गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :मुंबई , गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024 (01:01 IST)

नहीं रहे दिग्गज उद्योगपति रतन टाटा, 86 साल की उम्र में ली आखिरी सांस

Ratan Tata passed away : उद्योगपति रतन टाटा का बुधवार देर रात मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। टाटा समूह के मानद चेयरमैन की आयु 86 वर्ष थी। टाटा संस के चेयरमैन एन. चंद्रशेखरन ने एक बयान में रतन टाटा के निधन की पुष्टि की और उन्हें अपना ‘‘मित्र और मार्गदर्शक’’ बताया।

पिछले कुछ दिनों से वह दक्षिण मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। अरबपति हर्ष गोयनका ने भी टाटा के निधन पर दुख जताया और ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में उन्हें ‘‘टाइटन’’ (अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति) करार दिया।  रतन टाटा का जाना देश के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। रतन टाटा ने देश के आम आदमी के सपनों को पूरा किया।

वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। उन्होंने 86 साल की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। वे मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल के इंटेसिव केयर (ICU) यूनिट में भर्ती थे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रतन टाटा के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया, उन्हें दूरदर्शी कारोबारी नेता और असाधारण इंसान बताया।
जमशेदजी टाटा के परपोते : 28 दिसंबर 1937 को जन्मे रतन टाटा टाटा ग्रुप के संस्थापक जमशेदजी टाटा के परपोते हैं। वे 1990 से 2012 तक ग्रुप के चेयरमैन थे और अक्टूबर 2016 से फरवरी 2017 तक अंतरिम चेयरमैन थे। रतन, टाटा ग्रुप के चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट्स के प्रमुख बने हुए हैं।
रतन ने अपनी विरासत को एक नए मुकाम पर पहुंचाया है। विदेशी कंपनी फोर्ड के लग्जरी कार ब्रांड लैंडरोवर और जगुआर को भी अपने पोर्टफोलियो में जोड़ा। उन्होंने एयर इंडिया को अपने एंपायर में शामिल किया।
अपनी विनम्रता के लिए जाने जाने वाले रतन टाटा ने मार्च 1991 में ग्रुप के चेयरमैन के रूप में कार्यभार संभाला और 2012 में पद छोड़ दिया। रतन टाटा 17 साल की उम्र में कॉर्नेल यूनिवर्सिटी, यूएस गए और आर्किटेक्चर और इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की।
