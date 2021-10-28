गुरुवार, 28 अक्टूबर 2021
आर्यन खान को जमानत देने के फैसले पर सोनू सूद ने ये कहा

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 28 अक्टूबर 2021 (19:00 IST)
शाहरुख खान के बेटे आर्यन खान को जमानत देने का फैसला अदालत ने दे दिया है। इस निर्णय तक पहुंचने में शाहरुख खान एंड फैमिली को कड़ी जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ी। इस मामले में ज्यादातर बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने चुप्पी ही साध रखी। कुछ शाहरुख से मिलने जरूर गए, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया से दूरी बना कर रखी। अब कुछ लोगों ने इस फैसले पर खुशी जाहिर की है। वहीं कुछ ने बिना नाम लिए ही बहुत कुछ कह दिया है।



