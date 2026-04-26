ईरान से तनाव के बीच बाल-बाल बचे ट्रंप, बोले-30 दिन में फिर होगा कार्यक्रम

#WATCH | Shots fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC | US President Donald Trump says, "The law enforcement and DC police just spoke with the mayor... You see the attacker in different positions, but you also see the attacker totally subdued and under… pic.twitter.com/CU0N7WMCf8— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
US President Donald Trump posted this photo on Truth Social of the accused shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/iQrzbci9QQ— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
https://t.co/D2UlDOw1Wm pic.twitter.com/4FGUJLzYI0
Trump praises Secret Service after shooter apprehended at White House Correspondents' Dinner— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 26, 2026
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/O3qB5TFjyE#DonaldTrump #WhiteHouse #shooter pic.twitter.com/FayPvQE8mN