आर्यन खान को जमानत देने के फैसले पर सोनू सूद ने ये कहा

शाहरुख खान के बेटे आर्यन खान को जमानत देने का फैसला अदालत ने दे दिया है। इस निर्णय तक पहुंचने में शाहरुख खान एंड फैमिली को कड़ी जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ी। इस मामले में ज्यादातर बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने चुप्पी ही साध रखी। कुछ शाहरुख से मिलने जरूर गए, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया से दूरी बना कर रखी। अब कुछ लोगों ने इस फैसले पर खुशी जाहिर की है। वहीं कुछ ने बिना नाम लिए ही बहुत कुछ कह दिया है।
समय जब न्याय करता है,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021
तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।
Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021
Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021
FINALLY ! https://t.co/2zW4ldEqpW— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 28, 2021
Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021