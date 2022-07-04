सोमवार, 4 जुलाई 2022
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. फनी जोक्स
  3. चुटकुले
  4. husband wife jokes

"Facebook" and "Whatsapp" : पति-पत्नी का सच्चा चुटकुला

हमें फॉलो करें
Difference between "Facebook" and "Whatsapp" conversation :

On "Whatsapp" -
Wife : कब से इंतजार कर रही हूं घर कब आ रहे हो Loafer?
Husband : अभी कुछ पता नहीं, मेरा दिमाग मत चाटो, जब देखो परेशान करती रहती हो. ..


On "FaceBook" -
Wife : Dear when will you be back? You are the best husband in the world. Miss you.

Come back soon.

(Status liked by 50 of her friends)

Husband : Thanks for being there always. So lucky to have a wonderful wife like you.
Will be back soon honey. (Status liked by 75 friends, including sister-in-law & mother-in-law)


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :