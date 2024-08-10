शनिवार, 10 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 10 अगस्त 2024 (10:12 IST)

बॉर्डर पर खड़े थे 1000 बांग्लादेशी हिंदू, BSF ने नहीं करने दी घुसपैठ

bsf
Bangladesh border : पश्चिम बंगाल के कूचबिहार जिले के सीतलकूची में बाड़युक्त सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह उस समय तनाव पैदा हो गया जब लगभग 1000 घबराए हुए बांग्लादेशी नागरिक भारत में घुसने और शरण लेने की कोशिश में बाड़ के दूसरी ओर एकत्र हो गए। हालांकि, सीमा पर कड़ी निगरानी रखने वाले बीएसएफ ने इस प्रयास को विफल कर दिया। ALSO READ: बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं के हालात पर एक्‍शन में गृह मंत्रालय, अमित शाह ने किया ये बड़ा फैसला
 
भीड़ में ज्यादातर बांग्लादेशी हिंदू शामिल थे। वे बांग्लादेश के लालमोनिरहाट जिले के गेंडुगुरी और दोइखवा गांवों में एक जलाशय के किनारे बाड़ से लगभग 400 मीटर दूर एकत्र हुए थे। सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने पुष्टि की है कि बाद में बॉर्डर गार्ड्स बांग्लादेश के जवानों ने बांग्लादेशियों को वहां से हटा दिया।
 
पठानटुली गांव में बीएसएफ की 157 बटालियन की भारी तैनाती तथा वाहनों और पैदल यात्रियों पर निगरानी रखने के कारण विदेशियों की घुसपैठ की कोशिश सफल नहीं हो पाई। बांग्लादेशी लोग भारत में प्रवेश की मांग के लिए नारे लगा रहे थे। ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence : बांग्लादेश में हिंदू बन रहे टारगेट, RSS ने जताई चिंता, मोदी सरकार से की यह अपील
 
घटना के बारे में पूछे जाने पर बीएसएफ के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि बड़ी संख्या में बांग्लादेशी सीमा पर एकत्र हुए थे, लेकिन कोई भी देश में प्रवेश नहीं कर सका क्योंकि सीमा पूरी तरह से सील थी। बाद में उन्हें बीजीबी द्वारा उनके देश में वापस ले जाया गया। 
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
इसके बाद बीएसएफ के गुवाहाटी फ्रंटियर द्वारा जारी एक बयान में इस घटनाक्रम को एक नई सीमा चुनौती बताया गया। बयान में कहा गया है कि यह उभरती चुनौती बीएसएफ के लिए नई है। बीएसएफ को बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान, दोनों से लगी सीमाओं की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा सौंपा गया है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
महिलाएं सेक्स करने से मना कर देती थीं तो गला घोंटकर मार देता था साइको किलर

This is how the psycho killer used to kill women : बरेली पुलिस ने एकांत में हो रही महिलाओं की हत्याओं की गुत्थी को सुलझा लिया है। पुलिस ने खुलासा करते हुए कहा कि साइको किलर से जब महिलाएं सेक्स करने को मना कर देती थीं तो वह गुस्से में गला घोंटकर उनकी हत्या कर देता था। इस साइको किलर ने अभी हाल में हुई हत्या का सीन भी रीक्रिएट करके दिखाया।

क्या है 1977 का जमानत नियम, जिसका मनीष सिसोदिया को मिला फायदा

Supreme Court bail rule 1977 : अक्सर उद्धृत किया जाने वाला कानूनी सिद्धांत कि 'जमानत नियम है और जेल अपवाद है' पहली बार सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा लगभग 47 वर्ष पहले अपने ऐतिहासिक फैसले में प्रतिपादित किया गया था। इस सिद्धांत का शुक्रवार को वरिष्ठ आप नेता मनीष सिसोदिया को जमानत प्रदान करते समय शीर्ष न्यायालय ने हवाला दिया।

तमिलनाडु में विद्यार्थियों को हर माह मिलेंगे 1000 रुपए

Rs 1000 per month to students in Tamil Nadu: तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन ने शुक्रवार को सरकारी और राज्य सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों के लड़कों को उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने में मदद के लिए 1000 रुपए प्रतिमाह सहायता की 'तामीज पुधलवन' (तमिल बेटा) योजना शुरू की।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे आमिर खान, CJI चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा- मैं अदालत में भगदड़ नहीं चाहता

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे आमिर खान, CJI चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा- मैं अदालत में भगदड़ नहीं चाहतासुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे आमिर खान का न्यायमूर्ति चंद्रचूड़ ने किया स्वागत

वायनाड में रहस्यमयी आवाज से दहशत, लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया

Panic due to mysterious sound in Wayanad: केरल के भूस्खलन प्रभावित वायनाड जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर शुक्रवार की सुबह लोगों ने जमीन के नीचे से तेज आवाज सुनने की सूचना दी, जिससे स्थानीय लोगों और अधिकारियों में दहशत फैल गई। भूस्खलन प्रभावित आवासीय क्षेत्र से लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

Weather Updates: IMD ने जारी किया दिल्ली में येलो और हिमाचल ऑरेंज अलर्ट, जानें अन्य राज्यों का मौसम

Weather Updates: मानसून (Monsoon) के सवा दो माह से भी ऊपर हो गए हैं और वर्षा का दौर जारी है। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR) समेत कई राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। उत्तरप्रदेश, बिहार, दिल्ली-एनसीआर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में आज भी बारिश (rains) होने की संभावना है। उत्तरप्रदेश और बिहार में तेज बारिश (heavy rains) के चलते गंगा नदी कई जिलों में उफान पर हैं।

ऑस्ट्रिया में इस्लामिक आतंकवाद के डर से तीन पॉप कंसर्ट रद्द

Fear of Islamic terrorism in Austria: अमेरिका की इस समय सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय 'पॉप स्टार' टेयलर स्विफ्ट के इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रिया में तीन कन्सर्ट होने वाले थे। पहला कन्सर्ट देश की राजधानी वियेना में बुधवार 7 अगस्त को होना था। पर अंतिम क्षणों मे उसे और बाक़ी दोनों कन्सर्टों को भी रद्द करना पड़ा।

भूस्खलन प्रभावित वायनाड जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, आज नहीं चलेगा सर्च ऑपरेशन

भूस्खलन प्रभावित वायनाड जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, आज नहीं चलेगा सर्च ऑपरेशननई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी शनिवार को भूस्खलन प्रभावित वायनाड का दौरा करेंगे और राहत तथा पुनर्वास कार्यों की समीक्षा करेंगे तथा हादसे में जीवित बचे लोगों से बातचीत करेंगे। केरल में 30 जुलाई को हुए भूस्खलन में कम से कम 226 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। कई लोग अभी भी लापता हैं।

Paris Olympics : पहलवान रीतिका हुड्डा से पदक की उम्मीद, अदिति अशोक और दीक्षा पर भी नजर

India in Paris Olympics : कुश्ती में पहलवान अमन सेहरावत द्वारा कांस्य पदक जीतने के बाद आज पेरिस ओलंपिक में देश को पहलवान रीतिका हुड्‍डा से भी पदक की उम्मीद है। भारत पेरिस ओलंपिक में शनिवार को यहां 15वें दिन की प्रतियोगिताओं में भारत का कार्यक्रम इस प्रकार है।

जम्मू में बढ़ी आतंकी घटनाएं, BSF ने बढ़ाई राज्यों की सीमा पर सुरक्षा

BSF increased security as terrorist incidents increased in Jammu : सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) के पंजाब फ्रंटियर प्रमुख अतुल फुलजेले ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि जम्मू में भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा पर आतंकवादी घटनाओं में वृद्धि के मद्देनजर बल ने सुरक्षा को मजबूती प्रदान करने के लिए पंजाब-जम्मू अंतरराज्यीय सीमा पर जवानों की संख्या में भारी वृद्धि की है और सीसीटीवी लगाए हैं।

5000mAh बैटरी और 13MP AI कैमरे वाला अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Lava Yuva Star 4G India : लावा (Lava) अपने सस्ते स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए जाना जाता है। Lava Yuva Star 4G स्मार्टफोन को सिंगल स्टोरेज वेरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 6,499 रुपए है। यह अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।

गीला होने पर चलेगा Realme 13 4G , 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए कीमत

Realme 13 4G को इंडोनेशिया में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसके पहले कंपनी ने Realme 13 Pro और Realme 13 Pro+ लॉन्च किए थे। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत IDR 2,999,000 (लगभग 15 हजार रुपए) से शुरू होती है। डिवाइस को Snapdragon 685 प्रोसेसर से लैस किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन Realme UI 5.0 पर रन करता है जो कि Android 14 आधारित OS है।

Jio Bharat का कमाल, टीवी वाले फोन ने मचाया तहलका, 4G नेटवर्क से जुड़े 1 करोड़ लोग

Jio Bharat phone : उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की देश की सबसे बड़ी मोबाइल नेटवर्क ऑपरेटर कंपनी रिलायंस जियो के फोन जियो भारत से 1 करोड़ लोग 4जी नेटवर्क से जुड़े हैं। रिलायंस की हाल में जारी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि 4जी मोबाइल देश के 2जी और 3जी ग्राहकों के लिए वरदान बन कर आया है।
