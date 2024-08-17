शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024 (11:25 IST)

बिहार में 11 साल में तीसरी बार पुल, पिलर समेत गंगा में समाया

bihar bridge collapse
Bihar bridge collapse : बिहार में शनिवार को एक बार फिर पुल गिरने से हड़कंप मच गया। भागलपुर को खगड़िया से जोड़ने वाला यह पुल 11 साल में तीसरी बार गिरा है।
 
सुल्तानगंज में स्थित अगुवानी पुल पिलर सहित गंगा नदी में समा गया। भागलपुर और खगड़िया को जोड़ने वाला यह पुल करीब 11 साल से निर्माणाधीन है। 1,710 करोड़ रुपए की अनुमानित लागत वाला यह पुल तीन बार ढह चुका है।
 
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने 23 फरवरी 2014 को इसका शिलान्यास किया था। 27 अप्रैल 2022 को इस निर्माणाधीन पुल का सुपर स्ट्रक्चर नदी में गिर गया था। 4 जून 2023 को सुलतानगंज-अगुवानी गंगा नदी पर बन रहा निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन पुल जमींदोज हो गया था।
 
भागलपुर-सुल्तानगंज अगुवानी पुल उत्तर और दक्षिण बिहार को जोड़ने वाली बिहार सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना है। इस पुल की लंबाई 3.160 किलोमीटर है जबकि एप्रोच पथ की कुल लंबाई करीब 25 किलोमीटर है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
