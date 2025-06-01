रविवार, 1 जून 2025
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  4. algeria : bajyant panda, owaisi and nishikant dubey
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :अल्जीयर्स , रविवार, 1 जून 2025 (13:14 IST)

अल्जीरिया में पाकिस्तान पर बरसे बैजयंत पांडा, ओवैसी और निशिकांत दुबे ने भी इस तरह साधा निशाना

bajyant panda all party deligation
All Party Deligation in algeria : भाजपा सांसद बैजयंत पांडा ने अलजीरिया में संवाददाताओं से बातचीत में कहा कि पाकिस्तान अपनी परमाणु शक्ति का इस्तेमाल आतंकियों को बचाने में कर रहा है। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल असदु‍द्दीन ओवैसी और निशिकांत दुबे ने पाकिस्तान पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
 
बैजयंत पांडा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान खुलेआम आतंकी गतिविधियों को समर्थन दे रहा है। ये सिर्फ मैं नहीं कह रहा हूं बल्कि यह पूरे इंटरनेट पर है। पाकिस्तान ने पूर्व में भी कई बार आतंकियों का साथ दिया है।
 
पांडा ने कहा कि याद करिए ओसामा बिन लादेन को। कई वर्षों तक वे उसके बारे में झूठ बोलते रहे, जब तक अमेरिका ने हस्तक्षेप करके उसे नहीं पकड़ा। पाकिस्तान अब भी ऐसा कर रहा है और अब एक नहीं 52 ओसामा बिन लादेन हैं। पाकिस्तान में मौजूद आतंकवादी समूहों दाएश और अल-कायदा के बीच विचारधारा में कोई अंतर नहीं है। उनका मानना ​​है कि उन्हें धार्मिक स्वीकृति प्राप्त है, जो पूरी तरह से गलत है। इस्लाम किसी भी व्यक्ति की हत्या की अनुमति नहीं देता है और दुर्भाग्य से, यही उनकी विचारधारा है।
 
AIMIM प्रमुख और सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि यह केवल दक्षिण एशिया का सवाल नहीं है। हम चौथी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था हैं। क्या होगा? क्या आप चाहते हैं कि यह सारा नरसंहार दक्षिण एशिया के विभिन्न हिस्सों में फैल जाए? नहीं। आतंकवाद के मुख्य प्रायोजक पाकिस्तान पर नियंत्रण करना विश्व शांति के हित में है।
 
प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा कि 1980 से पाकिस्तान अपने बजट का 20-25% रक्षा पर खर्च करता रहा है। IMF, सऊदी अरब और अमेरिका उन्हें ऋण देते हैं। उनकी अर्थव्यवस्था का 80% हिस्सा केवल ऋण पर है। उनकी अर्थव्यवस्था ऐसी हालत में है कि किसी भी दिन वे अगले सोमालिया या सूडान बन सकते हैं। कोई भी देश उन्हें मदद देगा तो वह अपना पैसा खो देगा।
 
भारतीय समुदाय के साथ बातचीत करते हुए, भाजपा सांसद बैजयंत पांडा के नेतृत्व में सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पहलगाम में पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवादी हमले में जान गंवाने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए एक मिनट का मौन रखा।

पांडा के नेतृत्व में भारतीय सांसदों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल पहलगाम आतंकी हमले और उसके बाद पाकिस्तान और पीओके में भारत की कार्रवाई पर देश का पक्ष रखने अलजिरिया आया हुआ है। इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में बैजयंत पांडा के अलावा निशिकांत दुबे, रेखा शर्मा, एस फांगनोन कोन्यांक, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, सतनाम सिंह संधू, गुलाम नबी आजाद और पूर्व विदेश सचिन हर्षवर्धन श्रंग्ला शामिल हैं। 
