No Detention Policy : 5वीं और 8वीं में फेल हुए बच्चे तो नहीं होंगे अगली क्लास में प्रमोट, केंद्र ने खत्म की नो डिटेंशन पॉलिसी

इस फैसले के तहत अब क्लास 5 और 8 की वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में असफल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को फेल किया जाएगा। हालांकि स्टूडेंट्स को अपनी क्लासेस पास करने के लिए दूसरा मौका दिया जाएगा। इस नई नीति का उद्देश्य स्टूडेंट्स की सीखने की क्षमता को बेहतर बनाना और एकेडमिक परफॉर्मेंस में सुधार लाना है।
The Union Education Ministry has taken a big decision and abolished the 'No Detention Policy'.— DD News (@DDNewslive) December 23, 2024
Students who fail the annual examination in classes 5 and 8 will be failed. Failed students will have a chance to retake the test within two months, but if they fail again, they will… pic.twitter.com/MK8MC1iJ0a