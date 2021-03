नंदीग्राम में जनसैलाब, अमित शाह के रोड शो में उमड़ी भीड़, ममता ने पदयात्रा से दिखाई ताकत

West Bengal: Union Home Minister & leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's candidate from is also present. pic.twitter.com/aA78Y4c46v

West Bengal Chief Minister and leader Mamata Banerjee leads a 'padyatra' in Bhagabeda of Nandigram.



Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram constituency for #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/YJHKOFAZbq