Live Updates : क्वाड समिट के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कश्मीर पर इमरान को भारत का जवाब...

Last Updated: शनिवार, 25 सितम्बर 2021 (07:44 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन और क्वाड समिट में भाग लेने के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे। वे आज संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र को संबोधित करेंगे। पल-पल की जानकारी...

07:42AM, 25th Sep
-पीएम मोदी न्‍यूयॉर्क पहुंच चुके हैं, जहां पर वह संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (UNGA) के 76वें सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे।
-इसमें वे कोविड -19 महामारी, आतंकवाद से निपटने की आवश्यकता, जलवायु परिवर्तन और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों सहित वैश्विक चुनौतियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाएगा।
07:41AM, 25th Sep
-यूएनजीए में पाकिस्तान ने छेड़ा कश्मीर राग। पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने की कश्मीर में दखल की मांग।
-भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब। 
-आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है पाकिस्तान, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।
-पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद का गढ़।


