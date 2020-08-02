फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, कोरोनामुक्त हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020
my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.
जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा था। बाद में ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए थे और उन्हें भी इसी अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए लाया गया था। पिछले हफ्ते ही ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था।