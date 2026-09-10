क्या मानवता के लिए गंभीर खतरा बना रहा है एआई, एंथ्रोपिक रिसर्चर के दावे ने बढ़ाई चिंता
I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below.— Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026
सभी को खत्म कर सकता है AI
The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear…— Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026
दूसरी एआई कंपनियों से आगे रखने की दौड़ में फंसी एंथ्रोपिक
उन्होंने कहा कि यदि आप एक लैब रिसर्चर हैं, तो मैं आपसे आग्रह करता हूं कि आप इस बात पर विचार करें कि आने वाले कुछ साल वास्तव में कैसे महसूस होंगे। क्या आप इसके माइंड को पूरी तरह समझे बिना किसी सुपरइंटेलिजेंट RL (रीइंफोर्समेंट लर्निंग) रन की शुरुआत करना चाहते हैं? क्या आपको इसलिए सिर झुकाकर काम करते रहना चाहिए क्योंकि "यह तो वैसे भी हो रहा है" - या फिर इस मौके का फायदा उठाकर अलग और बेहतर स्थितियों की मांग करनी चाहिए?
Accepting this race and entering the “endgame” is a hubristic gamble that should not be launched from a private company’s Slack. Attempting to speedrun alignment should require extraordinary confidence that there are no better trajectories available.— Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026