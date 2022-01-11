मंगलवार, 11 जनवरी 2022
ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल के समुद्री संस्करण का सफल परीक्षण

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 11 जनवरी 2022 (13:21 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत ने समुद्र में अपनी सामरिक क्षमता को बढ़ाते हुए ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया।


जानकारी के मुताबिक भारत ने मंगलवार को पश्चिमी तट पर भारतीय नौसेना के विध्वंसक आईएनएस विशाखापत्तनम (INS Vishakhapatnam) से ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया। परीक्षण के दौरान इस मिसाइल बहुत सटीक तरीके से लक्ष्य को ध्वस्त किया।




