live : कानपुर में बड़ा हादसा, साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के 22 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: ADM City Kanpur Rakesh Verma says, "... 22 bogies have derailed but no one is injured. All the passengers are being sent back to the station by bus. A memo train is also on its way here... Fortunately, there are no casualties of any kind." https://t.co/hlwXQIgHtD pic.twitter.com/utuLLc7Lns