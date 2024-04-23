मंगलवार, 23 अप्रैल 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 23 अप्रैल 2024 (10:52 IST)

Live : केजरीवाल को पहली बार जेल में इंसुलिन, क्या बोले तिहाड़ के अधिकारी? - 23 april live updates
23 april updates : दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा बढ़ने के बाद उन्हें इंसुलिन दी गई है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार उन्हें जेल में इंसुलिन दी गई। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:47 AM, 23rd Apr
तिहाड़ के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि एम्स के चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर केजरीवाल को सोमवार शाम को कम ‘डोज’ वाली इंसुलिन की 2 यूनिट दी गईं। अधिकारी ने बताया कि शाम करीब सात बजे उनके रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा 217 पाई गयी, जिसके बाद तिहाड़ में उनकी देखभाल कर रहे चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें इंसुलिन देने का फैसला किया।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि एम्स के विशेषज्ञों ने 20 अप्रैल को मुख्यमंत्री के साथ एक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान तिहाड़ के चिकित्सकों को सलाह दी थी कि अगर केजरीवाल के रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा एक निश्चित स्तर से ऊपर चली जाती है तो उन्हें इंसुलिन दिया जा सकता है।

09:59 AM, 23rd Apr
माफिया से नेता बने मुख्तार अंसारी की विसरा जांच रिपोर्ट आ गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि रिपोर्ट में जहर की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जेल में बंद अंसारी की 28 मार्च को बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई थी।

09:05 AM, 23rd Apr
तिहाड़ जेल में बंद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320 पर पहुंच गया। इसके बाद उन्हें इंसुलिन दी गई। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार केजरीवाल को इंसुलिन दी गई है।

08:09 AM, 23rd Apr
हनुमान जन्मोत्सव के मौके पर दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु। बजरंगबली के जयकारों से मंदिर गूंज उठा। इंदौर के रणजीत हनुमान मंदिर और वीर आलीजा हनुमान मंदिर में लगा भक्तों का तांता। हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर यहां मंदिरों में विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया है।

07:46 AM, 23rd Apr
हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर अयोध्या के श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ी। हनुमानगढ़ी मंदिर में भी लगा श्रद्धालुओं का तांता।

07:46 AM, 23rd Apr
उत्तरप्रदेश के मेरठ में आज मायावती और अखिलेश यादव करेंगे जनसभा, सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ शाम को करेंगे रोड शो। यहां दूसरे चरण में 26 अप्रैल को होना है मतदान।
कांग्रेस की सोच अर्बन नक्सल वाली, सत्ता में आई तो लोगों का गोल्ड जब्त कर मुसलमानों को बांट देगी, बांसवाड़ा में बोले PM मोदीकांग्रेस ने कहा- हिन्दू-मुसलमानों को बांट रहे हैं पीएम मोदी

Virat Kohli के अंपायर से भीड़ने के बाद, कप्तान Faf ने बताया क्या था पूरा मामलाFaf Du Plessis on Virat Kohli and Umpire argument RCB vs KKR : रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी ने रविवार को विराट कोहली को आउट देने के फैसले पर असहमति व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनका मानना है कि फुलटॉस गेंद कमर से ऊपर की ऊंचाई पर थी। कोहली कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए तीसरे ओवर में हर्षित राणा की फुलटॉस गेंद पर आउट हुए। इस गेंदबाज ने ही कोहली का कैच लपका। कोहली ने सात की अपनी पारी में 18 रन बनाये लेकिन उनकी टीम जीत के लिए 223 रन का पीछा करते हुए एक रन से मैच हार गयी।

शशि थरूर पर आई मुसीबत, साइबर पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला, जानिए क्या लगा है आरोपलोकसभा चुनाव 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections 2024) का आगाज हो चुका है। इस बीच एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं तिरुवनंतपुरम लोकसभा सीट से पार्टी के उम्मीदवार शशि थरूर (Shashi Tharoor) पर केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं प्रतिद्वंद्वी उम्मीदवार राजीव चंद्रशेखर के खिलाफ दुष्प्रचार के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

इंडिया गठबंधन की उलगुलान न्याय महारैली में भिड़े कार्यकर्ता, चली कुर्सियांभाजपा ने बताया जंगलराज का प्रदर्शन

कोई भी CAA लागू होने से नहीं रोक सकता, ममता के गढ़ में गरजे राजनाथRajnath Singh's statement regarding CAA in West Bengal : रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि भाजपा अपने वादों को पूरा करती है, इसलिए कोई भी पश्चिम बंगाल में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम (CAA) को लागू होने से नहीं रोक सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएए किसी की नागरिकता छीनने के लिए नहीं है बल्कि धार्मिक आधार पर पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान से विस्थापित लोगों को भारतीय नागरिकता देने का कानून है।

कैसे हुई थी मुख्‍तार अंसारी की मौत, विसरा रिपोर्ट से खुला राजMukhtar Ansari viscera report : माफिया से नेता बने मुख्तार अंसारी की विसरा जांच रिपोर्ट आ गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि रिपोर्ट में जहर की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जेल में बंद अंसारी की 28 मार्च को बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई थी।

बिहार में गिरफ्तार महिला का शव थाने में लटका मिलाBihar crime news : बिहार के पश्चिम चंपारण जिले में हत्या के एक मामले में गिरफ्तार महिला का शव सोमवार को एक थाने के परिसर में लटका हुआ मिला। आरोपी को दहेज हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था और उसे पश्चिम चंपारण के जिला मुख्यालय बेतिया के शिकारपुर थाने में महिला बैरक में रखा गया था।

केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320, गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार दी गई इंसुलिनarvind kejriwal news in hindi : तिहाड़ जेल में बंद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320 पर पहुंच गया। इसके बाद उन्हें इंसुलिन दी गई। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार केजरीवाल को इंसुलिन दी गई है।

Live : हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर मंदिरों में उमड़े श्रद्धालु23 april updates : हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर देशभर में मंगलवार सुबह मंदिरों में श्रद्धालुओं की उमड़ी भीड़। पल पल की जानकारी...

शिक्षकों की नियुक्तियां रद्द होने के बाद क्या बोलीं TMC प्रमुख ममता बनर्जीMamata Banerjee : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) ने 2016 की शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा (teacher recruitment exam) के माध्यम से की गईं सभी नियुक्तियों को रद्द करने के कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय (Calcutta High Court) के आदेश को सोमवार को अवैध करार दिया और कहा कि उनकी सरकार फैसले को चुनौती देगी।

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमतInfinix Note 40 Pro series launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी इंफीनिक्स ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन नोट 40प्रो 5 जी (Infinix Note 40 Pro) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसमें वायरलेस मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग की सुविधा दी गई है। (Infinix Note 40 Pro की कीमत 19999 रुपए है। स्मार्टफोन में कंपनी का डुअल चिप दिया गया है जो पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप और इंफीनिक्स चीता एक्स1 चिप है।

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5Gprice of Motorola Edge 50 in india : स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड मोटोरोला ने अपने नए प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन - मोटोरोला एज 50 प्रो (motorola edge 50 pro) को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 27999 रुपए है। यह फोन मोटोरोला के एज फ्रेंचाइजी का सबसे नया एडिशन है। यह स्मार्टफोन बुद्धिमत्ता और कला के मिश्रण का बेहतर उदाहरण है और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में हलचल मचाने के लिए तैयार है।

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्चRealme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India : भारत में Realme 12x 5G लॉन्च हो गया है। इसे भारत का सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन बताया जा रहा है। स्मार्टफोन में 45W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5,000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP मेन कैमरा और परफॉर्मेंस के लिए मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी 6100+ प्रोसेसर दिया गया है।

क्या iPhone SE4 होगा अब तक सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, फीचर्स को लेकर बड़े खुलासेiPhone SE4 अब तक का सबसे सस्ता आईफोन होने वाला है। फिलहाल अभी ऐपल की तरफ से इस चीपेस्ट आईफोन की लॉन्चिंग डेट का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है लेकिन जिस तरह से इसके फीचर्स को लेकर लीक्स सामने आ रहे हैं उससे ऐसा लगता है कि यह जल्द ही बाजार में आने वाला है।

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh , जान लीजिए Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 के दामSamsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 officially launched in India : देश के जाने माने कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ब्रांड सैमसंग ने मिड प्रीमियम सेगमेंट के अपने दो नये ब्रांड गैलेक्सी ए55 5जी और गैलेक्सी ए35 5जी (Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 ) को लॉन्च किया।
