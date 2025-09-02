मंगलवार, 2 सितम्बर 2025
  4. BJP questions rahul gandhi on Pawan Khera EPIC number
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , मंगलवार, 2 सितम्बर 2025 (12:51 IST)

पवन खेड़ा के पास 2 EPIC नंबर, भाजपा ने राहुल गांधी से पूछा सवाल

भाजपा ने सोशल मीडिया पर पवन खेड़ा के 2 EPIC नंबर जारी कर गांधी परिवार पर लगाया वोट चोरी का आरोप

vote chori
BJP question Pawan Khera EPIC number : भाजपा ने कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा के 2 ईपीआईसी नंबर के फोटो जारी करते हुए पूरे गांधी परिवार को वोट चोरी का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से सवाल किया कि वह पवन खेड़ा के 2 ईपीआईसी नंबर पर चुप क्यों है।  
 
भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, राहुल गांधी ने जोर-जोर से वोट चोरी चिल्लाया। लेकिन जैसे वो ये बताना भूल गए कि उनकी मां सोनिया गांधी ने भारतीय नागरिक बनने से पहले ही भारत की मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम दर्ज करा लिया था, वैसे ही अब ये बात सामने आई है कि कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा के पास 2 सक्रिय EPIC नंबर हैं (जंगपुरा और नई दिल्ली विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में, जो क्रमशः पूर्वी दिल्ली और नई दिल्ली लोकसभा सीटों के अंतर्गत आते हैं)।
 
भाजपा नेता प्रदीप भंडारी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि राहुल गांधी लोकतंत्र के लिए खतरनाक हैं! वह भारत में लोकतांत्रिक घाटा पैदा करना चाहते हैं! वोट चोर चिल्लाने वालों की पोल खुद खुल गई है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि वायनाड के बाद अब राहुल गांधी के मीडिया प्रभारी दो जगहों पर वोट करते पाए गए! कांग्रेस अपने घपला को बचाने के लिए SIR का विरोध कर रही है। चोर पुलिस से डर रहा है क्योंकि अब उसकी चोरी पकड़ी जाएगी!
 
इस पोस्ट के साथ भंडारी ने 2 फोटो भी पोस्ट किए हैं। इसमें पवन खेड़ा के 2 अलग अलग जगहों से मतदाता होने के सबूत है। पहले फोटो में उन्हें नई दिल्ली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के काका नगर का मतदाता बताया है। यहां उनका EPIC नंबर SJE0755967 है। दूसरे फोटो में पवन खेड़ा को जंगपुरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निजामुद्दिन ईस्ट से वोटर बताया गया है। उनका EPIC नंबर XHC1992338 है।

गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस ने बिहार में SIR पर सवाल उठाते हुए भाजपा और चुनाव आयोग पर वोट चोरी का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने हाल ही में राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव के साथ वोटर अधिकारी यात्रा भी निकाली थी।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
