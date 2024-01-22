मैंने क्या गलती की जो मंदिर जाने से रोका जा रहा, राहुल गांधी बोले

इस विवाद के बीच राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि मैंने क्या गलती की जो मंदिर जाने से रोका जा रहा। बता दें कि सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने भी राहुल गांधी को दोपहर के बाद वहां जाने को कहा है। इसी बीच राहुल गांधी को पुलिस बल ने रोक दिया, जिसके बाद राहुल गांधी भड़क उठे। भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा को बोर्डोवा जाने से रोकने पर कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने पूछा कि क्या आज सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति मंदिर जा सकता है?
VIDEO | "What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake I have done that I am not allowed inside the temple?" Congress leader @RahulGandhi tells a security official as he is stopped from visiting Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta… pic.twitter.com/WAK3ryrAVt— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024