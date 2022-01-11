ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल के समुद्री संस्करण का सफल परीक्षण

नई दिल्ली। भारत ने समुद्र में अपनी सामरिक क्षमता को बढ़ाते हुए ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक भारत ने मंगलवार को पश्चिमी तट पर भारतीय नौसेना के विध्वंसक आईएनएस विशाखापत्तनम (INS Vishakhapatnam) से ब्रह्मोस सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया। परीक्षण के दौरान इस मिसाइल बहुत सटीक तरीके से लक्ष्य को ध्वस्त किया।
India today successfully testfired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast. The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range & hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy: Sources in Indian Navy— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022