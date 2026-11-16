सचिन तेंदुलकर ने प्रिंस विलियम को सिखाई क्रिकेट की बारीकियां, मुंबई की सड़कों पर रॉयल कपल ने ऐसे की मस्ती

Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country. It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share. Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future. Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India. We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future. W