पवन खेड़ा के पास 2 EPIC नंबर, भाजपा ने राहुल गांधी से पूछा सवाल

भाजपा नेता प्रदीप भंडारी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि राहुल गांधी लोकतंत्र के लिए खतरनाक हैं! वह भारत में लोकतांत्रिक घाटा पैदा करना चाहते हैं! वोट चोर चिल्लाने वालों की पोल खुद खुल गई है।
Rahul Gandhi screamed “Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a… pic.twitter.com/IkGFlUhuWk— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2025
इस पोस्ट के साथ भंडारी ने 2 फोटो भी पोस्ट किए हैं। इसमें पवन खेड़ा के 2 अलग अलग जगहों से मतदाता होने के सबूत है। पहले फोटो में उन्हें नई दिल्ली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के काका नगर का मतदाता बताया है। यहां उनका EPIC नंबर SJE0755967 है। दूसरे फोटो में पवन खेड़ा को जंगपुरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निजामुद्दिन ईस्ट से वोटर बताया गया है। उनका EPIC नंबर XHC1992338 है।
