Live Update: पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की मुलाकात

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के बीच मुलाकात शुरू हो चुकी है। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत और दुनिया के सबसे पुराने लोकतंत्र अमेरिका के शीर्ष नेताओं की इस मुलाकात पर पूरी दुनिया की नजर है।
-मोदी और बाइडेन की बहुप्रतीक्षित बैठक मुलाकात शुरू।
-व्हाइट हाउस में हो रही है मोदी और बाइडेन की मुलाकात।
09:00PM, 24th Sep
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House
08:43PM, 24th Sep
-बैठक से ठीक पहले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने ट्वीट कर कहा- कोरोना और क्लाइमेट चेंज पर होगी बातचीत। हिन्दी प्रशांत क्षेत्र को लेकर भी बातचीत होगी।
This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change.