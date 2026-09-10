क्या मानवता के लिए गंभीर खतरा बना रहा है एआई, एंथ्रोपिक रिसर्चर के दावे ने बढ़ाई चिंता

जैकब कॉक्सन ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि मैंने आज एंथ्रोपिक (Anthropic) से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। मैंने पिछले तीन साल ओपनएआई (OpenAI) और एंथ्रोपिक दोनों में प्री-ट्रेनिंग रिसर्च करते हुए बिताए हैं। इनमें से कोई भी कंपनी जिम्मेदारी से काम नहीं कर रही है। वे सीधे तौर पर खुद को बेहतर बनाने वाली सुपरइंटेलिजेंस की रेस में भाग रही हैं और हमारी जिंदगियों के साथ जुआ खेल रही हैं।

I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below.

कॉक्सन ने सवाल उठाया कि अगर एआई सिस्टम इंसानों से ज्यादा सक्षम हो गए और खुद को सुधारने लगे तो क्या इंसान उन्हें नियंत्रित कर पाएंगे? एआई की ताकत को कम करके नहीं आंकना चाहिए। उनके मुताबिक, आने वाले समय में ऐसे सिस्टम तैयार हो सकते हैं जो इंसानों से बेहतर तरीके से कई काम कर सकें, किसी भी सिस्टम को हैक कर सकें, अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में तेजी से बदलाव ला सकें और वास्तविक ताकत तथा संसाधनों तक पहुंच बना सकें।



सभी को खत्म कर सकता है AI

कॉक्सन ने यह भी कहा कि एआई बनाने वाले लोग पूरी ईमानदारी से यह मानते हैं कि यह इस दशक के अंत तक हम सभी को खत्म कर सकता है। यह कोई मार्केटिंग स्टंट नहीं है। अगर कुछ है, तो कई एक्जीक्यूटिव और वरिष्ठ शोधकर्ता प्रेस में समझदार दिखने के लिए अपनी बात को तोड़-मरोड़ कर पेश करते हैं - लेकिन मैं खुद उन्हीं लोगों को निजी तौर पर डर व्यक्त करते हुए सुनता हूँ। मानवीय गतिविधि का कोई अन्य रूप इस स्तर का खतरा पैदा नहीं करता है।



The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear…