बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2023
  समाचार
  मुख्य ख़बरें
  राष्ट्रीय
  4. Ram Temple Inauguration On Jan 22, PM Modi Says Feel Very Blessed
नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2023 (22:49 IST)

अयोध्या में 22 जनवरी को प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा समारोह, निमंत्रण पर बोले PM मोदी- ये मेरा सौभाग्य

pm modi
नई दिल्ली। Ayodhya Ram Temple : करोड़ों लोगों का इंतजार आखिरकार खत्म होने जा रहा है। श्रीराम मंदिर के उद्घाटन की आधिकारिक तारीख सामने आ गई है। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों ने बुधवार को देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलकर उन्हें श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए आधिकारिक निमंत्रण-पत्र सौंप दिया है। 
 
श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास ने बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए निमंत्रित किया। प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें मिले निमंत्रण के बारे में पोस्ट में लिखा, “जय सियाराम! आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है।”
 
समारोह 22 जनवरी को होने की उम्मीद है। मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि वे खुद को धन्य महसूस कर रहे हैं और यह उनका सौभाग्य है कि वे अपने जीवनकाल में, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर के साक्षी बनेंगे।
उन्होंने न्यास के पदाधिकारियों की एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की जिसमें पदाधिकारी उन्हें निमंत्रण पत्र देते नजर आ रहा हैं। न्यास की देखरेख में उस स्थान पर मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है जहां भक्तों का मानना ​​है कि भगवान राम का जन्म हुआ था।
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने मंगलवार को कहा था कि 22 जनवरी को अयोध्या मंदिर में भगवान राम की मूर्ति स्थापित की जाएगी, और लोगों से इस अवसर का जश्न मनाने के लिए देश भर के मंदिरों में कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने को कहा।
क्या आपको चंद्रमा की उम्र पता है? आपकी सोच से कहीं ज्यादा है...

क्या आपको चंद्रमा की उम्र पता है? आपकी सोच से कहीं ज्यादा है...Moon age News: एक नए अध्ययन में दावा किया गया है चंद्रमा की उम्र कम से कम 4.46 अरब वर्ष हो सकती है। इसका अर्थ है कि चंद्रमा की जितनी उम्र अभी बताई जा रही है, उससे वह 4 करोड़ वर्ष अधिक पुराना हो सकता है। प्रारंभिक पृथ्वी से टूटकर जो सबसे बड़ा टुकड़ा अलग हुआ, वही चंद्रमा बना।

महुआ मोइत्रा के साथ शशि थरूर की वायरल तस्वीरों का सच, भड़के कांग्रेस नेता

महुआ मोइत्रा के साथ शशि थरूर की वायरल तस्वीरों का सच, भड़के कांग्रेस नेताShashi Tharoor Mahua Moitra News: कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने उन तस्वीरों को काटकर इंटरनेट पर प्रसारित किए जाने की सोमवार को आलोचना की, जिनमें उन्हें तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा के साथ देखा जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह ‘ओछी राजनीति’ है। थरूर ने कहा कि जन्मदिन पार्टी में ली गई तस्वीर को काटकर (क्रॉप करके) उन्हें निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।

चक्रवाती तूफान 'हामून' का क्या है अर्थ और किसने दिया यह नाम?

चक्रवाती तूफान 'हामून' का क्या है अर्थ और किसने दिया यह नाम?meaning of cyclonic storm Hamun: बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरा दबाव का क्षेत्र पिछले छह घंटों के दौरान 14 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से उत्तर की ओर बढ़ा और चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील हो गया। इस चक्रवाती तूफान को हामून (Hamoon) नाम दिया गया है।

राजस्थान में बागियों ने बढ़ाई भाजपा और कांग्रेस की मुसीबत

राजस्थान में बागियों ने बढ़ाई भाजपा और कांग्रेस की मुसीबतRajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 news: राजस्थान में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस और विपक्षी भाजपा में विधानसभा चुनाव के टिकट से वंचित असंतुष्ट नेताओं और उनके समर्थकों का विरोध सोमवार को भी जारी रहा। राजस्थान में 25 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव होंगे, जबकि मतगणना तीन दिसंबर को होगी।

जब निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार अर्जुन सिंह ने की थी प्रतिद्वंद्वी शुक्ला की मदद

जब निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार अर्जुन सिंह ने की थी प्रतिद्वंद्वी शुक्ला की मददMadhya Pradesh Assembly Election 1957: मध्यप्रदेश पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री स्व. अर्जुन सिंह ने अपना पहला चुनाव 1957 में मझौली से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में लड़ा था। देश के दूसरे चुनाव थे। मतदान 25 फरवरी 1957 को हुआ था। विंध्य प्रदेश का वह भाग मझौली जहां ठंड के मौसम में सर्वाधिक ठंड रहती है और चुनाव का वक्त भी ठंड का था।

अनुराग ठाकुर की अनूठी Sansad Bharat Darshan योजना, 21 छात्रों के दल को पूर्व CM प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

अनुराग ठाकुर की अनूठी Sansad Bharat Darshan योजना, 21 छात्रों के दल को पूर्व CM प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने दिखाई हरी झंडीSansad Bharat Darshan : केंद्रीय मंत्री व हमीरपुर सांसद अनुराग सिंह ठाकुर की भारत दर्शन (Bharat Darshan) योजना विद्यार्थियों को हमारे समृद्ध गौरवशाली धार्मिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से रूबरू करवाने का बेमिसाल प्रयास है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रोफेसर प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने हमीरपुर के परिधिगृह से हरी झंडी दिखाकर दल को रवाना किया। इस योजना के दूसरे चरण में 21 छात्रों का चयन किया गया है।

NCERT की किताबों में अब INDIA की जगह 'Bharat', गर्माई सियासत, विपक्ष बोला- BJP को सता रहा है हार का डर

NCERT की किताबों में अब INDIA की जगह 'Bharat', गर्माई सियासत, विपक्ष बोला- BJP को सता रहा है हार का डरएनसीईआरटी (NCERT) द्वारा पाठ्यक्रम में संशोधन के लिए गठित उच्चस्तरीय समिति ने सभी स्कूली पाठ्यपुस्तकों में ‘इंडिया’ (INDIA) की जगह ‘भारत’ शब्द के इस्तेमाल की सिफारिश की है। इससे देश की सियासत गर्मा गई है। विपक्ष ने कहा कि बीजेपी को अब हार का डर सता रहा है।

India & Canada Relations : भारत ने कनाडा के लिए Visa सेवा पर लगी रोक को हटाया, इन 4 कैटेगरी में मिली मंजूरी

India & Canada Relations : भारत ने कनाडा के लिए Visa सेवा पर लगी रोक को हटाया, इन 4 कैटेगरी में मिली मंजूरीIndia to resume some visa services in Canada : भारतीय उच्चायोग (Indian High Commission) ने बुधवार को ओटावा में कहा कि भारत 26 अक्टूबर से कनाडा में वीजा सेवाओं को आंशिक रूप से फिर से शुरू करेगा। सेवाएं राजनयिक विवाद के कारण पिछले महीने बंद कर दी गई थीं। 4 कैटेगरी में सेवाएं पर लगी रोक को हटा दिया गया है।

Meta पर मुकदमा, बच्चों को लग रही Facebook-Instagram पर लाइक्स की लत, क्या है पूरा मामला

Meta पर मुकदमा, बच्चों को लग रही Facebook-Instagram पर लाइक्स की लत, क्या है पूरा मामलाFacebook-Instagram : अमेरिका में मेटा (Meta) पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। फेसबुक-इंस्टाग्राम (Facebook-Instagram) पर लाइक्स की लत लगवाने का आरोप मेटा पर है। शिकायत में कहा गया है कि इससे युवाओं के मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर असर पड़ रहा है। फेसबुक जान-बूझकर छोटे बच्चों और किशोरों को नशे की लत में डाल दिया है। साथ ही फेसबुक ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म के महत्वपूर्ण खतरों के बारे में जनता को बार-बार गुमराह किया है।

Delhi में विवाहेत्‍तर संबंध के शक में पति ने की पत्नी की हत्या

Delhi में विवाहेत्‍तर संबंध के शक में पति ने की पत्नी की हत्याHusband murdered wife : उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली के दयालपुर इलाके में विवाहेत्‍तर संबंध के शक में एक महिला की उसके पति ने गुस्से में गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

OnePlus Open : 1-2 नहीं, 5 कैमरे वाला वन प्लस का सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्स

OnePlus Open : 1-2 नहीं, 5 कैमरे वाला वन प्लस का सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, जानिए फीचर्सOnePlus Open First foldable Phone launch on October 19 : वनप्लस (OnePlus) अपना पहला फोल्डेबल फोन- वनप्लस ओपन (OnePlus Open) भारत में जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाला है। इसकी कीमतों और फीचर्स को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ ही हैं। लॉन्च की तारीख को लेकर भी खुलासा हो गया है। जानिए क्या रहेगी इसकी कीमत और कब शुरू होगी इसकी बिक्री।

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमत

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 3 रियर कैमरे वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन, इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यह रह सकती है कीमतOppo launches Find N3 Flip : OPPO अब अपने 3 रियर कैमरे से धमाका मचाने जा रहा है। Oppo Find N3 Flip के लॉन्च की भारत में तारीख कन्फर्म हो गई है। यह स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग और रेजर 2023 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा। Oppo Find N3 Flip को भारत में 12 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमत

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 , iPhone 13 , iPhone 14 हुए सस्ते, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानिए क्या है कीमतत्योहारी सीजन में Flipkart और Amazon की सेल शुरू हो गई है। Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 और Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 शुरू हो गई है इनमें कई ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें स्मार्टफोन पर कई तरह के ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं।

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE : सैमसंग का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमतSamsung Galaxy S23 FE has been launched : सैमसंग (Samsung) ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Galaxy S23 FE भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत भारत में 49,999 रुपए है। Samsung Galaxy S23 FE को 3 अलग कलर ऑप्शन मिंट, ग्रेफाइट और पर्पल में लॉन्च किया गया है।

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाका

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G, 18GB रैम के साथ एक साथ चला पाएंगे 50 ऐप्स, लाल कलर का स्मार्टफोन मचा देगा धमाकाOnePlus ने OnePlus 11R 5G को हाल ही में लॉन्च किया था। अब इसका स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। सोलर रेड नाम से स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया गया है। इमसें 50 ऐप्स एक साथ चला पाएंगे। यह डिवाइस OnePlus 11R 5G का स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट है, जिसे भारत में फरवरी में लॉन्च किया गया था।
