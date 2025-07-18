शुक्रवार, 18 जुलाई 2025
दिल्ली के स्कूलों को फिर मिली बम की धमकी, पुलिस जुटी जांच में

Bomb threat to Delhi schools
Bomb threats: दिल्ली के 20 स्कूलों को शुक्रवार सुबह बम से उड़ाने (Bomb threat to Delhi schools) की धमकी मिली। धमकी से हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस, दमकल कर्मी, बम डिस्पोजल स्क्वॉड तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचा।

दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि पश्चिम विहार के रिचमंड स्कूल, रोहिणी सेक्टर 3 स्थित अभिनव पब्लिक स्कूल और सॉवरन स्कूल समेत कई स्कूलों को बम की धमकी दी गई।ALSO READ: दिल्ली के 5 स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी

उन्होंने बताया कि कई एजेंसी की टीमें स्कूल परिसरों में मौजूद हैं और गहन जांच जारी है। हालांकि अभी तक कुछ भी संदिग्ध नहीं मिला है।

इस बीच दिल्ली पुलिस ने दावा किया कि आज 20 से अधिक स्कूलों को बम की धमकी भरे ईमेल मिले हैं। मामले की जांच जारी है।

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, आज 20 से ज्यादा स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है! सोचिए बच्चे, अभिभावक और शिक्षक किस स्थिति से गुजर रहे होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा दिल्ली में शासन के सभी चार इंजनों को नियंत्रित करती है और फिर भी हमारे बच्चों को कोई सुरक्षा प्रदान करने में सक्षम नहीं है! यह हैरान करने वाला है।
Maharashtra politics : क्या महाराष्ट्र में होने वाला है बड़ा खेला, फडणवीस और उद्धव ठाकरे की मुलाकात के सियासी मायने

Maharashtra politics : क्या महाराष्ट्र में होने वाला है बड़ा खेला, फडणवीस और उद्धव ठाकरे की मुलाकात के सियासी मायनेअगर उद्धव ठाकरे पाला बदलते हैं तो एकनाथ शिंदे क्या करेंगे। राजनीतिक गलियारों में खबरें हैं कि सीएम फडणवीस और डिप्टी सीएम शिंदे के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है।

भारत में कितनी तेजी से बढ़ रही किस धर्म की आबादी? क्या भविष्य में अल्पसंख्यक बन जाएंगे बहुसंख्यक!

भारत में कितनी तेजी से बढ़ रही किस धर्म की आबादी? क्या भविष्य में अल्पसंख्यक बन जाएंगे बहुसंख्यक!national religious demographics: भारत, अपनी अद्वितीय धार्मिक विविधता के लिए जाना जाता है, जहां विभिन्न धर्मों के लोग सदियों से एक साथ रहते आए हैं। हालांकि, हाल के वर्षों में धार्मिक जनसांख्यिकी में बदलाव और उसके संभावित प्रभावों को लेकर बहस तेज हो गई है। यह सवाल अक्सर उठाया जाता है कि क्या भारत में किसी विशेष धर्म की आबादी इतनी तेजी से बढ़ रही है कि बहुसंख्यक समुदाय अल्पसंख्यक बन सकता है? आइए, आंकड़ों और तथ्यों की रोशनी में इस संवेदनशील मुद्दे को समझते हैं।

निमिषा प्रिया को बचाने के लिए क्या कर रही है भारत सरकार, विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी पूरी जानकारी

निमिषा प्रिया को बचाने के लिए क्या कर रही है भारत सरकार, विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी पूरी जानकारीNimisha Priya case of Yemen: भारत ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि वह भारतीय नर्स निमिषा प्रिया के मामले को सुलझाने के लिए यमन के स्थानीय अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ कुछ मित्र देशों के संपर्क में है। निमिषा प्रिया को हत्या के एक मामले में मौत की सुजा सुनाई गई है। उसे 16 जुलाई को मौत की सजा दी जानी थी, लेकिन इसे टाल दिया गया है।

Donald Trump की धमकी, रूस से सस्ता तेल, क्या करेगी भारत सरकार, पेट्रोलियम मंत्री बोले- प्लान तैयार

Donald Trump की धमकी, रूस से सस्ता तेल, क्या करेगी भारत सरकार, पेट्रोलियम मंत्री बोले- प्लान तैयारभारत ने रूस से कच्चे तेल की आपूर्ति पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध लगने की आशंका को ज्यादा महत्व न देते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि उसे अपने तेल आयात की जरूरतों को वैकल्पिक स्रोतों से पूरा करने का भरोसा है। पेट्रोलियम एवं प्राकृतिक गैस मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा कि अन्य देशों से तेल खरीद सकता है।

7 महीने में 24 हजार लोगों को काटा, अब भी 30 हजार से ज्‍यादा कुत्‍तों की नहीं हुई नसबंदी, कहां सो रहा निगम प्रशासन

7 महीने में 24 हजार लोगों को काटा, अब भी 30 हजार से ज्‍यादा कुत्‍तों की नहीं हुई नसबंदी, कहां सो रहा निगम प्रशासनशहर में कुत्‍तों का आतंक लगातार बढता जा रहा है। आए दिन कुत्‍तों के काटने के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इसमें नगर निगम का कुत्‍तों की नसबंदी कार्यक्रम पूरा नहीं हो पाना एक वजह है। हालांकि इस पूरे मामले में निगम प्रशासन की सुस्‍ती भी एक बडी वजह है। फिलहाल कुत्‍तों की नसबंदी का कार्यक्रम रूका हुआ है। जानकारी है कि 30 हजार से ज्‍यादा कुत्‍तों की अब भी नसबंदी नहीं हो पाई है।

Weather Update: राजस्थान से बिहार तक भारी बारिश, इन राज्यों में IMD का अलर्ट

Weather Update: राजस्थान से बिहार तक भारी बारिश, इन राज्यों में IMD का अलर्टWeather Update: भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार राजस्थान से बिहार (Rajasthan to Bihar) तक भारी बारिश हो रही है। दूसरी ओर राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली-NCR (Delhi-NCR) में लोगों को तेज बारिश का इंतजार है। उधर उत्तर भारत के राज्यों उत्तरप्रदेश (Uttar Pradesh) और उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में भारी वर्षा हो रही है।

LIVE: दिल्ली के स्कूलों में फिर बम की धमकी

LIVE: दिल्ली के स्कूलों में फिर बम की धमकीLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : दिल्ली के पश्चिम विहार में स्थित रिचमंड ग्लोबल स्कूल को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी। पुलिस, बम डिस्पोजल स्क्वाड और दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। पल पल की जानकारी....

कांग्रेस नेता भूपेश बघेल के घर ED की रेड, शराब घोटाले में कार्रवाई

कांग्रेस नेता भूपेश बघेल के घर ED की रेड, शराब घोटाले में कार्रवाईED raid at Bhupesh Baghel house : प्रर्वतन निदेशालय (ED) की टीम ने शुक्रवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के घर छापेमारी की। बघेल ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि ईडी आ गई। बताया जा रहा है कि ईडी ने भूपेश बघेल के बेटे चैतन्य बघेल के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की।

पहलगाम हमले पर अमेरिका का बड़ा एक्शन, TRF विदेशी आतंकी संगठन

पहलगाम हमले पर अमेरिका का बड़ा एक्शन, TRF विदेशी आतंकी संगठनTRF terrorist organisation : अमेरिका ने पहलगाम में हुए आतंकवादी हमले के मामले में बड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए पाकिस्तान समर्थित आतंकी संगठन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा से जुड़े द रेजिस्टेंस फ्रंट (टीआरएफ) को विदेशी आतंकी संगठन घोषित कर दिया है। टीआरएफ ने 22 अप्रैल को पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली थी।

Dollar Vs Rupee : डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया टूटा, जानिए कितनी आई गिरावट...

Dollar Vs Rupee : डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया टूटा, जानिए कितनी आई गिरावट...Dollar and Rupee Update News : अंतरबैंक विदेशी मुद्रा विनिमय बाजार में रुपया बृहस्पतिवार को 20 पैसे की गिरावट के साथ 86.12 प्रति डॉलर पर बंद हुआ। अमेरिकी डॉलर में मजबूती, विदेशी पूंजी की निकासी और वैश्विक स्तर पर कच्चे तेल की कीमतों में उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच रुपए की विनिमय दर में गिरावट आई। विदेशी मुद्रा कारोबारियों ने बताया कि घरेलू शेयर बाजारों में बिकवाली के रुख तथा भारत-अमेरिका व्यापार वार्ता के नतीजों को लेकर अनिश्चितताओं से भी रुपए पर दबाव बढ़ा है।

iPhone 16 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Vivo का सस्ता फोन, 6500mAh की दमदार बैटरी धांसू फीचर्स

iPhone 16 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Vivo का सस्ता फोन, 6500mAh की दमदार बैटरी धांसू फीचर्सVivo X200 सीरीज में एक और धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। इसका लुक iPhone 16 की तरह है और इसके फीचर्स भी दमदार हैं। Vivo X200 FE अब Samsung, Apple, Google जैसे ब्रांड्‍स को कड़ी टक्कर देने के लिए लॉन्च हो गया है। इस स्मार्टफोन Amber Yellow, Frost Blue और Luxe Grey जैसे रंगों में उतारा है। इस फोन के साथ कंपनी ने भारत में अपना फोल्डेबल फोन Vivo X Fold 5 भी पेश किया है।

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 : सैमसंग का धांसू फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सुनेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरान

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 : सैमसंग का धांसू फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सुनेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरानSamsung ने अपना फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy Z Fold लॉन्च कर दिया है। सैमसंग का यह फोल्डेबल फोन लेटेस्ट Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। यह फोन Android 16 पर बेस्ड OneUI पर काम करता है। इसमें 16GB रैम और 1TB तक इंटरनल स्टोरेज का सपोर्ट मिलता है। इसमें 4,400mAh की बैटरी दी गई है।

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चOnePlus Nord 5 लॉन्च हो गया है। Nord 5 सीरीज के तहत नया नॉर्ड 5 और Nord CE 5 पेश किया है। इन दोनों डिवाइस में Android 15 देखने को मिलता है। कंपनी ने पिछले महीने OnePlus 13s को भी लॉन्च किया था जो एक कॉम्पैक्ट फ्लैगशिप डिवाइस है जिसमें खास AI फीचर्स मिलते हैं।
