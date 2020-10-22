गुरुवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2020
नवरात्रि पर अश्लील पोस्ट करना इरोस नाउ को पड़ा भारी, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottErosNow, मांगना पड़ी माफी

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2020 (14:24 IST)
इरोज नाउ ने हाल ही में अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर नवरात्रि और गरबा को लेकर कुछ पोस्टर शेयर किए। इनमें रणवीर सिंह, कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की तस्वीरें थी, जिनके साथ डबल मीनिंग वन लाइनर लिखे। नवरात्रि पर इरोज नाउ को ऐसे अश्लील पोस्ट करना बहुत भारी पड़ा गया और सोशल मीडिया #BoycottErosNow ट्रेंड करने लगा।
यूजर्स इरोज नाउ को जमकर ट्रोल करने लगे, जिसके बाद कंपनी ने यह पोस्ट डिलीट कर दी और मांफी मांगी। इरोज नाउ ने माफी मांगते हुए लिखा, 'हम हर धर्म की इज्जत करते हैं। किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का हमारा कोई इरादा नहीं था। हमने वो पोस्ट डिलीट कर दिया और हम उसके लिए माफी मांगते हैं।'
लेकिन लोगों का गुस्सा अभी शांत नहीं हुआ है। यूजर्स कंपनी पर नवरात्रि के अपमान का आरोप लगते हुए उसे जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।





एक यूजर ने लिखा- बहुत शर्मिंदा करने वाला पोस्ट। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- मैं #BoycottErosNow नहीं जा रहा हूं, बॉयकॉट फिर से जुड़ने का विकल्प रखता है। मैं अपने सभी ओटीटी और डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म से इरोस को वापस आने के विकल्प के साथ ब्लॉक कर दूंगा।




एक और यूजर ने लिखा- इस समय ये पूरी तरह से बॉलीवुड का बहिष्कार करने के लिए बिल्कुल ठीक है।



