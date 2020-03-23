सोमवार, 23 मार्च 2020
क्या अमेरिका ने बना ली कोरोना वायरस की दवा...जानिए सच...

Last Updated: सोमवार, 23 मार्च 2020 (13:27 IST)
दुनियाभर में कोरोना वायरस के कारण अभी तक साढ़े चौदह हजार से अधिक लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। वहीं, पूरी दुनिया में लगभग तीन लाख चालीस हजार लोग इस खतरनाक संक्रमण की चपेट में हैं। दुनिया के कई देश और भारत के कई जिले भी लॉकडाउन हो चुके हैं। इस बीच जैसे ही कोरोना वायरस की दवा बन जाने का एक दावा सोशल मीडिया पर आया तो लोगों ने हाथोंहाथ शेयर करना शुरू कर दिया। दावा है कि अमेरिका ने कोरोना वायरस के लिए वैक्सीन तैयार कर ली है और इसे अगले रविवार को लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा।
क्या है वायरल-

कई यूजर्स लिख रहे हैं- गुड न्यूज! कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन हुई तैयार। इंजेक्शन के बाद 3 घंटे के भीतर रोगी को ठीक करने में सक्षम। अमेरिकी वैज्ञानिकों को सलाम। ट्रंप ने अभी घोषणा की कि रोशे मेडिकल कंपनी अगले रविवार को वैक्सीन लॉन्च करेगी!

इस पोस्ट के साथ कई यूजर्स अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का एक वीडियो क्लिप शेयर कर रहे हैं।

वहीं, कुछ यूजर्स एक तस्वीर शेयर कर रहे हैं, जिसमें कुछ पैकेट्स पर COVID-19 लिखा देखा जा सकता है।



क्या है सच-
वीडियो में कहीं भी ट्रंप ने नहीं कहा है कि नॉर्थ अमेरिका के रोशे डायग्नोस्टिक्स अगले रविवार को कोरोना वायरस का वैक्सीन लॉन्च करेगी। वहीं, वीडियो में रोशे डायग्नोस्टिक्स के प्रेसिडेंट और सीईओ मैट सोसे को कोरोनो वायरस ट्रायल के अप्रूवल के लिए एफडीए को धन्यवाद देते सुना जा सकता है। दरअसल, हाल ही में अमेरिका ने रोशे डायग्नोस्टिक्स को कोरोना वायरस के वैक्सीन के ट्रायल के लिए अप्रूवल दी है।
फिर हमने वायरल तस्वीर को रिवर्स इमेज सर्च किया, तो पता चला कि यह तस्वीर दक्षिण कोरिया द्वारा बनाए गए कोरोना वायरस के जांच किट का है।


वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि वायरल दावा भ्रामक है। दरसअल, अमेरिका में कोरोना वायरस के वैक्सीन का ट्रायल चल रहा है, अभी वैक्सीन तैयार नहीं हुई है।


