सोमवार, 1 जुलाई 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 1 जुलाई 2024 (17:46 IST)

RCB ने दिनेश कार्तिक को बल्लेबाजी कोच, मेंटोर बनाया

Dinesh Karthik RCB Mentor and Batting Coach : भारत के पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक को सोमवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) का बल्लेबाजी कोच और मेंटोर बनाया गया। कार्तिक ने पिछले महीने क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया था।
 
RCB ने X पर लिखा ,‘‘ दिनेश कार्तिक का आरसीबी में स्वागत है। DK आरसीबी पुरूष टीम के बल्लेबाजी कोच और मेंटोर होंगे ।’’
 
इसमें आगे लिखा गया ,‘‘ आप क्रिकेट से इंसान को बाहर कर सकते हैं लेकिन इंसान के भीतर से क्रिकेट नहीं निकाल सकते। उन्हें प्यार दीजिए।’’

कार्तिक ने कहा ,‘‘ पेशेवर स्तर पर कोचिंग को लेकर रोमांचित हूं। जीवन के इस नये अध्याय को लेकर भी काफी रोमांचित हूं। उम्मीद है कि एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर मेरा अनुभव काम आएगा।’’


कार्तिक ने आईपीएल के पिछले सत्र में आरसीबी के लिए 187 . 36 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 326 रन बनाये । आरसीबी के एलिमिनेटर में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से हारने के बाद उन्हें भावभीनी विदाई दी गई थी।
 
आरसीबी ने IPL के 17 सत्र में एक भी बार खिताब नहीं जीता है। (भाषा) 
