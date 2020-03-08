अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर शिल्पा शेट्टी, तापसी पन्नू समेत बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने महिलाओं के लिए शेयर किए मैसेज

From us... to you... Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :) We did a bit from our side #Thappad pic.twitter.com/KXzp7avYyu

Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you! — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020

Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020



International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020

It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020



My home, my life , my movies and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you; only you can complete my world. #HappyWomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bo6MqP32Ya — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 8, 2020

किसी ने फिटनेस की बता कही तो किसी ने अपने संघर्ष को दर्शाया, इन सेलिब्रिटीज ने हर उस महिला को प्रोत्साहित करने की कोशिश की है जो अपने जीवन में कुछ कर गुजरने की चाह रखती है और समाज को बेहतर बनाती हैं।