पीएम मोदी की राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की से मुलाकात, युद्ध विराम पर हुई बात

उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी रूस और यूक्रेन दोनों देशों के संपर्क में है। दुनिया भर के दिग्गजों का मानना है कि भारत ही दोनों देशों में जंग को समाप्त करवाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकता है। रूस और यूक्रेन दोनों ही मानते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी दोनों देशों को युद्ध से बाहर निकालने में मदद कर सकते हैं। मोदी ने हाल ही में दोनों युद्धग्रस्त क्षेत्रों का दौरा भी किया था।
Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/YRGelX1Gl5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024