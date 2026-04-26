रविवार, 26 अप्रैल 2026
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Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Last Updated : रविवार, 26 अप्रैल 2026 (09:11 IST)

ईरान से तनाव के बीच बाल-बाल बचे ट्रंप, बोले-30 दिन में फिर होगा कार्यक्रम

Washington shooting
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के निवास ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ में संवाददाताओं के वार्षिक रात्रिभोज के दौरान गोलीबारी की घटना से मची अफ़रातफ़री के बाद राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और अन्य प्रमुख नेताओं को कार्यक्रम स्थल से बाहर निकाला गया। प्रारंभिक तौर पर किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। एक कानून-प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने बताया कि एक अज्ञात हमलावर ने गोलीबारी की। 
ट्रंप ने सोशल मीडिया पर 'सीक्रेट सर्विस' की बहादुरी की तारीफ करते हुए बताया कि शूटर को पकड़ लिया गया है। उन्होंने यह भी ऐलान किया कि इस घटना के कारण स्थगित हुए कार्यक्रम को अगले 30 दिनों के भीतर दोबारा आयोजित किया जाएगा।  अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों और डीसी पुलिस ने अभी मेयर से बात की है। आप हमलावर को अलग-अलग स्थितियों में देख सकते हैं, लेकिन यह भी दिखता है कि उसे पूरी तरह काबू में ले लिया गया और नियंत्रित कर लिया गया है।
अधिकारियों के अनुसार, यह घटना उस बॉलरूम के बाहर हुई जहां ट्रंप और अन्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। हालांकि, घटना के सटीक कारणों का तत्काल पता नहीं चल सका। कार्यक्रम को रद्द कर दिया गया है और इसे बाद में आयोजित किया जाएगा। ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ संवाददाताओं के संघ की अध्यक्ष वेइजिया जियांग ने कहा, ‘‘हम इसे फिर से आयोजित करेंगे।’’ घटना के तुरंत बाद कर्मचारियों ने टेबल साज-सज्जा और राष्ट्रपति के भाषण मंच को हटाना शुरू कर दिया।
कथित घटना के बाद वॉशिंगटन हिल्टन के बैंक्वेट हॉल में सीक्रेट सर्विस और अन्य एजेंसियों के अधिकारी बड़ी संख्या में पंहुचे, जहां सैकड़ों अतिथि “स्प्रिंग पी” और “बुराटा सलाद” का आनंद ले रहे थे। उन्हें अचानक टेबलों के नीचे छिपने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। जैसे ही लोगों को स्थिति का एहसास हुआ, बॉलरूम में दहशत फैल गई। सैकड़ों पत्रकार सूचनाएं साझा करने के लिए फोन पर जुट गए।
किसी को चिल्लाते हुए सुना गया “हट जाइए, सर!” जबकि कुछ लोग निर्देश दे रहे थे कि “झुक जाइए।’’ एक कोने से “गॉड ब्लेस अमेरिका” की आवाजें भी सुनाई दीं। इसी बीच ट्रंप को मंच से सुरक्षित बाहर ले जाया गया। इस दौरान वह क्षण भर के लिए, संभवतः ठोकर लगने से, लड़खड़ाए और सीक्रेट सर्विस एजेंटों ने उन्हें तुरंत संभाल लिया। एक कानून-प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने गोलीबारी की पुष्टि की। हालांकि विस्तृत जानकारी तत्काल उपलब्ध नहीं हो सकी। सीक्रेट सर्विस की सुरक्षा में रहने वाले सभी अधिकारियों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया।

https://t.co/D2UlDOw1Wm pic.twitter.com/4FGUJLzYI0

— White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) April 26, 2026
एक अधिकारी ने ‘एसोसिएटेड प्रेस’ को बताया कि एक कानून-प्रवर्तन कर्मी को बुलेट-प्रूफ जैकेट पर गोली लगी, लेकिन उसके सुरक्षित रहने की उम्मीद है। वॉशिंगटन, डीसी में आयोजित व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पॉन्डेंट्स डिनर के दौरान गोलीबारी की घटना सामने आई। 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हमारे गणराज्य पर हमले की कोशिश हुई है। इससे पहले पेंसिल्वेनिया के बटलर में एक संभावित हमलावर ने हत्या की कोशिश की थी, जो दो साल से भी कम समय पहले की बात है। और इसके बाद फ्लोरिडा के पाम बीच में भी कुछ महीनों बाद ऐसी ही स्थिति बनी, जहां हम बहुत करीब आ गए थे। उस समय भी कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों ने बेहतरीन काम किया था। Edited by: Sudhir Sharma
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ईरान-अमेरिका शांति वार्ता फिर हुई फेल, ईरान लौटे विदेश मंत्री अराघची, ट्रंप बोले- मुझे फोन करो,रद्द किया डेलिगेशन का दौरा

ईरान-अमेरिका शांति वार्ता फिर हुई फेल, ईरान लौटे विदेश मंत्री अराघची, ट्रंप बोले- मुझे फोन करो,रद्द किया डेलिगेशन का दौराIran-US Peace Talks : ईरान-अमेरिका शांति वार्ता के दूसरे राउंड को लेकर नाटकीय घटनाक्रम चल रहा है। ईरान कभी हां करता है तो कभी ना। अमेरिका भी तरह-तरह के दावे कर रहा है।ऐसे में देखना ये है कि पाकिस्तान किस तरह से दोनों को आमने-सामने बैठा पाता है। अब अमेरिका-ईरान की सीधी वार्ता की सभी संभावनाएं इस बात पर निर्भर करती हैं कि क्या पाकिस्तान ईरान के विदेश मंत्री को मना पाया है? ईरान के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शरीफ और मुनीर ने मनाने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन शायद बात नहीं पाई। ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अराघची आज रात इस्लामाबाद से मॉस्को के लिए रवाना हो गए।

पश्चिम बंगाल की रैली में राहुल गांधी का बड़ा बयान,बोले- मैं PM मोदी से नहीं डरता,मेरे ऊपर 36 केस, ममता बनर्जी पर क्‍यों नहीं?

पश्चिम बंगाल की रैली में राहुल गांधी का बड़ा बयान,बोले- मैं PM मोदी से नहीं डरता,मेरे ऊपर 36 केस, ममता बनर्जी पर क्‍यों नहीं?Rahul Gandhi's Big Statement :पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण की वोटिंग के लिए दमदार प्रचार जारी है। कांग्रेस, टीएमसी और भाजपा लगातार एक-दूसरे के ऊपर हमला कर रही हैं। कांग्रेस सांसद और लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने शनिवार को पश्चिम बंगाल की रैलियों में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और ममता बनर्जी दोनों पर तीखे आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके ऊपर 36 केस हैं और वह प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से नहीं डरते। राहुल ने भाजपा पर लोकतंत्र पर हमले और तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर भ्रष्टाचार व बेरोजगारी फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। बंगाल में एक रैली के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ममता बनर्जी और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के ऊपर जमकर हमला बोला।

इसराइल के PM बेंजा‍मिन नेतन्‍याहू को है प्रोस्टेट कैंसर, पहली बार खोला हेल्थ सीक्रेट, अब तक क्‍यों नहीं बताई यह बात?

इसराइल के PM बेंजा‍मिन नेतन्‍याहू को है प्रोस्टेट कैंसर, पहली बार खोला हेल्थ सीक्रेट, अब तक क्‍यों नहीं बताई यह बात?Benjamin Netanyahu : इसराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने अपनी सालाना मेडिकल रिपोर्ट सार्वजनिक कर पूरी दुनिया को चौंका दिया है। इसराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि उन्होंने चुपचाप प्रोस्टेट कैंसर का इलाज करवाया है। इसराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने शुक्रवार, 24 अप्रैल को बताया कि उन्हें प्रोस्टेट कैंसर का पता चला। कैंसर के शुरुआती चरण का उनका इलाज भी सफलतापूर्वक हो चुका है। उन्होंने अपनी सालाना मेडिकल जांच के नतीजे भी सार्वजनिक किए। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके प्रोस्टेट से जुड़ी एक छोटी मेडिकल समस्या थी, जिसका अब पूरी तरह इलाज हो चुका है।

नागपुर में धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का बड़ा बयान,बोले- 4 बच्चे पैदा करो, एक RSS को दो

नागपुर में धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का बड़ा बयान,बोले- 4 बच्चे पैदा करो, एक RSS को दोDhirendra Shastri : महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान धीरेंद्र शास्त्री ने एक बड़ा बयान दिया है, जो चर्चा का विषय बन गया है। भारत दुर्गा मंदिर के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि वो चार बच्चे पैदा करें और उनमें से एक को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के लिए समर्पित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि आपदा में लोग भागते हैं जबकि आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक वहां जाकर लोगों की सहायता करते हैं। कार्यक्रम में मोहन भागवत, देवेंद्र फडणवीस और नितिन गडकरी भी मौजूद थे।

अमेरिका-ईरान युद्ध के बीच चीन का मास्टरस्ट्रोक: दुनिया तेल के लिए तरसी, बीजिंग ने लगा दिया जैकपॉट!

अमेरिका-ईरान युद्ध के बीच चीन का मास्टरस्ट्रोक: दुनिया तेल के लिए तरसी, बीजिंग ने लगा दिया जैकपॉट!क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि जब पूरी दुनिया युद्ध के डर से पेट्रोल-डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों को देख कर कांप रही है, तब एक देश ऐसा भी है जो शांति से बैठकर मुस्कुरा रहा है? हम बात कर रहे हैं चीन की। जब दुनिया 'Strait of Hormuz' (होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य) के बंद होने से ग्लोबल सप्लाई चेन ठप होने का डर जता रही थी, तब चीन ने अपने 'Strategic Reserves' के ताले खोल दिए हैं। लेकिन ट्विस्ट ये है कि चीन ने यह तैयारी आज नहीं, बल्कि साल भर पहले ही पूरी कर ली थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Heatwave India : भारत में 45°C पार तापमान, मानसून कमजोर और भीषण गर्मी का अलर्ट, WMO ने क्या दी चेतावनी

Heatwave India : भारत में 45°C पार तापमान, मानसून कमजोर और भीषण गर्मी का अलर्ट, WMO ने क्या दी चेतावनीदुनियाभर में मौसम का मिजाज तेजी से बदल रहा है और हालात लगातार बिगड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। खासतौर पर भारत में तापमान पहले ही 45 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच चुका है। कुछ विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि इस साल विकसित हो रहा ‘सुपर एल नीनो’ दुनियाभर में मौसम को और ज्यादा चरम बना सकता है।

Washington Hotel Firing : ट्रंप पर हमला हुआ? होटल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, डिनर पार्टी में थे राष्ट्रपति, जानें सीक्रेट सर्विस ने कैसे बचाई जान?

Washington Hotel Firing : ट्रंप पर हमला हुआ? होटल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, डिनर पार्टी में थे राष्ट्रपति, जानें सीक्रेट सर्विस ने कैसे बचाई जान?अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कार्यक्रम में अंधाधुंध गोलियां चली हैं। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप वॉशिंगटन डीसी में ‘व्हाइट हाउस कॉरेस्पोंडेंट्स डिनर’ में शामिल हो रहे थे, तभी गोलीबारी की घटना सामने आई है। गोली की आवाज सुनते ही राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को सीक्रेट सर्विस ने तुरंत मंच से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला।

Gujarat local body elections : अहमदाबाद में कांग्रेस, सूरत में AAP और वडोदरा-राजकोट में BJP की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

Gujarat local body elections : अहमदाबाद में कांग्रेस, सूरत में AAP और वडोदरा-राजकोट में BJP की प्रतिष्ठा दांव परगुजरात में 15 नगर निगमों सहित कुल 393 स्थानीय निकायों के लिए 26 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। 27% ओबीसी आरक्षण के साथ पहली बार हो रहे इन चुनावों में 9,297 सीटों के लिए 25,579 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। अगले साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले इसे सत्ता का 'सेमीफाइनल' माना जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को प्रचार के आखिरी दिन भाजपा, कांग्रेस और आप (AAP) ने रोड शो और रैलियों के जरिए अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक दी।

Raghav Chadha : राघव चड्ढा के BJP में जाने से Gen Z हुआ नाराज, घटे लाखों फॉलोअर्स, लोकप्रियता में क्यों आई गिरावट

Raghav Chadha : राघव चड्ढा के BJP में जाने से Gen Z हुआ नाराज, घटे लाखों फॉलोअर्स, लोकप्रियता में क्यों आई गिरावटआम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) को बड़ा झटका देते हुए राघव चड्ढा के भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) में शामिल होने के एक दिन बाद ही उनकी लोकप्रियता पर असर साफ दिखाई देने लगा है। चड्ढा अपने साथ AAP के छह राज्यसभा सांसदों को भी BJP में ले गए, जिससे अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व वाली पार्टी में हलचल मच गई है।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की खेल प्रोत्साहन नीति को मिलेगा बल, मेरठ में मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल विश्वविद्यालय का निर्माण कार्य अंतिम चरण में

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की खेल प्रोत्साहन नीति को मिलेगा बल, मेरठ में मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल विश्वविद्यालय का निर्माण कार्य अंतिम चरण मेंChief Minister Yogi Adityanath : उत्तर प्रदेश में खेलों के विकास और युवाओं को नई दिशा देने के लिए योगी सरकार का एक महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट तेजी से साकार हो रहा है। मेरठ के सरधना क्षेत्र में मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल विश्वविद्यालय बन रहा है। यह उत्तर प्रदेश का पहला खेल विश्वविद्यालय है। विश्वविद्यालय न केवल उत्तर प्रदेश बल्कि देशभर के राज्यों के खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी गेम-चेंजर साबित हो सकता है। यह विश्वविद्यालय खेल शिक्षा, प्रशिक्षण और अनुसंधान के क्षेत्र में एक नया मानक स्थापित करने की दिशा में भी आगे बढ़ रहा है। फिलहाल विश्वविद्यालय का निर्माण कार्य लगभग 85 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा पूरा हो चुका है।

Vivo Y05 : सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 6500mAh बैटरी, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और Extended RAM के साथ

Vivo Y05 : सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 6500mAh बैटरी, 120Hz डिस्प्ले और Extended RAM के साथVivo ने भारत में अपना नया बजट स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y05 लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह डिवाइस कंपनी के एंट्री-लेवल पोर्टफोलियो को मजबूत करता है। इससे पहले इस फोन को मलेशिया और सऊदी अरब जैसे चुनिंदा बाजारों में पेश किया गया था, जिसके बाद अब इसे भारतीय बाजार में उतारा गया है। फोन Vivo की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर भी उपलब्ध है।

अगर आप भी देर तक मोबाइल देखते हैं तो जान लें ये नुकसान

अगर आप भी देर तक मोबाइल देखते हैं तो जान लें ये नुकसानMobile, Der Tak Mobile Dekhne Ke Nuksan: आज के डिजिटल युग में मोबाइल हमारी जिंदगी का हिस्सा बन चुका है, लेकिन इसका अत्यधिक और देर तक इस्तेमाल धीरे-धीरे एक गंभीर लत बनता जा रहा है। अगर आप भी बिस्तर पर घंटों मोबाइल स्क्रॉल करते हैं, तो आपका शरीर और दिमाग इसकी भारी कीमत चुका रहा है।

iPad mini को टक्कर देगा Oppo Pad Mini, 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स

iPad mini को टक्कर देगा Oppo Pad Mini, 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 और दमदार बैटरी जैसे फीचर्सOppo कॉम्पैक्ट टैबलेट मार्केट में एंट्री करने की तैयारी में है। कंपनी का नया Pad Mini जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है। हालांकि कंपनी ने अभी तक आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है, लेकिन लीक रिपोर्ट्स में इसके दमदार फीचर्स सामने आए हैं। यह टैबलेट उन यूजर्स को ध्यान में रखकर लाया जा रहा है जो पोर्टेबल होने के साथ-साथ पावरफुल डिवाइस चाहते हैं। लॉन्च के बाद यह बाजार में मौजूद प्रीमियम कॉम्पैक्ट टैबलेट्स को सीधी टक्कर दे सकता है।
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