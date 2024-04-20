शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024 (11:32 IST)

Live : नांदेड़ में पीएम मोदी बोले, पहले चरण में NDA के पक्ष में रिकॉर्ड मतदान

20 april updates : पहले चरण के मतदान के बाद तेज हुआ दूसरे चरण का चुनाव प्रचार। पीएम मोदी आज महाराष्‍ट्र और कर्नाटक में करेंगे 4 सभाएं। पल पल की जानकारी...
 

11:31 AM, 20th Apr
नांदेड़ में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, मतदान के बाद अलग-अलग लोगों ने बूथ लेवल तक का जो  विश्लेषण किया और जो जानकारियां मिल रही हैं, उससे ये विश्वास पक्का हो रहा है कि पहले चरण में NDA के पक्ष में एकतरफा मतदान हुआ है। 
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि वोटर भी देख रहे हैं कि कैसे INDI अलायंस के लोग अपने स्वार्थ में, अपने भ्रष्टाचार को बचाने के लिए एक साथ आए हैं। इसलिए खबर यही हैं कि पहले चरण में मतदाताओं ने INDI अलायंस को पूरी तरह नकार दिया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले 25 साल तो विश्व में भारत के महात्म्य के वर्ष हैं। इसलिए अधिक मतदान हमारी लोकतांत्रिक ताकत का परिचय दे रहा है।

11:02 AM, 20th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी शनिवार को महाराष्‍ट्र और कर्नाटक में 4 चुनावी सभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे।  प्रधानमंत्री आज सुबह महाराष्‍ट्र के नांदेड़ और परभणी में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। वह कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु और चिक्कबल्लापुर में भी जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे।

10:57 AM, 20th Apr
एलन मस्क का भारत दौरा टला
टेस्ला प्रमुख एलन मस्क का भारत दौरा टला। 21 और 22 अप्रैल को भारत दौरे पर आने वाले थे मस्क। सोमवार को 
होनी थी पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात।

10:55 AM, 20th Apr
UP बोर्ड का रिजल्ट आज
यूपी बोर्ड शनिवार को दोपहर 2 बजे करेगा परीक्षा परिणामों की घोषणा। 55 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स को है रिजल्ट का इंतजार। परीक्षा परिणाम यूपी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upmsp.edu.in एवं upresults.nic.in पर देखे जा सकते हैं।
बंगाल में ज्यादा तो बिहार में कम वोटिंग के मायने, किसे होगा फायदा

बंगाल में ज्यादा तो बिहार में कम वोटिंग के मायने, किसे होगा फायदाLok Sabha Elections 2024: लोकसभा की 102 सीटों पर हुए मतदान के बाद वोटिंग का जो आंकड़ा सामने आया है, उसके अनुसार मतदाता की उदासीनता ज्यादा सामने आई है। हालांकि पश्चिम बंगाल में 77 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ है, वहीं बिहार में सबसे कम 48.50 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।

Lok Sabha Election : नगालैंड के 6 जिलों में नहीं हुआ मतदान, जानिए क्‍या है वजह...

Lok Sabha Election : नगालैंड के 6 जिलों में नहीं हुआ मतदान, जानिए क्‍या है वजह...Voting did not take place in 6 districts of Nagaland : नगालैंड के 6 पूर्वी जिलों में मतदान कर्मी मतदान केंद्रों पर 9 घंटे तक इंतजार करते रहे, लेकिन 'फ्रंटियर नगालैंड टेरिटरी' (एफएनटी) की मांग को लेकर दबाव बनाने के लिए एक संगठन द्वारा आहूत बंद के बाद क्षेत्र के 4 लाख मतदाताओं में से कोई भी मतदान करने नहीं आया। 20 विधायकों ने भी अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया।

बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि योगपीठ को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का झटका

बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि योगपीठ को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का झटकाPatanjali Yogpeeth Trust News: बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि योगपीठ ट्रस्ट को शुक्रवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय से झटका लगा। न्यायालय ने अपीलीय न्यायाधिकरण के उस फैसले को बरकरार रखा, जिसमें ट्रस्ट को योग शिविरों के आयोजन के लिए प्रवेश शुल्क लेने पर सेवा कर का भुगतान करने को कहा गया था।

चंद्रबाबू नायडू और पत्नी की संपत्ति 5 साल में 41 फीसदी बढ़ी

चंद्रबाबू नायडू और पत्नी की संपत्ति 5 साल में 41 फीसदी बढ़ीChandrababu Naidu and wife's assets increased : निर्वाचन आयोग में शुक्रवार को दाखिल एक हलफनामे के अनुसार पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके परिवार की संपत्तियां बीते 5 साल में 41 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 810.42 रुपए की हो गई है। नायडू की पत्नी एन. भुवनेश्वरी ने 13 मई को होने वाले आंध्र प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को कुप्पम में अपने पति की ओर से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

PM मोदी बोले, कांग्रेस को पता है कि वह लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं जीत सकती

PM मोदी बोले, कांग्रेस को पता है कि वह लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं जीत सकतीPrime Minister Modi's statement regarding Lok Sabha elections : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए शुक्रवार को कहा कि विपक्षी पार्टी जानती है कि वह लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं जीत सकती, इसलिए इस पार्टी के युवराज धमकी दे रहे हैं कि देश में आग लग जाएगी।

डार्क वेब के जरिए प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ बेचने पर भारतीय को 5 साल की सजा

डार्क वेब के जरिए प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ बेचने पर भारतीय को 5 साल की सजाIndian sentenced to 5 years : अमेरिका में 40 वर्षीय भारतीय नागरिक को 'डार्क वेब मार्केटप्लेस' (dark web marketplace) पर प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ बेचने के मामले में वॉशिंगटन में 5 साल कारावास की सजा (5 years in prison) सुनाई गई है और उससे लगभग 15 करोड़ अमेरिकी डॉलर जब्त किए जाने का आदेश दिया गया है। डार्क वेब (Dark web) इंटरनेट का वह हिस्सा है, जहां तक आम सर्च इंजन नहीं पहुंच पाता और इस तक विशेष वेब ब्राउजर के जरिए ही पहुंचा जा सकता है। आरोपी ने डार्क वेब मार्केटप्लेस पर विक्रेता विपणन साइट बनाई

Amit Shah net worth : 15.77 लाख का कर्ज, 24 हजार कैश, जानिए कितनी है अमित शाह की संपत्ति?

Amit Shah net worth : 15.77 लाख का कर्ज, 24 हजार कैश, जानिए कितनी है अमित शाह की संपत्ति?Amit Shah net worth : केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री और पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने शुक्रवार को गुजरात की गांधीनगर लोकसभा सीट से नामांकन भर दिया। नामांकन पत्र के साथ दाखिल हलफनामे के अनुसार, दिग्गज भाजपा नेता के पास मात्र 24,164 रुपए कैश हैं जबकि उन पर 15.77 लाख रुपए का कर्ज है।

Israel Iran युद्ध की आशंका से क्रूड ऑइल में आया उबाल, जानें देश में पेट्रोल डीजल के ताजा भाव

Israel Iran युद्ध की आशंका से क्रूड ऑइल में आया उबाल, जानें देश में पेट्रोल डीजल के ताजा भावPetrol-Diesel Price : इजराइल-ईरान (Petrol-Diesel) के बीच तनाव काफी बढ़ गया है। इसी के असर के चलते अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार (international market) में कच्चे तेल (crude oil) में तेजी का रुख जारी है। शुक्रवार को ब्रेंट क्रूड (Brent crude) 90.20 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के भाव पर बंद हुआ। हालांकि क्रूड में आई इस तेजी का पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों पर ज्यादा असर देखने को नहीं मिला है। भारतीय तेल कंपनियों ने 20 अप्रैल के लिए पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें जारी कर दी हैं।

Weather Updates: फिर करवट बदलेगा मौसम, होगी बारिश और चलेगी आंधी

Weather Updates: फिर करवट बदलेगा मौसम, होगी बारिश और चलेगी आंधीWeather Updates: देश के कई हिस्सों में नित्य प्रति बदलाव देखा जा रहा है। जहां कई राज्यों के एक भाग में भीषण गर्मी (extreme heat) पड़ रही है तो दूसरे हिस्से में कभी बारिश तो कभी ओले (hailstorm) गिर रहे हैं। पंजाब में कल शुक्रवार को बारिश के साथ भीषण ओले गिरे हैं। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने भारत के मौसम संबंधी चेतावनियों और पूर्वानुमानों की एक श्रृंखला जारी की है। 22 अप्रैल से एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ (western disturbance) के उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत को प्रभावित करने का अनुमान है।

170 दिन में कितनी बढ़ी शिवराज सिंह चौहान की संपत्ति?

170 दिन में कितनी बढ़ी शिवराज सिंह चौहान की संपत्ति?Shivraj singh chouhan property : मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान विदिशा लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव मैदान में है। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने अपना नामांकन भर दिया। नामांकन के साथ दाखिल हलफनामे के अनुसार, उनकी संपत्ति में करीब 170 दिनों में 21 लाख रुपए का इजाफा हुआ है।

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमतInfinix Note 40 Pro series launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी इंफीनिक्स ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन नोट 40प्रो 5 जी (Infinix Note 40 Pro) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसमें वायरलेस मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग की सुविधा दी गई है। (Infinix Note 40 Pro की कीमत 19999 रुपए है। स्मार्टफोन में कंपनी का डुअल चिप दिया गया है जो पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप और इंफीनिक्स चीता एक्स1 चिप है।

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5Gprice of Motorola Edge 50 in india : स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड मोटोरोला ने अपने नए प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन - मोटोरोला एज 50 प्रो (motorola edge 50 pro) को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 27999 रुपए है। यह फोन मोटोरोला के एज फ्रेंचाइजी का सबसे नया एडिशन है। यह स्मार्टफोन बुद्धिमत्ता और कला के मिश्रण का बेहतर उदाहरण है और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में हलचल मचाने के लिए तैयार है।

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्चRealme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India : भारत में Realme 12x 5G लॉन्च हो गया है। इसे भारत का सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन बताया जा रहा है। स्मार्टफोन में 45W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5,000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP मेन कैमरा और परफॉर्मेंस के लिए मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी 6100+ प्रोसेसर दिया गया है।

क्या iPhone SE4 होगा अब तक सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, फीचर्स को लेकर बड़े खुलासे

क्या iPhone SE4 होगा अब तक सबसे सस्ता आईफोन, फीचर्स को लेकर बड़े खुलासेiPhone SE4 अब तक का सबसे सस्ता आईफोन होने वाला है। फिलहाल अभी ऐपल की तरफ से इस चीपेस्ट आईफोन की लॉन्चिंग डेट का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है लेकिन जिस तरह से इसके फीचर्स को लेकर लीक्स सामने आ रहे हैं उससे ऐसा लगता है कि यह जल्द ही बाजार में आने वाला है।

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh , जान लीजिए Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 के दाम

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh , जान लीजिए Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 के दामSamsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 officially launched in India : देश के जाने माने कंज्‍यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ब्रांड सैमसंग ने मिड प्रीमियम सेगमेंट के अपने दो नये ब्रांड गैलेक्सी ए55 5जी और गैलेक्सी ए35 5जी (Samsung Galaxy A55 और Galaxy A35 ) को लॉन्च किया।
