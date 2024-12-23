सोमवार, 23 दिसंबर 2024
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Centre scraps no detention policy for students from classes 5, 8
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , सोमवार, 23 दिसंबर 2024 (17:11 IST)

No Detention Policy : 5वीं और 8वीं में फेल हुए बच्चे तो नहीं होंगे अगली क्लास में प्रमोट, केंद्र ने खत्म की नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी

No Detention Policy : 5वीं और 8वीं में फेल हुए बच्चे तो नहीं होंगे अगली क्लास में प्रमोट, केंद्र ने खत्म की नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी
Centre scraps no detention policy for students from classes 5, 8 : शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी (No Detention Policy) को खत्म कर दिया है। अब 5वीं और 5वीं फेल होने वाले बच्चे प्रमोट नहीं होंगे। छात्रों को स्कूलों से भी नहीं निकाला जा सकेगा।
इस फैसले के तहत अब क्लास 5 और 8 की वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में असफल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को फेल किया जाएगा। हालांकि स्टूडेंट्स को अपनी क्लासेस पास करने के लिए दूसरा मौका दिया जाएगा। इस नई नीति का उद्देश्य स्टूडेंट्स की सीखने की क्षमता को बेहतर बनाना और एकेडमिक परफॉर्मेंस में सुधार लाना है।

क्या नई व्यवस्था : इस नई व्यवस्था के मुताबिक असफल स्टूडेंट्स को दो महीने के भीतर दोबारा परीक्षा देने का मौका मिलेगा, लेकिन अगर स्टूडेंट्स दोबारा असफल होते हैं, तो उन्हें अगली क्लास में प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा। हालांकि केंद्र सरकार ने यह भी स्पष्ट किया है कि क्लास 8 तक किसी भी स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल से निष्कासित नहीं किया जाएगा। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में इस बार फिर नहीं दिखेगी दिल्ली की झांकी, जानें क्यों खारिज हो गया प्रस्ताव, क्या बोले केजरीवाल

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में इस बार फिर नहीं दिखेगी दिल्ली की झांकी, जानें क्यों खारिज हो गया प्रस्ताव, क्या बोले केजरीवालrepublic day parade 2025 tableau proposed by delhi rejected for second consecutive year : अगले साल गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में दिल्ली की झांकी को शामिल नहीं किये जाने के दावों के बीच आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने रविवार को केंद्र पर इस मुद्दे पर राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया। केजरीवाल ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) पर भी निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली राष्ट्रीय राजधानी है, इसलिए हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस (Republic Day) परेड में इसकी झांकी को शामिल किया जाना चाहिए।

Pushpa 2 : अल्लू अर्जुन के घर पत्थरबाजी, JAC नेताओं पर तोड़फोड़ का आरोप, अभिनेता ने क्या कहा

Pushpa 2 : अल्लू अर्जुन के घर पत्थरबाजी, JAC नेताओं पर तोड़फोड़ का आरोप, अभिनेता ने क्या कहाprotest outside pushpa 2 actor allu arjun house and stone pelting : अभिनेता अल्लू अर्जुन के घर के बाहर कुछ लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक उनके घर पर पत्थरबाजी भी की गई है। इस मामले में जेएसी नेताओं पर तोड़फोड़ का आरोप लगा है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अभिनेता के घर के बाहर नारेबाजी की और अपनी मांगों को लेकर दबाव बनाने की कोशिश की। मामले में 8 लोग हिरासत में लिए गए हैं।

CPIM नेता का आरोप, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी अल्पसंख्यक सांप्रदायिक ताकतों के समर्थन से जीते

CPIM नेता का आरोप, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी अल्पसंख्यक सांप्रदायिक ताकतों के समर्थन से जीतेCommunal Muslim alliance behind Rahul and Priyankas Wayanad wins, says CPI(M) leader : वायनाड निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की लोकसभा जीत के बारे में केरल की सत्तारूढ़ मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) के पोलित ब्यूरो के सदस्य ए. विजयराघवन की हालिया विवादास्पद टिप्पणी की रविवार को कांग्रेस और इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग (आईयूएमएल) के नेताओं ने तीखी आलोचना की।

GST चोरी करने वाले झट से पकड़े जाएंगे, 'ट्रैक एंड ट्रेस' सिस्टम से रखी जाएगी नजर

GST चोरी करने वाले झट से पकड़े जाएंगे, 'ट्रैक एंड ट्रेस' सिस्टम से रखी जाएगी नजरTrack And Trace System : जीएसटी परिषद ने वस्तु एवं सेवा कर (GST) चोरी रोकने के लिए अहम कदम उठाते हुए कर चोरी की आशंका वाले कुछ वस्तुओं के लिए ‘ट्रैक एंड ट्रेस’ तंत्र लागू करने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी। इसके तहत ऐसी वस्तुओं या पैकेट पर एक विशिष्ट चिह्न लगाया जाएगा, ताकि आपूर्ति श्रृंखला में उनका पता लगाया जा सके।

PM मोदी को मिला कुवैत का सर्वोच्च सम्मान ‘द ऑर्डर ऑफ मुबारक अल कबीर’

PM मोदी को मिला कुवैत का सर्वोच्च सम्मान ‘द ऑर्डर ऑफ मुबारक अल कबीर’Prime Minister Narendra Modi Kuwait The Order of Mubarak Al Kabir : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को रविवार को कुवैत के सर्वोच्च सम्मान ‘द ऑर्डर ऑफ मुबारक अल कबीर’ से सम्मानित किया गया। कुवैत के अमीर शेख मेशाल अल-अहमद अल-जबर अल-सबा ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को इस सम्मान से नवाजा।

एमपी में गहराया बीजेपी मंडल अध्‍यक्ष चुनाव का विवाद, 100 शिकायतें मिलीं, कई नियुक्‍तियां हुईं रद्द

एमपी में गहराया बीजेपी मंडल अध्‍यक्ष चुनाव का विवाद, 100 शिकायतें मिलीं, कई नियुक्‍तियां हुईं रद्दमध्यप्रदेश में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के संगठनात्मक चुनावों में मंडल अध्यक्षों की नियुक्ति को लेकर अब विवाद और ज्‍यादा बढ़ गया है। बता दें कि 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश के 1300 मंडलों में अध्यक्ष और जिला प्रतिनिधियों का चुनाव होना था। लेकिन, 100 से अधिक शिकायतें चुनाव समिति के पास पहुंची हैं।

delhi elections 2025: BJP का केजरीवाल के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र, AAP को सत्ता से हटाने का लिया संकल्प

delhi elections 2025: BJP का केजरीवाल के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र, AAP को सत्ता से हटाने का लिया संकल्पchargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के वरिष्ठ नेता अनुराग ठाकुर ने सोमवार को आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र जारी किया जिसमें दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पर राजधानी को घोटालों के माध्यम से भ्रष्टाचार की प्रयोगशाला बनाने का आरोप लगाया गया है। भाजपा के इन आरोपों पर आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP)की ओर से तत्काल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई है।

नाराज छगन भुजबल ने की सीएम फडणवीस से मुलाकात, बढ़ी राजनीतिक सरगर्मी

नाराज छगन भुजबल ने की सीएम फडणवीस से मुलाकात, बढ़ी राजनीतिक सरगर्मीBhujbal met Fadnavis: महाराष्ट्र में नई महायुति (Mahayuti) सरकार में शामिल नहीं किए जाने से नाराज माने जा रहे राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP)के वरिष्ठ नेता छगन भुजबल (Chhagan Bhujbal) ने सोमवार को यहां मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस से मुलाकात की। भुजबल ने मुलाकात के बाद कहा कि उन्होंने राज्य के राजनीतिक तथा सामाजिक माहौल पर मुख्यमंत्री के साथ विस्तार से चर्चा की।

इंदौर में MPPSC के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने वालों पर FIR, कल ही CM यादव से मिले, मांगों पर मिला था आश्‍वासन

इंदौर में MPPSC के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने वालों पर FIR, कल ही CM यादव से मिले, मांगों पर मिला था आश्‍वासनइंदौर में मध्यप्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के बाहर अपनी कई तरह की मांगों के लिए प्रदर्शन करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। यह तब हुआ है जब हाल ही में अभ्‍यर्थियों के एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने मुख्‍यमंत्री मोहन यादव से मुलाकात की थी।

पीएम मोदी ने 71 हजार युवाओं को सौंपे नियुक्ति पत्र, बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं को भी मिलीं नौकरियां

पीएम मोदी ने 71 हजार युवाओं को सौंपे नियुक्ति पत्र, बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं को भी मिलीं नौकरियांNarendra Modi News: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने सोमवार को कहा कि उनके नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार ने पिछले डेढ़ साल में युवाओं को करीब 10 लाख स्थायी सरकारी नौकरियां (appointment) दी हैं और यह अपने आप में एक 'बहुत बड़ा रिकॉर्ड' है।

Realme 14x : IP69 रेटिंग वाला सबसे सस्ता फोन, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्स

Realme 14x : IP69 रेटिंग वाला सबसे सस्ता फोन, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ धमाकेदार फीचर्सRealme 14X 5G Launched in India Price and Specs in hindi : Realme 14x को को दो स्टोरेज वैरिएंट 6+128GB और 8+128GB में पेश किया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 14,999 रुपए है। IP69 रेटिंग वाला यह सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है। स्मार्टफोन में 45W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 6000mAh की बैटरी दी गई है। जानें और क्या हैं फीचर्स-

भारत में S25 की कीमत क्या होगी, Samsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

भारत में S25 की कीमत क्या होगी, Samsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासाSamsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ रही है। हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि Samsung Galaxy S25 series को अगले साल लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। एक्स पर सामने आई जानकारी के मुताबिक Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

200MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी, Vivo X200 सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च, यह रहेगी कीमत

200MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी, Vivo X200 सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च, यह रहेगी कीमतVivo X200 price in india : 'X 200' और 'X 200 प्रो' को पेश करते हुए वीवो ने X 200 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने कहा कि यह भारत का पहला 200MP ZEISS APO टेलीफोटो कैमरा होगा। सीरीज के टॉप वैरिएंट (X 200 प्रो) में 200 मेगापिक्सल का टेलीफोटो कैमरा मिलेगा। इसमें कंपनी ने जर्मन ऑप्टिक्स ब्रांड Zeiss के साथ डेवलप किया है। स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh बैटरी दी गई है। आइए जानते हैं स्मार्टफोन में क्या हैं फीचर्स।
