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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Updated :मुंबई , Monday, 16 November 2026 (15:46 IST)

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने प्रिंस विलियम को सिखाई क्रिकेट की बारीकियां, मुंबई की सड़कों पर रॉयल कपल ने ऐसे की मस्ती

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Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Mon, 16 Nov 2026 (15:46 IST)
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जब मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर सचिन तेंदुलकर, ब्रिटेन के प्रिंस विलियम और प्रिंसेस केट मिडलटन के साथ मुंबई की सड़कों पर नजर आएं, तो वह नजारा वाकई खास बन जाता है। अपने तीन दिवसीय भारत दौरे पर आए इस रॉयल कपल ने मुंबई में कुछ ऐसा ही देसी अंदाज अपनाया, जिसके वीडियो और तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं।
 

मुंबई की गलियों में दिखा 'रॉयल' क्रिकेट का रोमांच

दौरे के दौरान शाही जोड़े ने मुंबई की तंग गलियों में पहुंचकर आम लोगों की तरह समय बिताया। इस दौरान जो सबसे खास आकर्षण रहा, वह था सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ गली क्रिकेट खेलना।
 
प्रिंस विलियम ने बैटिंग और बॉलिंग दोनों में अपना हाथ आजमाया। इस दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर उन्हें बड़े ही सहज अंदाज में क्रिकेट के गुर और शॉट्स समझाते नजर आए। प्रिंसेस केट मिडलटन मैदान के किनारे खड़े होकर मुस्कुराते हुए इस खेल का आनंद लेती और ताली बजाकर हौसला बढ़ाती दिखीं।

कुल्हड़ वाली चाय की चुस्की

क्रिकेट के रोमांच के बीच शाही जोड़े ने एक विशेष चाय के स्टॉल पर रुककर पारंपरिक भारतीय कुल्हड़ चाय का लुत्फ उठाया, जिसका स्वाद उन्हें बेहद पसंद आया।
 

बच्चों से मुलाकात और वायरल वीडियो

क्रिकेट और चाय के अलावा, प्रिंस विलियम और केट ने वहां मौजूद बच्चों के साथ खूब मस्ती की और स्थानीय म्यूजिशियनों की धुनों का आनंद लिया। इस मुलाकात के दौरान तीनों के बीच काफी सहज और दोस्ताना बातचीत देखने को मिली, जहां सचिन हाथों के इशारों से खेल की बारीकियां समझा रहे थे और विलियम-केट बेहद ध्यान से सुन रहे थे।
 
रॉयल कपल ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर इस मुंबई दौरे का एक शानदार वीडियो भी शेयर किया है, जिसमें पृष्ठभूमि में मशहूर राजाबाई क्लॉक टावर की खूबसूरत झलक भी दिखाई दे रही है। फैंस इस देसी-विदेशी मेल और शाही जोड़े के सरल स्वभाव की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।
 
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