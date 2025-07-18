दिल्ली के स्कूलों को फिर मिली बम की धमकी, पुलिस जुटी जांच में

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आज 20 से ज्यादा स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है! सोचिए बच्चे, अभिभावक और शिक्षक किस स्थिति से गुजर रहे होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा दिल्ली में शासन के सभी चार इंजनों को नियंत्रित करती है और फिर भी हमारे बच्चों को कोई सुरक्षा प्रदान करने में सक्षम नहीं है! यह हैरान करने वाला है।
More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 18, 2025
BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking! https://t.co/KocxosCwph