5 ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वाले बयान पर नेहा धूपिया का सपोर्ट करने पर रंगोली चंदेल ने साधा तापसी पन्नू पर निशाना, बताया- 'फेक फेमिनिस्ट'

slapping a girl for cheating is more dangerous and unlawful than having 5 BFs Jai ho @NehaDhupia ppl like you are not worthy to sit and judge @MTVRoadies. She is a blot in the name of judge. @MTVIndia remove her from the show. Shame on @NehaDhupia #fakefeminism #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/Tp9NlGClX7— Thebeeinghuman (@thebeeinghuman) March 12, 2020
दरअसल, 'रोडीज' के ऑडिशंस के दौरान एक कंटेस्टेंट ने बताया कि उसने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को थप्पड़ मारा था क्योंकि वह 5 अन्य लड़कों के साथ भी रिलेशनशिप में थी। इसपर नेहा ने उसे फटकाटते हुए कहा कि पांच ब्वॉयफ्रेड रखना लड़की की मर्जी हो सकती है, लेकिन उसे लड़की को थप्पड़ मारने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। अपने इस बयान को लेकर नेहा खूब ट्रोल हुईं। तापसी पन्नू सहित आयुष्मान खुराना, ताहिरा कश्यप, करण जौहर और कई अन्य सेलेब्रिटीज ने नेहा के सपोर्ट में ट्वीट किए।
तापसी पन्नू को 'फ्रेशर फेमिनिस्ट' बताते हुए रंगोली चंदेल ने लिखा कि पॉलिश किए गए अंग्रेजी शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर कुछ भी कह देने का मतलब यह नहीं कि आपने किसी को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है। जो फेमिनिस्ट्स बनने की कोशिश करते हैं, सेफ खेलना उनका पसंदीदा काम है।
Haha don’t know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort... https://t.co/kfz6FL7VHI— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020
लेकिन रंगोली यहीं नहीं रुकी, उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट कर नेहा को भी आड़े हाथों लिया। उन्होंने लिखा- यदि नेहा को लगता है कि एक कमिटेड रिलेशनशिप में रहते हुए भी 5 अन्य पुरुषों को डेट करना सही है और एक महिला द्वारा किसी पुरुष का शारीरिक शोषण करना सही है, तो यह स्पष्ट रूप से करण जौहर के बेस्ट फ्रेंड होने के साइड इफेक्ट्स हैं।
If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020
रंगोली ने आगे फेमिनिज्म मूवमेंट को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए उन जैसे इडियट और डम्ब फेक फेमिनिस्ट को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।
On behalf of idiotic dumb wannabe feminists I want to apologise to Feminism, their conveniently distorted views and actions have damaged the movement, feminisms is hated in India and because of that #MeToo died a premature death...— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020