को सता रही है भारत पाक युद्ध की चिंताट्रंप टैरिफ से उबर रहे बाजार को आतंकी हमले से लगा बड़ा झटका, क्या करेंगे निवशक?

केरल में होटलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, मचा हड़कंप, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

केरल में होटलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, मचा हड़कंप, जांच में जुटी पुलिसBomb threats: केरल की राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम (Thiruvananthapuram) के होटलों को बम धमाके में उड़ाने की धमकी ई-मेल (bomb blasts through e-mails on hotels) के जरिए मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने बम निरोधक इकाइयों और श्वान दस्तों को तैनात किया और जांच शुरू की। छावनी पुलिस थाने के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि जिन होटलों को बम धमाके में उड़ाने की धमकी मिली थी, उन सभी की जांच की जा रही है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

असम सीएम का कांग्रेस सांसद से सवाल, क्या आप लगातार 15 दिन तक पाकिस्तान में रहे?

असम सीएम का कांग्रेस सांसद से सवाल, क्या आप लगातार 15 दिन तक पाकिस्तान में रहे?Assam CM question to congress MP : असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिसवा सरमा ने कांग्रेस के एक सांसद से रविवार को पूछा कि क्या वह लगातार 15 दिन तक पाकिस्तान में रहे हैं और क्या उनकी पत्नी को पड़ोसी देश के एक गैर सरकारी संगठन (NGO) से वेतन मिलता है।

श्री श्री वैदिक गुरुकुल के छात्रों ने मार्शल आर्ट्स में जीता ब्लैक बेल्ट शोडान

श्री श्री वैदिक गुरुकुल के छात्रों ने मार्शल आर्ट्स में जीता ब्लैक बेल्ट शोडानपरम पूज्य श्री श्री रविशंकर गुरुदेव के दिव्य आशीर्वाद और प्रेरणादायी मार्गदर्शन से श्री श्री वैदिक गुरुकुल, ओंकारेश्वर के वैदिक छात्रों ने वेदों के गहन अध्ययन के साथ-साथ 4 वर्षों के अटूट संकल्प, अनुशासन और कठिन परिश्रम से मार्शल आर्ट्स (कराटे) में ब्लैक बेल्ट शोडान (1st DAN) की अत्यंत प्रतिष्ठित उपाधि अर्जित की है।

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की 20 गाड़ियांDelhi Fire News : राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के रोहिणी सेक्टर 17 में स्थित झुग्गियों में रविवार को आग लग गई जिसके बाद दमकल गाड़ियां भेजी गईं। घटनास्थल पर दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां भेजी गई हैं। अग्निशमन कर्मी फिलहाल आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं और स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लाने के लिए अभियान जारी है। इलाके से धुएं का घना गुबार उठता देखा गया।

पहलगाम हमले पर संसद का विशेष सत्र चाहते हैं कपिल सिब्बल

पहलगाम हमले पर संसद का विशेष सत्र चाहते हैं कपिल सिब्बलPahalgam Terror Attack : राज्यसभा में निर्दलीय सदस्य कपिल सिब्बल ने रविवार को राजनीतिक दलों से अनुरोध किया कि वे पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के मद्देनजर मई में जल्द से जल्द संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने के लिए सरकार से आग्रह करें।

Weather Update : दिल्‍ली समेत देश के कई क्षेत्रों में पारा 40 के पार, इन राज्‍यों में आंधी और बारिश का अलर्ट

Weather Update : दिल्‍ली समेत देश के कई क्षेत्रों में पारा 40 के पार, इन राज्‍यों में आंधी और बारिश का अलर्टWeather Update News : देश के अधिकांश राज्यों में भीषण गर्मी पड़ रही है। कई राज्यों में तापमान 40 डिग्री के पार चला गया है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में इस सीजन में पहली बार तापमान 42 डिग्री के स्तर को पार कर गया है। आईएमडी के मुताबिक, 27 से 29 अप्रैल तक भारत के पूर्वी भागों में आंधी, बिजली, ओलावृष्टि और तूफ़ानी हवाओं के साथ बारिश का एक नया दौर शुरू हो रहा है।

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलका

Oppo K13 5G : 7000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G फोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलकाOppo K13 5G : आखिरकार oppo ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसका सभी को इंतजार था। यह एक सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन है। Oppo K13 5G को दो स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स- 8GB RAM + 128GB और 8GB RAM + 256GB में खरीद सकते हैं। फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 17,999 रुपये है। इसका टॉप वेरिएंट 19,999 रुपए में आता है।

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भी

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भीXiaomi 15 की सेल शुरू हो चुकी है। Xiaomi की लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप सीरीज में आने वाला ये फोन लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 8 इलीट चिपसेट से लैस है। डिवाइस में आपको 16GB तक LPDDR5X RAM देखने को मिल रही है और 1TB तक UFS 4.1 स्टोरेज मिलती है। इस स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Xiaomi India की वेबसाइट और Amazon India पर खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है।

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोनMotorola ने हाल ही में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन motorola edge 60 fusion लॉन्च किया है। कम कीमत में स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। साथ ही स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा भी है। यह फोन मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी प्रोसेसर से पावर्ड है। motorola edge 60 fusion को तीन रंगों पैनटोन स्लिपस्ट्रीम, पैनटोन जेफायर और पैनटोन अमेजोनाइट कलर्स में लाया गया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com