Written By कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : सोमवार, 27 मई 2024 (18:09 IST)

अंबाती रायडू की पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर की भारी बेइज्जती, रायडू फिर आए RCB Fans के घेरे में

Ambati Rayudu ने Virat Kohli को लेकर कहा ऑरेंज कैप नहीं जिताती IPL की ट्रॉफी

अंबाती रायडू की पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर की भारी बेइज्जती, रायडू फिर आए RCB Fans के घेरे में - ambati rayudu indirect dig at virat kohli orange cap, kevin pietersen calls ambati a joker
Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a joker on national TV : अंबाती रायडू इस बार रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहे हैं, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) को जब प्लेऑफ की दौड़ से बाहर किया था तब कमेंटरी बॉक्स में अंबाती इमोशनल भी हो गए थे। 


जब बेंगलुरु बाद में आईपीएल से बाहर हुई तब अंबाती रायुडू का ट्वीट भी वायरल हुआ था जिसमे उन्होंने लिखा था


"मेरा दिल उन सभी रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु सपोर्टर के लिए जाता है, जिन्होंने पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम का जुनून के साथ सपोर्ट किया है. अगर केवल मैनेजमेंट और लीडरशिप ने व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धियों से ऊपर टीम के हितों को रखा होता तो.. RCB ने कई खिताब जीते होते. बस याद रखें कि कितने शानदार खिलाड़ियों को जाने दिया गया. अपने मैनेजमेंट को ऐसे खिलाड़ियों को लाने के लिए बाध्य करें जो टीम के हित को सबसे आगे रखेंगे. मेगा ऑक्शन से एक शानदार नया अध्याय शुरू हो सकता है."

 
 एक बार फिर अंबाती बेंगलुरु फैन्स के घेरे में आ गए हैं, ऑरेंज कैप पर दिया बड़ा बयान 
आपको बता दें विराट कोहली आईपीएल 2024 में ऑरेंज कैप विजेता रहे, उन्होंने 15 मैचों में 741 रन बनाए। अंबाती रायडू ने आईपीएल 2024 के फाइनल के बाद कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाड़ियों की तारीफ की, इस दौरान उन्होंने विराट कोहली को एक टॉन्ट भी मार डाला। 
 
उन्होंने कहा "केकेआर टीम को वास्तव में नारायण, रसेल और स्टार्क जैसे दिग्गजों के लिए खड़े होने और टीम की जीत में अपना योगदान देने के लिए बधाई। इस तरह कोई टीम आईपीएल जीतती है. हमने वर्षों से यह देखा है। यह ऑरेंज कैप नहीं है जो आपको आईपीएल जीतती है, बल्कि यह प्रत्येक (कई खिलाड़ियों के) 300 रन जैसे योगदान है, "

इसके बाद रायुडू को फैन्स ने वापस सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया


 
विराट कोहली को अपना 'Standard' कम करने की जरुरत 
 मैथ्यू हेडन, केविन पीटरसन और मयंती लैंगर के साथ अंबाती रायडू विराट कोहली पर चर्चा कर रहे थे, रायडू ने कहा विराट कोहली एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हैं और विराट कोहली जैसे दिग्गज जब टूर्नामेंट में होते हैं तो अच्छे अच्छे बल्लेबाजों के लिए बराबरी करना मुश्किल हो जाता है, उनको अपना स्टेंडर्ड काम करने की जरुरत है ताकि युवा खिलाड़ी ड्रेसिंग रूम में दबाव महसूस न कर सकें 
 


केविन पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर अंबाती रायडू को 'जोकर' कहा 
 मयंती लैंगर ने बताया कि कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और हैदराबाद के बीच फाइनल मैच से पहले रायडू ने ऑरेंज जर्सी पहनी हुई थी, लेकिन KKR के आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद वे पर्पल रंग का कोट पहन आए। इसके बाद पीटरसन और हेडन ने रायडू और बातों बातों में अंबाती रायडू को जोकर कह डाला। 

 
पिछले 3 सीजन की आखिरी टीम सनराईजर्स हैदराबाद का सफर फाइनल में खत्म

पिछले 3 सीजन की आखिरी टीम सनराईजर्स हैदराबाद का सफर फाइनल में खत्मसनराईजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए पिछले 3 सत्र निराशाजनक जा रहे थे। तीनों ही सत्रों में टीम ने आखिरी स्थान पर रही थी। साल 2021 और साल 2022 में टीम की कमान केन विलियमसन के हाथ में थी। पिछले साल एडन मार्कर्म ने सनराईजर्स हैदराबाद की कप्तानी की।

अभिषेक शर्मा को बनाना स्विंग से बोल्ड करने वाली गेंद रही आईपीएल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंद (Video)

अभिषेक शर्मा को बनाना स्विंग से बोल्ड करने वाली गेंद रही आईपीएल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंद (Video)ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज मैथ्यू हेडन ने आईपीएल फाइनल में अभिषेक शर्मा को मिशेल स्टार्क की शरीर से बाहर की तरफ स्विंग होती गेंद को ‘आईपीएल की सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंद’ करार दिया जबकि सुनील नारायण को चैंपियन कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) के लिए ‘सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी’ बताया।

T20I World Cup जीतने अमेरिका जा रहा हूं, कोलकाता की जीत के बाद रिंकू का बयान हुआ वायरल

T20I World Cup जीतने अमेरिका जा रहा हूं, कोलकाता की जीत के बाद रिंकू का बयान हुआ वायरलकोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) के बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के फाइनल में रविवार को जीत दर्ज करने के बाद भारतीय टीम के लिए विश्व कप ट्रॉफी उठाने की उम्मीद जतायी। सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को आठ विकेट से हराकर केकेआर तीसरी बार आईपीएल चैम्पियन बना। केकेआर के बल्लेबाजों ने पूरे सत्र के दौरान शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। मध्यक्रम में हालांकि वामहस्त बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह को लंबी पारी खेलने के ज्यादा मौके नहीं मिले। उन्होंने 11 पारियों में 148.67 की प्रभावशाली स्ट्राइक रेट से 168 रन बनाये।

मैच के बाद शाहरुख खान ने गौतम गंभीर को चूमा, भावुक नजर आए किंग खान

मैच के बाद शाहरुख खान ने गौतम गंभीर को चूमा, भावुक नजर आए किंग खानShahrukh Khan kissed Gautam Gambhir Forhead KKR vs SRH: 26 मई को कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 8 विकेट से हराकर 10 सालों बाद तीसरी बार ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की, और गौरतलब है कि तीनों बार इस टीम के साथ गौतम गंभीर मौजूद थे, 2012 और 2014 में गौतम गंभीर की कप्तानी के अंदर कोलकाता जीती थी और 2024 में गौतम गंभीर के मार्गदर्शन में। एक मुक़ाबला एक तरफ़ा मुकाबला था

सिर्फ गौतम गंभीर ही नहीं पर्दे के पीछे इस खिलाड़ी का गुणगान किया कोलकाता के खिलाड़ियों ने

सिर्फ गौतम गंभीर ही नहीं पर्दे के पीछे इस खिलाड़ी का गुणगान किया कोलकाता के खिलाड़ियों नेकोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) के खिलाड़ी रविवार को यहां सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को हराकर तीसरी बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद जश्न मनाते हुए भावनाओं से भरे थे और उन्होंने इसके लिए ‘मेंटोर’ गौतम गंभीर और सहायक कोच अभिषेक नायर के योगदान को अहम बताया।

गौतम गंभीर ने अश्विन से कहा अगर Fair Play Award चाहिए तो कृपया मुझसे दूर रहें

गौतम गंभीर ने अश्विन से कहा अगर Fair Play Award चाहिए तो कृपया मुझसे दूर रहेंGautam Gambhir ने Ravichandran Ashwin के Youtube पर विराट कोहली से गले मिलने को लेकर भी कही कुछ बातें

MS Dhoni के मॉनस्टरस छक्के की मदद से जीती RCB, थाला ही बने बेंगलुरु की जीत की वजह

MS Dhoni के मॉनस्टरस छक्के की मदद से जीती RCB, थाला ही बने बेंगलुरु की जीत की वजहऐतिहासिक मैच में RCB ने CSK को 27 रनों से हराकर IPL Playoffs के लिए क्वालीफाई किया

RCB vs CSK : जीत के बाद विराट कोहली की '1 पर्सेंट चांस' की थ्योरी हुई वायरल

RCB vs CSK : जीत के बाद विराट कोहली की '1 पर्सेंट चांस' की थ्योरी हुई वायरलRoyal Challengers Bengaluru ने Chennai Super Kings को 27 रनों से हराकर IPL Playoffs में क्वालीफाई किया

धोनी को पिता मानने वाले पथिराना की चमकी किस्मत, LPL में करोड़ों में बिके

धोनी को पिता मानने वाले पथिराना की चमकी किस्मत, LPL में करोड़ों में बिकेCSK से कई गुना ज्यादा पैसे मिलेंगे Lanka Premier League के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी माथीशा पथिराना को

BCCI महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग के बीच में क्या खिचड़ी पक रही है??

BCCI महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग के बीच में क्या खिचड़ी पक रही है??अभी आईपीएल प्लेऑफ खत्म भी नहीं हुआ और भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग के बीच अजीब सी खिचड़ी पकनी शुरु हो गई है। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स का इस शुक्रवार को अपने आखिरी लीग मैच में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु से हार के बाद सफर खत्म हो गया। इस मैच में धोनी ने 13 गेंद में 25 रन की आतिशी पारी खेली लेकिन यह टीम को प्लेऑफ में पहुंचाने के लिए काफी नहीं था।
