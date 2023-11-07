मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. cricketers including steyn and gambhir support angelo, say shakib al hasan's timed out appeal was wrong
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2023 (15:35 IST)

शाकिब ने पहुंचाई खेल भावना को ठेस, इन क्रिकेटरों का मिला Angelo Mathews को साथ

शाकिब ने पहुंचाई खेल भावना को ठेस, इन क्रिकेटरों का मिला Angelo Mathews को साथ - cricketers including steyn and gambhir support angelo, say shakib al hasan's timed out appeal was wrong
Angelo Mathew - Shakib Al hasan Timed out controversy : वर्ल्ड कप के बांग्लादेश बनाम श्रीलंका (BANvsSL) मैच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी चर्चा इस वक्त हर जगह की जा रही है, हर कोई अपना अपना पक्ष सामने ला रहा है, वहीँ ज्यादातर खिलाड़ी श्रीलंकन क्रिकेटर  Angelo Mathews का साथ दे रहे हैं, दरअसल 6 नवंबर को Bangladesh और Sri Lanka के बीच मैच खेला गया जहां ऐसी घटना घटी जो अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में न किसी ने देखि न सुनी होगी

इस मैच में Angelo Mathews, International Cricket में Time-Out दिए जाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने, लेकिन जिस तरह उन्हें Timed-Out करार दिया गया इस विषय पर इस वक्त हर जगह शब्दों की जंग जारी है। कोई कह रहा है कि जो भी कुछ हुआ वह रूल के मुताबिक हुआ है Angelo Mathews को Timed-Out देने की बांग्लादेश के कप्तान Shakib Al Hasan की Appeal सही है, वहीँ, ज्यादातर क्रिकेटरों संग लोगों का कहना है कि  Shakib Al Hasan ने जो भी किया वो खेल भावना 'Spirit of Game' को ठेस पहुंचाता है, उनका Angelo Mathews को इस तरह से आउट करवाना बिलकुल गलत है। इन क्रिकेटरों में शामिल हैं Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Usman Khwaja,  Legendary Bowler Dale Steyn और पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज Shoaib Akhtar 

पूरा  मामला
यह मामला 25वें ओवर के बाद का है जब Sadeera Samarawickrama के आउट होने के बाद Angelo Mathews बल्लेबाजी करने आए, अब जब वह अपना हेलमेट पहन रहे थे तो उनके helmet का strap टूट गया, और एंजेलो ने दूसरे हेलमेट के लिए dugout में बैठे हुए अपने साथी को इशारा किया। अब नियम कहता है कि (Timed-Out Rule) एक खिलाड़ी के आउट होने या रिटायर होने के बाद अगले खिलाड़ी को 2 मिनट के भीतर गेंद का सामना करने के लिए तैयार होना होगा। जब एंजेलो मैथ्यूज को मैदान पर आने में थोड़ी देर हो गई तो बांग्लादेश के कप्तान Shakib Al Hasan ने अंपायर से Appeal की और काफी देर तक चर्चा के बाद मैथ्यूज को टाइम आउट दे दिया गया, जिसके बाद उन्हें गुस्सा भी आया और उन्होंने जाते हुए बाउंड्री के बहार अपना हेलमेट भी फेंक दिया

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

विकेट लेने के लिए इतना नीचे गिरोगे, एंजेलो मैथ्यूज शाकिब और बांग्लादेश पर बरसे

विकेट लेने के लिए इतना नीचे गिरोगे, एंजेलो मैथ्यूज शाकिब और बांग्लादेश पर बरसेश्रीलंका के ऑलराउंडर एंजेलो मैथ्यूज ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ उनके ‘टाइम आउट’ के लिए विरोधी टीम और कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन की अपील को ‘शर्मनाक’ करार दिया और कहा कि इससे खेल की प्रतिष्ठा को नुकसान पहुंचा है।

अफगानिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी का किया फैसला

अफगानिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी का किया फैसलाAFGvsAUS अफगानिस्तान ने आईसीसी विश्वकप के 39वें मुकाबले में मंगलवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। आज यहां वानखेडे स्‍टेडियम में अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान हशमतउल्लाह शहीदी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। अफगनिस्तान ने एकादश में एक बदलाव करते हुए फजल हक फारूखी की जगह नवीन उल हक को टीम में शामिल किया है।

Angelo Mathews ने दिया ICC को सबूत, बताया चौथे अंपायर को गलत

Angelo Mathews ने दिया ICC को सबूत, बताया चौथे अंपायर को गलतAngelow Mathews ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट (X) पर वे Screenshot शेयर किए हैं जिसमे Sadeera के आउट होने से लेकर Angelo Mathews के helmet मांगने तक का वीडियो है, उनका कहना है कि उन्होंने रूल नहीं तोडा है, 2 मिनट पुरे होने में टाइम बचा था

BAN vs SL : 'टाइम आउट' के दर्द के साथ श्रीलंका वर्ल्ड कप से विदा, जीत के साथ बांग्लादेश पर 'दाग'

BAN vs SL : 'टाइम आउट' के दर्द के साथ श्रीलंका वर्ल्ड कप से विदा, जीत के साथ बांग्लादेश पर 'दाग'World Cup 2023 : नजमुल हुसन शंटो और कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन के अर्द्धशतक तथा दोनों के बीच तीसरे विकेट की रिकॉर्ड शतकीय साझेदारी से बांग्लादेश ने सोमवार को यहां चरिथ असलंका के शतक पर पानी फेरते हुए श्रीलंका को 3 विकेट से हराकर सेमीफाइनल की दौड़ से बाहर कर दिया और अपनी चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी में जगह बनाने की उम्मीद जीवंत रखी। श्रीलंकाई टीम वर्ल्ड कप में टाइम आउट का दर्द लेकर निकली, वहीं बांग्लादेश के शाकिब पर भी यह दाग लग गया।

ICC World Cup 2023 : श्रीलंका वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर, बांग्लादेश ने 3 विकेट से हराया

ICC World Cup 2023 : श्रीलंका वर्ल्ड कप 2023 से बाहर, बांग्लादेश ने 3 विकेट से हरायाबांग्लादेश ने श्रीलंका को 3 विकेट से हराकर उसे विश्व कप से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया। श्रीलंका की ओर से रखे गए 280 रन के लक्ष्य पीछा करने उतरी बांग्लादेश की टीम 7 विकेट पर टारगेट हासिल करने में सफल रही। इस मैच के दौरान एंजेलो मैथ्यूज अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में ‘टाइम आउट’ होने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने।

मध्यप्रदेश में महिला वोटर्स का रुख तय करेगा नई सरकार का चेहरा, शिवराज और कमलनाथ में लगी होड़

मध्यप्रदेश में महिला वोटर्स का रुख तय करेगा नई सरकार का चेहरा, शिवराज और कमलनाथ में लगी होड़आज से ठीक 10 दिन बाद मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए होने जा रही वोटिंग महिला वोटर्स का रूख गेमचेंजर साबित होने जा रहा है। प्रदेश की 230 विधानसभा सीटों में महिला वोटर जिस पार्टी की ओर रुख कर देगी वह सत्ता में काबिज हो जाएगी। महिला वोटर्स की इस बड़ी भूमिका को अब सियासी दल भी अच्छी तरह समझ चुके है, यहीं कारण है कि अब चुनाव प्रचार में महिलाओं से जुड़े मुद्दें प्रमुखता से छा गए है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही दल महिला वोट बैंक को साधने में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है।

क्या सबको मिलेगा सस्ता सरकारी आटा, दीपावली के पहले जनता के लिए सरकार लाई Bharat Atta

क्या सबको मिलेगा सस्ता सरकारी आटा, दीपावली के पहले जनता के लिए सरकार लाई Bharat AttaBharat Atta : मोदी सरकार ने दिवाली से पहले आम लोगों को महंगाई से राहत देते हुए बाजार में गेहूं का सस्ता आटा बेचने का फैसला किया है। बाजार में फिलहाल गेहूं का ब्रांडेड आटा 35 से 45 रुपए किलो मिल रहा है। आटे के बढ़े दामों को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसे 27.5 रुपए किलो बेचने का फैसला किया है। भारत आटा के नाम से एक नया ब्रांड भी लांच कर दिया गया है जिसे नेफेड के सेंटर से ही खरीदा जा सकेगा।

बिलावल भुट्टो ने क्यों कहा, लाहौर से नहीं होगा पाकिस्तान का अगला प्रधानमंत्री

बिलावल भुट्टो ने क्यों कहा, लाहौर से नहीं होगा पाकिस्तान का अगला प्रधानमंत्रीPakistan news in hindi : पाकिस्तान पीपुल्स पार्टी (PPP) के अध्यक्ष बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (PML-N) के सुप्रीमो नवाज शरीफ पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि देश का अगला प्रधानमंत्री लाहौर से नहीं होगा। उन्होंने इस बात के भी संकेत दिए कि उनकी पार्टी अगले साल 8 फरवरी को होने वाला आम चुनाव अपने दम पर लड़ेगी।

छत्तीसगढ़ में 1 बजे तक 44.55 प्रतिशत मतदान, मिजोरम में 53 फीसदी वोटिंग (Live Updates)

छत्तीसगढ़ में 1 बजे तक 44.55 प्रतिशत मतदान, मिजोरम में 53 फीसदी वोटिंग (Live Updates)Election news update : छत्तीसगढ़ और मिजोरम में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच आज सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान चल रहा है। वोटिंग से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

दिल्ली NCR में प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, कहा- बंद हो ब्लेम गेम, उठाएं कड़े कदम

दिल्ली NCR में प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, कहा- बंद हो ब्लेम गेम, उठाएं कड़े कदमDelhi Pollution news : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली NCR में प्रदूषण पर कड़ी नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि प्रदूषण मामले को हर कोई आगे बढ़ा देता है। इस मामले में ब्लेम गेम के अलावा अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ। सरकार को इस मामले में सख्‍त कदम उठाने चाहिए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com