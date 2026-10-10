'जितनी पुलिस बुलानी है बुला लीजिए, हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे...' राहुल गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर बड़ा हमला

I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated. मैं नरेंद्र मोदी, RSS और इनसे जुड़े लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ एक दशक से भी ज़्यादा समय से लड़ रहा हूँ। मैं अपने विरोधियों को उतनी अच्छी तरह समझता हूँ, जितना कोई भी अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को समझता है। मैं इन्हें अंदर तक जानता हूँ, इनकी हर चाल से वाक़िफ़ हूँ। इन लोगों की सबसे बड़ी पहचान है - कायरता। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत, ज्ञानेश कुमार, अजीत डोभाल - इस कहानी के खलनायक - अब धीरे-धीरे घिरते जा रहे हैं। इनके चारों तरफ़ से दायरा सिमट रहा है। जो करना है, कर लीजिए। जितनी पुलिस बुलानी है, बुला लीजिए - 10 हज़ार, 20 हज़ार, 50 हज़ार, जितनी चाहें बुला लीजिए। सारे नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। सारे युवाओं को गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। हम सबको गिरफ़्तार कर लीजिए। घबराइये मत - हम आपको चारों तरफ़ से घेर रहे हैं, और हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं। मेरी बात याद रखिए - हमें जो जानकारी चाहिए, वह हमारे पास पहले से है। हम अपने संविधान की रक्षा करेंगे। हम हिंदुस्तान की जनता की आवाज़ की हिफ़ाज़त करेंगे। और हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि पिछले 10-15 सालों में हिंदुस्तान के साथ जो हुआ है, वह दोबारा कभी, किसी भी सूरत में न हो। हिंदुस्तान के युवाओं, मुझे आप पर गर्व है। अपना विरोध जारी रखिए। हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि इस सरकार और हमारे संविधान पर हमला करने वालों को शिकस्त मिले।