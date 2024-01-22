सोमवार, 22 जनवरी 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : सोमवार, 22 जनवरी 2024 (11:50 IST)

मैंने क्या गलती की जो मंदिर जाने से रोका जा रहा, राहुल गांधी बोले

  • असम पहुंची है राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा
  • राहुल गांधी को बीच रास्ते पुलिस और प्रशासन ने रोका
  • हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने कहा दोपहर के बाद जा सकते हैं
  • नगांव जिले के बोर्दोवा थान मंदिर जाने पर अड़े राहुल गांधी
असम में राहुल गांधी और सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा के बीच विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है। बता दें कि नगांव जिले में स्थित बोर्दोवा थान मंदिर जाने पर अड़े राहुल गांधी को रोक दिया गया है। प्रबंधन समिति ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को सोमवार को अपराह्न 3 बजे के बाद वहां आना चाहिए, न कि अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के दौरान।
इस विवाद के बीच राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि मैंने क्या गलती की जो मंदिर जाने से रोका जा रहा। बता दें कि सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने भी राहुल गांधी को दोपहर के बाद वहां जाने को कहा है। इसी बीच राहुल गांधी को पुलिस बल ने रोक दिया, जिसके बाद राहुल गांधी भड़क उठे। भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा को बोर्डोवा जाने से रोकने पर कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने पूछा कि क्या आज सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति मंदिर जा सकता है?

क्‍या कहा राहुल ने : राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमें वहां आमंत्रित किया गया और अब कहा जा रहा है कि आप नहीं जा सकते। मैं कारण पूछ रहा हूं कि क्यों नहीं जा सकते हैं?... शायद आज सिर्फ एक ही व्यक्ति मंदिर जा सकता है।

राहुल गांधी अड़े : इधर राहुल गांधी इस पूरे मामले में अड़ गए हैं। उन्‍होंने कहा है कि मैं क्यों नहीं जा सकता? मैंने क्या गलती है? मैं बस हाथ जोड़ने जाना चाहता हूं, रिस्पेक्ट पे करना चाहता हूं। प्रशासन कह रहा है कि मैं जा नहीं सकता, तो मैं क्यों नहीं जा सकता?
