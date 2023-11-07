शाकिब ने पहुंचाई खेल भावना को ठेस, इन क्रिकेटरों का मिला Angelo Mathews को साथ

I rest my case! Here you go you decide pic.twitter.com/AUT0FGffqV— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 7, 2023
Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up#cricketworldcup
— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023
Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023
Absolutely rubbish firstly asking by Shakib and thn umpires giving Angelo Matthew’s out like that totally nonsense #patheticrules #BANvSL @Angelo69Mathews @ICC— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2023
Very much against spirit of cricket. I know its in the rule book but since no one has ever appealed before, Shakib could have avoided this too. #TimeOut
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2023
Well, that wasn’t cool
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023
I get little angry and emotional when I see this scene— Aizaz Malik (@MalikAizazi) November 7, 2023
Very Very bad act from our bangali brothers. Shame on sakib ul Hasan. #BANvsSL #AngeloMatthews #ShakibAlHasan #CWC23 #AngeloMathews #ThugLife #timedout pic.twitter.com/OhYp9kCoJb