शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 17 अगस्त 2024 (07:51 IST)

live : कानपुर में बड़ा हादसा, साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

train accident
live updates : कानपुर में साबरमति एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, कोलकाता के मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुए जघन्य अपराध और अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (IMA) के डॉक्टर आज 24 घंटे की हड़ताल पर है। पल पल की जानकारी...
 

07:50 AM, 17th Aug
रेलमंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, साबरमती एक्सप्रेस (वाराणसी से अमदावाद) का इंजन आज सुबह 02:35 बजे कानपुर के पास ट्रैक पर रखी किसी वस्तु से टकराया और पटरी से उतर गया। तीखे प्रहार के निशान पाए गए हैं। साक्ष्य सुरक्षित रखे गए हैं। आईबी और यूपी पुलिस भी इस पर काम कर रही है। यात्रियों या कर्मचारियों को कोई चोट नहीं आई। यात्रियों के लिए अमदावाद की आगे की यात्रा के लिए ट्रेन की व्यवस्था की गई। 

07:43 AM, 17th Aug
वाराणसी से अहमदाबाद जा रही साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे। हादसे में किसी के घायल होने की घबर नहीं। पुलिस का दावा, पटरी से कुछ संदिग्ध सामान मिला।

07:43 AM, 17th Aug
-शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे से रविवार सुबह 6 बजे तक 24 घंटे के लिए देश भर में डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान ओपीडी व मरीजों के ऑपरेशन नहीं होंगे। हालांकि आपातकालीन सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी।
-IMA ने कहा कि डॉक्टरों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करना सरकार का दायित्व है।
-फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (फोर्डा) के डॉक्टर पिछले 6 दिनों से हड़ताल पर है। इस वजह से मरीजों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
कोलकाता रेप कांड पर क्‍यों वायरल हो रही है आयुष्‍मान खुराना की ये कविता?

कोलकाता रेप कांड पर क्‍यों वायरल हो रही है आयुष्‍मान खुराना की ये कविता?Ayushmann Khurrana poem on kolkata rape case : कोलकाता में ट्रेनी डॉक्टर के रेप और हत्या ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। देशवासियों का गुस्सा उबल रहा है। एक ट्रेनी डॉक्टर के रेप और हत्‍या की बर्बरता से हर किसी की आत्‍मा सिहर उठी है।

महाराष्ट्र में कब होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव?

महाराष्ट्र में कब होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव?Maharashtra assembly election date: जम्मू कश्मीर और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों के ऐलान से पहले अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं कि महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों की घोषणा भी की जा सकती है, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। पिछली बार महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ ही हुए थे।

कांग्रेस का सवाल, आखिर नोटबंदी से हासिल क्या हुआ?

कांग्रेस का सवाल, आखिर नोटबंदी से हासिल क्या हुआ?Congress's question on demonetization : कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को दावा किया कि सरकार के दावों के विपरीत नोटबंदी के बाद नकली नोट फिर से चलन में आ गए हैं तथा कालेधन पर भी कोई अंकुश नहीं लगा है। पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने यह सवाल भी किया कि आखिर नोटबंदी से क्या हासिल हुआ?

अब उत्तराखंड में नर्स के साथ दरिंदगी, दुष्कर्म के बाद पत्थरों से कुचला चेहरा

अब उत्तराखंड में नर्स के साथ दरिंदगी, दुष्कर्म के बाद पत्थरों से कुचला चेहराNurse raped and murdered in Uttarakhand : उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर जिले के एक निजी अस्पताल में काम करने वाली नर्स के साथ कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म और हत्या का मामला सामने आया है, जहां आरोपी ने उत्तराखंड की सीमा के पास उत्तर प्रदेश में खाली पड़े एक प्लॉट में उसका शव ठिकाने लगाने से पहले चेहरा पत्थरों से कुचल दिया।

ममता का सनसनीखेज आरोप, अस्पताल में CPM और BJP ने की तोड़फोड़

ममता का सनसनीखेज आरोप, अस्पताल में CPM और BJP ने की तोड़फोड़CM Mamta Banerjee took out a protest rally: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि मुझे पता है कि आरजी कर मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में जाकर CPM और भाजपा ने तोड़फोड़ की। उन्होंने कहा कि वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि सीपीएम ने DYFI का झंडा लिया हुआ और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने राष्ट्रीय झंडा लिया हुआ था।

Haryana Elections : भाजपा ने हैट्रिक का किया दावा, कांग्रेस को सत्ता में वापसी की आस

Haryana Elections : भाजपा ने हैट्रिक का किया दावा, कांग्रेस को सत्ता में वापसी की आसBJP claims hat-trick in Haryana assembly elections : निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा शुक्रवार को हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख घोषित किए जाने के तुरंत बाद राजनीतिक दलों ने इस कदम का स्वागत किया। सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कहा कि वह लगातार राज्य में तीसरी बार सरकार बनाएगी, जबकि कांग्रेस ने दावा किया कि जनता भाजपा को सत्ता से बाहर कर देगी।

Weather Update : हिमाचल प्रदेश में बाढ़ का कहर, अब तक 32 की मौत, कई लोग अब भी लापता

Weather Update : हिमाचल प्रदेश में बाढ़ का कहर, अब तक 32 की मौत, कई लोग अब भी लापताFlood havoc in Himachal Pradesh : हिमाचल प्रदेश के 3 जिलों में 31 जुलाई को बादल फटने से आई अचानक बाढ़ की घटना में 4 और शव बरामद होने के साथ ही मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 32 हो गई है। कुल्लू के निरमंड, सैंज और मलाणा, मंडी पधर और शिमला के रामपुर उपमंडल में अचानक आई बाढ़ की घटना में कम से कम 23 लोग अब भी लापता हैं।

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव लोकतंत्र की जड़ों को और मजबूत करेगा : अमित शाह

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव लोकतंत्र की जड़ों को और मजबूत करेगा : अमित शाहAmit Shah's statement on Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections : केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने शुक्रवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा का स्वागत किया तथा कहा कि यह चुनाव लोकतंत्र की जड़ों को और मजबूत करने के साथ ही क्षेत्र के लिए विकास के नए दौर के द्वार खोलेगा। शाह ने हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा का भी स्वागत किया।

3 जेंटलमैन फिर वापस आ गए, जानिए CEC राजीव कुमार ने किस पर की यह टिप्‍पणी

3 जेंटलमैन फिर वापस आ गए, जानिए CEC राजीव कुमार ने किस पर की यह टिप्‍पणीChief Election Commissioner's statement regarding assembly elections : मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने शुक्रवार को लोकसभा चुनावों के दौरान कई बार पोस्ट किए गए एक लोकप्रिय मीम का जिक्र करते हुए मजाकिया ढंग से कहा, 3 जेंटलमैन फिर से वापस आ गए हैं। उस लोकप्रिय मीम में तीनों आयुक्तों को लापता जेंटलमैन कहा गया था।

मप्र में रक्षाबंधन अवकाश 19 अगस्त को, जन्माष्टमी पर भी छुट्‍टी घोषित

मप्र में रक्षाबंधन अवकाश 19 अगस्त को, जन्माष्टमी पर भी छुट्‍टी घोषितPublic holiday announced in Madhya Pradesh : मध्य प्रदेश शासन द्वारा रक्षाबंधन दिनांक 19 अगस्त और जन्माष्टमी दिनांक 26 अगस्त का सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित कर दिया गया है अर्थात यह छुट्टी प्रदेश के भीतर संचालित सभी प्रकार के प्रतिष्ठानों पर लागू होगी। इसमें सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट बैंक भी शामिल हैं।

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोनLava Yuva Star 4G India : लावा (Lava) अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जाना जाता है। Lava Yuva Star 4G स्मार्टफोन को सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 6,499 रुपए है। यह अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।

गीला होने पर चलेगा Realme 13 4G , 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए कीमत

गीला होने पर चलेगा Realme 13 4G , 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए कीमतRealme 13 4G को इंडोनेशिया में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसके पहले कंपनी ने Realme 13 Pro और Realme 13 Pro+ लॉन्च किए थे। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत IDR 2,999,000 (लगभग 15 हजार रुपए) से शुरू होती है। डिवाइस को Snapdragon 685 प्रोसेसर से लैस किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन Realme UI 5.0 पर रन करता है जो कि Android 14 आधारित OS है।

Jio Bharat का कमाल, टीवी वाले फोन ने मचाया तहलका, 4G नेटवर्क से जुड़े 1 करोड़ लोग

Jio Bharat का कमाल, टीवी वाले फोन ने मचाया तहलका, 4G नेटवर्क से जुड़े 1 करोड़ लोगJio Bharat phone : उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की देश की सबसे बड़ी मोबाइल नेटवर्क ऑपरेटर कंपनी रिलायंस जियो के फोन जियो भारत से 1 करोड़ लोग 4जी नेटवर्क से जुड़े हैं। रिलायंस की हाल में जारी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 4जी मोबाइल देश के 2जी और 3जी ग्राहकों के लिए वरदान बन कर आया है।
