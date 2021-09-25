Live Updates : क्वाड समिट के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कश्मीर पर इमरान को भारत का जवाब...

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और क्वाड समिट में भाग लेने के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे। वे आज संयुक्त राष्ट्र को संबोधित करेंगे। पल-पल की जानकारी...
07:42AM, 25th Sep
-इसमें वे कोविड -19 महामारी, आतंकवाद से निपटने की आवश्यकता, जलवायु परिवर्तन और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों सहित वैश्विक चुनौतियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाएगा।
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer for him & chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the hotel in New York.— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021
He is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA pic.twitter.com/hafLDBSimC
07:41AM, 25th Sep
-यूएनजीए में पाकिस्तान ने छेड़ा कश्मीर राग। पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने की कश्मीर में दखल की मांग।
-भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब।
-आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है पाकिस्तान, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।
-पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद का गढ़।
Member States are aware Pakistan has established history &policy of harbouring, aiding &actively supporting terrorists.This is a country that has been globally recognised as openly supporting, training, financing &arming terrorists as matter of State policy:First Secy Sneha Dubey pic.twitter.com/6nSS3QvaHh— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021