गंभीर ने की धोनी की तारीफ़, कहा "वे No.3 पर और भी रन बना सकते थे लेकिन उन्होंने टीम के लिए बलिदान दिया"

Team India ने 17 सितंबर को एशिया कप फाइनल (INDvsSL Asia Cup Final) में श्रीलंका टीम द्वारा दिए गए 51 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए अपना 8वां एशिया कप जीता और यह जीत कप्तान के रूप में रोहित शर्मा की दूसरी एशिया कप जीत थी (2nd Asia Cup Win for Rohit Sharma), उन्होंने अब भारतीय कप्तान के द्वारा एक से ज़्यादा एशिया कप जीत वाली लिस्ट में Mohammad Azharuddin और MS Dhoni लिया है।
Gambhir said "MS Dhoni sacrificed his International runs for the team trophies - if he had not been the captain, he would have been India's No 3, he could have scored more runs but he sacrificed the batter in him as he put the team ahead".