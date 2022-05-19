गुरुवार, 19 मई 2022
कंगना रनौट से नाराज हुए सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर उठी 'धाकड़' को बायकॉट करने की मांग

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 19 मई 2022 (13:48 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौट इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'धाकड़' को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। यह फिल्म 20 मई को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने जा रही है। कंगना 'धाकड़' का जमकर प्रमोशन कर रही है। इसी बीच ट्विटर पर 'धाकड़' को बायकॉट करने की मांग उठ गई है।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर कंगना और उनकी फिल्म पर गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं। इस विवाद की जड़ कंगना और सलमान खान के बीच फिर से शुरू हुई दोस्ती है। बॉलीवुड की खान जोड़ी का विरोध करने वाली कंगना हाल ही में सलमान खान की ईद पार्टी में शामिल हुई थीं।


इतना ही नहीं सलमान खान ने भी कंगना की फिल्म 'धाकड़' का ट्रेलर अपने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था और एक्ट्रेस की तारीफ की थी। कंगना ने भाईजान को गोल्डन हार्ट और दबंद हीरो बताया था। यह देख सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के फैंस भड़क गए हैं।



सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद कंगना ने कई स्टार्स पर जमकर निशाना साधा था। कंगना ने आरोप लगाया था कि सुशांत को बड़े स्टार्स और फिल्ममेकर्स ने साइडलाइन कर दिया था। उनका 'प्लान्ड मर्डर' किया गया था। लेकिन अब कंगना के सुपरस्टार्स संग हशथ मिलाने पर सुशांत के फैंस भड़क गए हैं। वह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपना गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं।







