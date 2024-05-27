अंबाती रायडू की पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर की भारी बेइज्जती, रायडू फिर आए RCB Fans के घेरे में

Ambati Rayudu said, "Congratulations to KKR for standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell and Starc. We've seen this over the years. It's not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL, but it is the contributions like 300 runs each". pic.twitter.com/2DQequgPiC— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2024
Ambati Rayudu : Orange Cap doesn't win you IPL— Ayush (@ayriick_) May 27, 2024
Kevin Peterson to Rayudu : You are a Joker, Always a Joker
What's The Point of Having 6 IPL Trophy when people don't Even Have Respect and Crying Like Joker from last 9 days pic.twitter.com/z7Przi1OLd
Ambati Rayudu suggested that Virat should lower his standards to ease the pressure on other batters. pic.twitter.com/4BZzEusHYm
— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 27, 2024
Ambati Rayudu - Virat Kohli has set high standards, youngsters feel pressure to match those standards.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2024
KP - But it should be good for youngsters.
Hayden - Absolutely.
Rayudu - But the burden of trying to be like Virat puts extra pressure.
Mayanti - But Patidar has stepped up. pic.twitter.com/sYgDnkDjxt
No way Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a Joker on live TV.#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/LYigudOhig— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 27, 2024