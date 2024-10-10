नहीं रहे दिग्गज उद्योगपति रतन टाटा, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

October 9, 2024
Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024
Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2024
Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024
My condolences to his family and the Tata community.