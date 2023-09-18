सोमवार, 18 सितम्बर 2023
  if he had not been the captain, he would have been India's No 3 gautam gambhir praises MS Dhoni
सोमवार, 18 सितम्बर 2023 (16:54 IST)

गंभीर ने की धोनी की तारीफ़, कहा "वे No.3 पर और भी रन बना सकते थे लेकिन उन्होंने टीम के लिए बलिदान दिया"

गौतम गंभीर ने लोगो के मन में पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के प्रति द्वेष रखने की प्रतिष्ठा और धारणा बना रखी है। उन्होंने अक्सर भारत के विश्व कप 2011 (ODI World Cup 2011) में अपनी भूमिका के लिए धोनी को मिले सम्मान और सराहना की तुलना में उचित पहचान नहीं मिलने की अपनी भावना का उल्लेख किया है, लेकिन इस बार उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा कहा है जो एमएस धोनी के प्रति उनके सम्मान को साबित करता है।
Team India ने 17 सितंबर को एशिया कप फाइनल (INDvsSL Asia Cup Final) में श्रीलंका टीम द्वारा दिए गए 51 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए अपना 8वां एशिया कप जीता और यह जीत कप्तान के रूप में रोहित शर्मा की दूसरी एशिया कप जीत थी (2nd Asia Cup Win for Rohit Sharma), उन्होंने अब भारतीय कप्तान के द्वारा एक से ज़्यादा एशिया कप जीत वाली लिस्ट में Mohammad Azharuddin और MS Dhoni लिया है।  
 
भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने टूर्नामेंट के लिए कमेंटेटर की भूमिका में स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के एक प्री-मैच शो के दौरान धोनी के बारे में बात की।  (Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni)
 
उन्होंने भारतीय टीम की सफलता में धोनी की भूमिका का वर्णन करते हुए कहा, "एमएस धोनी ने ट्रॉफी के लिए अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय रनों का बलिदान दिया - अगर वह कप्तान नहीं होते, तो वह भारत के नंबर 3 होते। वह और अधिक रन बना सकते थे लेकिन उन्होंने उनके अंदर के बल्लेबाज़ का बलिदान दिया और  टीम को खुद से आगे रखा।" 
