गुरुवार, 2 सितम्बर 2021
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन पर अक्षय कुमार ने जताया शोक, बोले- इतनी जल्दी चला जाना हृदयविदारक...

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 2 सितम्बर 2021 (17:22 IST)
टीवी एक्टर और बिग बॉस 13 विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का 40 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक की वजह से निधन हो गया है। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन से हर कोई सदमें में है। उनके निधन पर अक्षय कुमार, मनोज बाजपेयी, फराह खान, रितेश देशमुख, रुबीना दिलैक सहित मनोरंजन जगत के कई लोगों ने शोक व्यक्त कर इसे एक बड़ी क्षति बताया है।
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को 'बालिका वधू' में निभाई भूमिका के लिए काफी लोकप्रियता मिली थी और वह घर-घर में पहचाने जाने लगे थे। अभिनेता को सुबह करीब 10 बजकर 20 मिनट पर कूपर अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जब उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया, तब उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

कूपर अस्पताल के डीन डॉ. शैलेश मोहिते ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, जब उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया, तब उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही मौत का कारण पता चल पाएगा... जिसमें थोड़ा समय लगेगा।
अक्षय कुमार ने सिद्धार्थ के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, मैं उन्हें निजी तौर पर नहीं जानता था, लेकिन इतने प्रतिभाशाली शख्स का इतनी जल्दी चला जाना, हृदयविदारक।
रिएलटी शो ‘बिग बॉस 13’ में शुक्ला की साथी प्रतियोगी एवं पंजाबी अदाकारा हिमांशी खुराना ने ट्वीट किया कि विश्वास नहीं होता कि अभिनेता अब नहीं रहे।

तहसीन पूनावाला ने लिखा, बिग बॉस सीजन 13 के बाद से संपर्क में थे, उनकी मां के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं... जिनसे वह बहुत प्यार करते थे। तुमसे बहुत प्यार है सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और तुम्हारी हमेशा, बहुत याद आएगी।
फराह खान ने भी अभिनेता के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, यह साल क्या और बुरा हो सकता है? सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन की खबर सुन कर बेहद स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं। परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।
बिग बॉस 14 की विजेता रुबीना दिलैक ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, स्तब्ध.... भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे।

मनोज बाजपेयी ने ट्वीट किया, हे भगवान। यह स्तब्ध करने वाली खबर है। उनके करीबियों को पहुंची चोट को बयां करने के लिए शब्द नहीं है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
हंसल मेहता ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन को दुखद बताया और लिखा, यह कोई उम्र नहीं थी दिल का दौरा पड़ने की। सबको छोड़कर जाने की भी यह कोई उम्र नहीं थी। उम्मीद करता हूं कि इस बार इस दुख और शोक का कुछ बेवकूफों द्वारा तमाशा नहीं बनाया जाएगा।

रितेश देशमुख ने कहा, बहुत जल्दी चले गए सिद्धार्थ.... परिवार, प्रियजन को मेरी संवेदनाएं। लाखों लोग उनसे प्यार करते थे। सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, तुम्हारी याद आएगी। भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे, भाई । ओम शांति।
बिग बॉस 3 के विजेता विन्दु दारा सिंह ने लिखा, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला तुम बहुत जल्दी चले गए, लेकिन हमारे साथ हमेशा रहोगे। इस क्षति को कभी नहीं भरा सकता। 'बिग बॉस' का तुम्हारे जैसा कोई विजेता ना कभी हुआ है और ना कभी होगा।
मनीष पॉल ने लिखा, विश्वास नहीं हो रहा। भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे। बेहद दुखद। एक साथी-कलाकार, दोस्त... चला गया।
नेहा धूपिया ने लिखा, बेहद दुखद और स्तब्ध करने वाली खबर है। परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।
अभिनेता अर्जुन बिजलानी ने शुक्ला के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि यह जीवन की अनिश्चितताओं को बताता है। उन्होंने लिखा, जीवन अनिश्चितताओं से भरा है। यह किसी के साथ भी हो सकता है। भगवान तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दे, भाई। बेहद जल्दी चले गए। परिवार और तुमसे प्यार करने वाले सभी को भगवान हिम्मत दे।
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के परिवार में उनकी मां और दो बहने हैं। उन्होंने एक मॉडल के तौर पर अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। बाबुल का आंगन छूटे ना धारावाहिक के साथ छोटे पर्दे पर उन्होंने कदम रखा और बाद में जाने पहचाने से... ये अजनबी, लव यू जिंदगी जैसे धारावाहिकों में भी वह दिखाई दिए, लेकिन बालिका वधू से वह घर-घर में पहचाने जाने लगे।

इनके अलावा, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला झलक दिखला जा 6, फियर फैक्टर : खतरों के खिलाड़ी 7 और बिग बॉस 13 में भी नजर आए। 2014 में शुक्ला ने करण जौहर की फिल्म हम्प्टी शर्मा की दुल्हनियां के साथ बॉलीवुड में करियर की शुरुआत की थी। हाल ही में उन्होंने वेब सीरीज 'ब्रोकन बट ब्यूटीफुल' से डिजिटल डेब्यू किया था।



