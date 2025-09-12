शुक्रवार, 12 सितम्बर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Rashid Latif feels exaggerating nerves derails Pakistan against India
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 12 सितम्बर 2025 (16:12 IST)

'पाक क्रिकेटरों इससे बचना', पूर्व विकेटकीपर कप्तान ने लगाई गुहार (Video)

भावनाओं में बहने के कारण भारत से हार जाता है पाकिस्तान: लतीफ

Rashid Latif
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान राशिद लतीफ का मानना ​​है कि भारत के खिलाफ खेलते समय भावनाएं अक्सर उनकी टीम पर हावी हो जाती हैं और इसी कमजोरी के कारण उन्हें हाल के वर्षों में अपने इस चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी से महत्वपूर्ण मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है।

राजनीतिक तनाव के कारण दोनों पड़ोसी देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय क्रिकेट एक दशक से भी ज़्यादा समय से स्थगित है, जिससे उनके मुकाबले अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद और एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद की प्रतियोगिताओं तक सीमित हो गए हैं। पिछले 10 साल में यह प्रतिद्वंद्विता काफ़ी हद तक एकतरफ़ा रही है, जिसमें भारत ने 15 में से 12 मैच जीते हैं।

लतीफ ने PTI (भाषा) वीडियो से कहा, ‘‘हम भावुक या अति उत्साहित हो जाते हैं और एक ही बार में सब कुछ करने की कोशिश करते हैं। हम भारत के खिलाफ मैच को ज्यादा आगे नहीं ले जाते और इस वजह से पाकिस्तान को अधिकतर मैच में हार का सामना करना पड़ता है।’’

पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ने कहा, ‘‘दूसरी ओर भारत पिच और मैच की परिस्थितियों के अनुसार खेलता है और इसलिए उसे सफलता मिलती है। पाकिस्तान पर अपेक्षाओं का बोझ है और भारत इसका फायदा उठाता है।’’
भारत और पाकिस्तान रविवार को दुबई में एशिया कप के ग्रुप चरण में एक दूसरे का सामना करेंगे।

लतीफ का मानना ​​है कि भारत की धैर्य बनाए रखने की क्षमता, हार्दिक पांड्या, सूर्यकुमार यादव, अभिषेक शर्मा और संजू सैमसन से मिलने वाला संतुलन और जसप्रीत बुमराह की बेजोड़ सटीकता भारतीय टीम को किसी अन्य टीम की तुलना में अधिक संपूर्ण बनाती है।

लतीफ़ ने कहा, ‘‘हार्दिक पांड्या एक ख़तरनाक खिलाड़ी हैं। मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज या निचले क्रम के बल्लेबाज मैच का पासा पलट सकते हैं। पांड्या ने ऐसा एक बार नहीं, बल्कि कई बार किया है, जो अद्भुत है और इसीलिए उन्हें एक्स-फ़ैक्टर कहा जाता है।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अभिषेक शर्मा, संजू सैमसन और सूर्यकुमार यादव जैसे खिलाड़ी संतुलन लाते हैं। गेंदबाजी में बुमराह अपने दम पर मैच का रुख बदल सकते हैं। कुल मिलाकर यह बेहद संतुलित और संपूर्ण टीम नजर आती है।’’
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Ro-Ko को वनडे विश्वकप 27 तक रोकने के पक्ष में नहीं BCCI , अब क्या होगा

Ro-Ko को वनडे विश्वकप 27 तक रोकने के पक्ष में नहीं BCCI , अब क्या होगारोहित और कोहली पर फैसला लेने की जल्दबाजी में नहीं BCCI

आंकड़ों के लिहाज से दोनों टीमों के लिए ऐतिहासिक रही INDvsENG सीरीज (Video)

आंकड़ों के लिहाज से दोनों टीमों के लिए ऐतिहासिक रही INDvsENG सीरीज (Video)21वीं सदी की ऐसी चौथी सीरीज जहां हर दिन हुआ खेल

घर गिरवी रखकर एवरेस्ट पर चढ़ा, अफसरों की 'अनदेखी' से शीर्ष खेल पुरस्कार से चूका पर्वतारोही पाटीदार

घर गिरवी रखकर एवरेस्ट पर चढ़ा, अफसरों की 'अनदेखी' से शीर्ष खेल पुरस्कार से चूका पर्वतारोही पाटीदारवर्ष 2017 में महज 20 साल की उम्र में दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे पर्वत शिखर माउंट एवरेस्ट को फतह करने वाले मध्यप्रदेश के पर्वतारोही मधुसूदन पाटीदार (Madhusudan Patidar) ने गुरुवार को आरोप लगाया कि अफसरों की अनदेखी से वह राज्य के सबसे बड़े खेल अलंकरण 'विक्रम पुरस्कार' से चूक गए। पाटीदार की याचिका पर मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय की इंदौर पीठ ने माउंट एवरेस्ट (Mount Everest) फतह करने वाली राज्य की अन्य पर्वतारोही भावना डेहरिया को साहसिक खेलों की श्रेणी में वर्ष 2023 का विक्रम पुरस्कार प्रदान किए जाने पर मंगलवार (पांच अगस्त) को अंतरिम रोक लगा दी थी।

Bazball भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने सीरीज जिताने में अक्षम, मक्कलम ने माना

Bazball भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने सीरीज जिताने में अक्षम, मक्कलम ने माना'हम जानते हैं कि हमारी टीम में सुधार की गुंजाइश है' : मैकुलम

रोहित कोहली खेलेंगे शुभमन की कप्तानी में? या लेंगे संन्यास, है बहुत से सवाल

रोहित कोहली खेलेंगे शुभमन की कप्तानी में? या लेंगे संन्यास, है बहुत से सवालयुवा भारतीय ब्रिगेड के धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन से सीनियर कोहली और रोहित की राह मुश्किल

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्राद्ध पर्व

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com