चौधरी फवाद हुसैन पर क्यों भड़के अदनान सामी, कहा इस अनपढ़ बेवकूफ को भला कौन समझाएगा?

हुसैन ने गायक की पोस्ट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, 'हमारे अपने लाहौरी अदनान सामी ऐसे लग रहे हैं जैसे गुब्बारे से हवा निकल चुकी हो... जल्द ठीक हो जाओ अदनान सामी।' सामी ने इसका भी जवाब दिया और कहा कि वह लाहौर नहीं, बल्कि पेशावर से हैं।
Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!! https://t.co/OoH4w5iPQ3— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 25, 2025
उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पिता पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना में अफसर और राजनयिक थे और उनकी मां जम्मू कश्मीर से थीं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि यह सोचकर हैरानी होती है कि आप सूचना मंत्री थे और आपको कोई जानकारी नहीं...?
Even that you didn’t get right you dumb Ass…My roots are from Peshawar- Not Lahore!! To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information!!!! Meri tho hawa nikal gaee- Tu abhi bhi Balloon hai! And you were Minister of Science?… Was… https://t.co/QRuRggBPuO— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 26, 2025