गुरुवार, 19 दिसंबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 19 december 2024 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 19 दिसंबर 2024 (08:33 IST)

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में मुठभेड़, 5 आतंकी ढेर

army operation
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में गुरुवार को सुरक्षाबलों को उस समय बड़ी सफलता मिली जब 5 आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया गया। मुठभेड़ में 2 सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। पल पल की जानकारी... 

संभल में सपा सांसद जियाउर्रहमान बर्क के घर पहुंची बिजली विभाग की टीम, बिजली मीटर की रिडिंग ले रही है टीम, बिजली खपत की भी हो रही है जांच। घर के बाहर पुलिस ने किए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। 

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में सुरक्षाबलों की आतंकियों से मुठभेड़, 5 आतंकी ढेर, 2 सुरक्षा कर्मी घायल।  
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Amit Shah के राज्यसभा भाषण का वीडियो शेयर करने पर सख्ती, X ने कांग्रेस समेत कुछ नेताओं को भेजा नोटिस

Amit Shah के राज्यसभा भाषण का वीडियो शेयर करने पर सख्ती, X ने कांग्रेस समेत कुछ नेताओं को भेजा नोटिसकांग्रेस पार्टी और उसके कुछ नेताओं को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के कुछ वीडियो क्लिप अपने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर शेयर करने के मामले में बुधवार को ‘एक्स’ से नोटिस मिला। विपक्षी सूत्रों ने कहा कि ‘एक्स’ द्वारा इस संबंध में किये गए संवाद में गृह मंत्रालय के साइबर अपराध समन्वय केंद्र से प्राप्त नोटिस का हवाला दिया गया है ।

India-China : NSA डोभाल विशेष प्रतिनिधि वार्ता के लिए चीन में, उपराष्ट्रपति से की मुलाकात

India-China : NSA डोभाल विशेष प्रतिनिधि वार्ता के लिए चीन में, उपराष्ट्रपति से की मुलाकातराष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (NSA) अजित डोभाल ने बुधवार को चीन के उपराष्ट्रपति हान झेंग से मुलाकात की। हान ने कहा कि चीन और भारत को द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को स्थिर विकास की पटरी पर लाने के लिए धीरे-धीरे संस्थागत वार्ता के साथ-साथ अर्थव्यवस्था, व्यापार और संस्कृति जैसे क्षेत्रों में आदान-प्रदान और सहयोग बहाल करना चाहिए।

Dr. Ambedkar पर Amit Shah की टिप्पणी पर क्या बोले Chandrashekhar?

Dr. Ambedkar पर Amit Shah की टिप्पणी पर क्या बोले Chandrashekhar?Chandra Shekhar Azad News : केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह द्वारा डॉ. भीम राव आंबडेकर पर की गई टिप्पणी को लेकर बवाल मचा हुआ है। इस बीच आजाद समाज पार्टी (कांशीराम) के अध्यक्ष और नगीना सांसद चंद्रशेखर आजाद की प्रतिक्रिया भी सामने आई है। आजाद ने कहा, गृहमंत्री शाह का बयान परम पूज्य बाबा साहेब डॉ. भीमराव आंबडेकर के ऐतिहासिक योगदान और सामाजिक न्याय के लिए उनके संघर्ष का अपमान है।

Top bikes : 2024 में भारत में कौन सी बाइक बनी नंबर वन, और क्यों

Top bikes : 2024 में भारत में कौन सी बाइक बनी नंबर वन, और क्योंBest bike 2024 in india : बाइक के हिसाब से भारत में साल 2024 में एक से बढ़कर एक बाइक आईं। इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक्स ने भी इंट्री की। भारत में 2024 में किस बाइक को सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया गया। आइए जानते हैं भारतीयों की सबसे पसंदीदा बाइक कौनसी रही। हीरो, होंडा, बजाज ने अपनी बाइक्स के धमाकेदार मॉडल्स लॉन्च किए।

अमित शाह का कांग्रेस पर निशाना, कहा- अंबेडकर पर मेरा पूरा बयान दिखाया जाए

अमित शाह का कांग्रेस पर निशाना, कहा- अंबेडकर पर मेरा पूरा बयान दिखाया जाएAmit Shah targets Congress on Ambedkar controversy: केन्द्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस मेरे बयान को एडिट करके हल्ला मचा रही है। मेरी विनती है कि मेरे पूरे बयान को दिखाया जाए। मेरी बातों को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश किया गया है। कांग्रेस का झूठ बार-बार नहीं चल सकता। मैं सपने में भी अंबेडकर का अपमान नहीं कर सकता।

और भी वीडियो देखें

LIVE: संभल सांसद की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, बिजली विभाग की टीम फिर जांच के लिए पहुंची

LIVE: संभल सांसद की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, बिजली विभाग की टीम फिर जांच के लिए पहुंचीLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल में सपा सांसद जियाउर्रहमान बर्क के घर गुरुवार को भी बिजली विभाग की टीम बिगली खपत की जांच के लिए पहुंची। पल पल की जानकारी...

year ender 2024 : घरेलू निवेशकों ने दिखाई ताकत, शेयर बाजार में हुई चांदी

year ender 2024 : घरेलू निवेशकों ने दिखाई ताकत, शेयर बाजार में हुई चांदी2024 भारतीय शेयर बाजार के लिए बेहतरीन वर्ष रहा। इस वर्ष सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी ने कई नए कीर्तिमान गढ़ते हुए नई ऊंचाइंयों को छुआ। सितंबर में सेंसेक्स ने 85836 अंकों के साथ ऑल टाइम हाई बनाया वहीं निफ्टी भी 26277 पर जा पहुंचा। सेंसेक्स ने निवेशकों को 1 लाख के सपने दिखाए तो निफ्टी की तेज चाल ने भी निवेशकों की जेब भर दी। एफडीआई और एफआईआई की बेरूखी के बीच भारतीय निवेशकों ने दुनिया को बता दिया कि भारतीय शेयरों बाजारों की मजबूती का राज क्या है।

मेरठ : 20 रुपए में बाल उगाने की दवा, 300 रुपए में तेल की शीशी, 3 ठग गिरफ्तार

मेरठ : 20 रुपए में बाल उगाने की दवा, 300 रुपए में तेल की शीशी, 3 ठग गिरफ्तारMeerut UP News : अक्सर आपने कहते सुना होगा कि नीम-हकीम खतरा ए जान होते हैं, अभी तक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर सामने आ रहे थे, लेकिन मेरठ में गंजों के सिर पर बाल उगाने का झांसा देकर 2 दिन से लोगों को लंबी कतारों में खड़ा हुआ किया गया। बालों की चाह में मेरठ के आसपास के जिलों और अन्य राज्यों से भी लोग पहुंचे। इनमें से कुछ के सिर पर दवा रिएक्शन कर गई, जिसके चलते पीड़ित पुलिस तक पहुंचे और शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।

मुंबई तट के पास नौका हादसा, नौसैनिक समेत 13 लोगों की मौत, 99 को बचाया गया

मुंबई तट के पास नौका हादसा, नौसैनिक समेत 13 लोगों की मौत, 99 को बचाया गयाNavy Boat Incident : महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई तट के समीप बुधवार को नौसेना के एक पोत के एक नौका से टकराने के कारण 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 99 अन्य लोगों को बचा लिया गया। नौसेना का पोत इंजन परीक्षण के लिए जा रहा था, लेकिन तभी शाम 4 बजे इसने नियंत्रण खो दिया और करंजा के पास यह नीलकमल नामक नौका से टकरा गया। नौसेना ने तटरक्षक बल और समुद्री पुलिस के समन्वय से खोज एवं बचाव प्रयास तुरंत शुरू किए।

असम में विरोध प्रदर्शन, अश्रुगैस से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की मौत

असम में विरोध प्रदर्शन, अश्रुगैस से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की मौतAssam News in hindi : असम के गुवाहाटी शहर में मणिपुर हिंसा और अडाणी समूह के खिलाफ रिश्वतखोरी के आरोपों सहित विभिन्न मुद्दों के खिलाफ बुधवार को एक विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान आंसू गैस के गोले के धुएं से एक कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए। पार्टी ने यह दावा किया। गुवाहाटी के पुलिस आयुक्त दिगंत बराह ने कहा, आंसू गैस के गोले नहीं दागे गए। पुलिस ने सड़क पर केवल 3 गोले दागे ताकि धुआं निकल जाए और लोग तितर-बितर हो जाएं।

भारत में S25 की कीमत क्या होगी, Samsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

भारत में S25 की कीमत क्या होगी, Samsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर हुआ बड़ा खुलासाSamsung Galaxy S25 series को लेकर कई बातें सामने आ रही है। हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि Samsung Galaxy S25 series को अगले साल लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। एक्स पर सामने आई जानकारी के मुताबिक Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

200MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी, Vivo X200 सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च, यह रहेगी कीमत

200MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी, Vivo X200 सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च, यह रहेगी कीमतVivo X200 price in india : 'X 200' और 'X 200 प्रो' को पेश करते हुए वीवो ने X 200 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने कहा कि यह भारत का पहला 200MP ZEISS APO टेलीफोटो कैमरा होगा। सीरीज के टॉप वैरिएंट (X 200 प्रो) में 200 मेगापिक्सल का टेलीफोटो कैमरा मिलेगा। इसमें कंपनी ने जर्मन ऑप्टिक्स ब्रांड Zeiss के साथ डेवलप किया है। स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh बैटरी दी गई है। आइए जानते हैं स्मार्टफोन में क्या हैं फीचर्स।

Best Smartphones of 2024 : कौनसा स्मार्टफोन इस साल रहा नंबर वन, Apple से लेकर Samsung और Realme में किसने मारी बाजी

Best Smartphones of 2024 : कौनसा स्मार्टफोन इस साल रहा नंबर वन, Apple से लेकर Samsung और Realme में किसने मारी बाजीlook back trends : 2025 शुरू होने में कुछ ही समय शेष। 2024 में मोबाइल वर्ल्ड में एक से बढ़कर एक स्मार्टफोन की बाजार में इंट्री हुई। ये स्मार्टफोन एआई टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आए। Apple से लेकर Samsung और Realme तक, सभी कंपनियों ने दमदार डिवाइस पेश किए। इस साल कौनसा स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स की पसंद बना और उसने लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनाई।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

विधानसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com