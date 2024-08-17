बिहार में 11 साल में तीसरी बार पुल, पिलर समेत गंगा में समाया

भागलपुर-सुल्तानगंज अगुवानी पुल उत्तर और दक्षिण बिहार को जोड़ने वाली बिहार सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना है। इस पुल की लंबाई 3.160 किलोमीटर है जबकि एप्रोच पथ की कुल लंबाई करीब 25 किलोमीटर है।
#BlacklistSPSingla#NitishMustResign— With Love, Bihar (@withLoveBihar) August 17, 2024
Please post all your posts and replies today with this hashtag. Reason below
A Haryana based firm S P Singla whose offices were raided by ED for corruption charges is constructing a bridge in Bihar since last 11 years and that bridge has… pic.twitter.com/p7JsjHucZh