Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 25 जून 2024 (13:27 IST)

T20I World Cup से बाहर हुई ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बड़बोले मिचेल मार्श और पैट कमिंस हुए ट्रोल

2021 में पहला टी-20 विश्वकप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम को यह प्रारुप नहीं जम पाता है। पहला खिताब जीतने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसी टीम को 14 साल का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। इसके बाद लगातार 2 विश्वकप में वह सेमीफाइनल में भी नहीं पहुंच पाई।

विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप और वनडे विश्वकप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए मिचेल मार्श जो कि 2021 में मैन ऑफ द सीरीज थे को कप्तान नियुक्त किया। लेकिन इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शुरुआत से वह बात नहीं दिखी। टीम बड़बोली ज्यादा और मैदान पर नैसर्गिक आक्रामकता कम दिखा रही थी।

अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया 149 रनों का लक्ष्य भी नहीं पा सकी तो मिचेल मार्श ने कहा था कि हमें अब अगला मैच जीतना है और भारत से बेहतर टीम नहीं हो सकती यह मैच जीतने के लिए।

इसके अलावा कई महीनों पहले अहमदाबाद में टीम इंडिया और भारतीय फैंस को चुप करा चुके वनडे और टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान पैट कमिंस से जब एक इंटरव्यू में पूछा गया कि सेमीफाइनल की टीमें कौन होगी तो तो उन्होंने कहा था ऑस्ट्रेलिया, बाकी हमें फर्क नहीं पड़ता।

सुपर 8 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया सिर्फ बांग्लादेश को हरा पाई और अपने अंतिम 2 मैच हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। जब भारत के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच हार गई तो मिचेल मार्श ने कहा कि अब हम बांग्लादेश के भरोसे बैठे हैं। यह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तानों की विचारधारा से मेल नहीं खाता। बांग्लादेश ने आज जीता जिताया मैच हारकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को विश्वकप से बाहर कर दिया।


मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लें

मैच के बाद ऑफिस का काम, लोगों ने कहा नारायण मूर्ति कहीं सौरभ नेत्रवलकर को भारत न बुला लेंUSA के खिलाड़ी Saurabh Netravalkar पेशे से Oracle कंपनी में Software Engineer के रूप में काम करते हैं

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ाUSA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई याद

फारुकी ने लाइव इंटरव्यू में राशिद खान को बोला You Shut Up, कॉलेज के दिनों की दिलाई यादAFG vs PNG : Afghanistan ने Papua New Guinea को हराकर Super 8 के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरू

सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा अमेरिका का Nassau Stadium ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी शुरूT20 World Cup के कई रोमांचक मैचों का गवाह रहा Nassau County International Stadium को ध्वस्त करने की तैयारी

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोले

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने Vaishno Devi Attack को लेकर किया पोस्ट, भारतीय है खिलाड़ी की पत्नी, जानें क्या बोलेजम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी हमले पर भारत के समर्थन में उतरे Hasan Ali

अफगानिस्तान पहुंची सेमी फाइनल में, ऑस्ट्रेलिया वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर

अफगानिस्तान पहुंची सेमी फाइनल में, ऑस्ट्रेलिया वर्ल्ड कप से बाहरAfghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup : अफगानिस्तान ने सुपर आठ चरण के वर्षाबाधित आखिरी मैच में बांग्लादेश को आठ रन से हराकर पहली बार टी20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया।

AFGvsBANG मैच के बाद तय हो जाएगा चौथा सेमीफाइनलिस्ट, जानिए समीकरण

AFGvsBANG मैच के बाद तय हो जाएगा चौथा सेमीफाइनलिस्ट, जानिए समीकरणAFGvsBANG पिछले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर उत्साह से ओतप्रोत अफगानिस्तान को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ यहां होने वाले टी20 विश्व कप के सुपर आठ मैच में आत्ममुग्धता से बचना होगा। अफगानिस्तान ने शनिवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम को हराकर पहली बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की अपनी उम्मीदों को बरकरार रखा। बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ मैदान पर उतरने से पहले भारत की ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर जीत से उसका काम बेहद आसान हो गया है।

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर जारी रखा विजय रथ, सेमीफाइनल में शान से ली एंट्री

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर जारी रखा विजय रथ, सेमीफाइनल में शान से ली एंट्रीAUSvsIND कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के तूफानी अर्धशतक के बाद अर्शदीप सिंह की अगुआई में गेंदबाजों के उम्दा प्रदर्शन से भारत ने आईसीसी टी20 विश्व कप के सुपर आठ चरण के ग्रुप एक मैच में सोमवार को यहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 24 रन से हराकर लगातार तीसरी जीत के साथ सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई।

T20I WC में पहली बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 200 पार गया भारत, रोहित की कप्तानी पारी

T20I WC में पहली बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 200 पार गया भारत, रोहित की कप्तानी पारीAUSvsIND टी-20 विश्वकप में पहली बार भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 200 रनों का आंकड़ा छुआ। भारत की ओर से रोहित शर्मा ने सर्वाधिक 41 गेंदो में 92 रनों की पारी खेली जिसमें 7 चौके और 8 छक्के शामिल थे। भारत ने 5 विकेट खोकर 205 रन बनाए।

भारत को तीरंदाजी में ओलंपिक कोटा, दीपिका और तरूणदीप चौथी बार खेलेंगे

भारत को तीरंदाजी में ओलंपिक कोटा, दीपिका और तरूणदीप चौथी बार खेलेंगेपिछले 12 साल में पहली बार भारत ओलंपिक में पूरा छह सदस्यीय दल भेजेगा जो पेरिस ओलंपिक में सभी पांच वर्गों में भाग ले सकेगा। भारत ने सोमवार को विश्व तीरंदाजी की नवीनतम रैंकिंग के आधार पर पेरिस ओलंपिक के लिए तीरंदाजी में पुरुष और महिला टीम कोटा हासिल कर लिया। भारत इस तरह से पेरिस में सभी पांच पदक स्पर्धाओं ( पुरुष और महिला टीम, व्यक्तिगत और मिश्रित श्रेणियों) में प्रतिस्पर्धा करने का पात्र होगा।

Asteroid Near Earth: विशाल एस्टेरॉयड टकरा सकता है धरती से, नासा दे दी चेतावनी, जानें कब टकराएगा

Asteroid Near Earth: विशाल एस्टेरॉयड टकरा सकता है धरती से, नासा दे दी चेतावनी, जानें कब टकराएगाAsteroid: अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने बताया कि धरती की ओर तेजी से आ रहा है एक विशाल एस्टेरॉयड जिसके धरती से टकराने की संभावना 72 फीसदी है और इसे रोक पाने के लिए अभी धरती पर पूरी तैयारी नहीं है। 20 जून को मैरिलैंड स्थित जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स एप्लाइड फिजिक्स लैबोरेटरी में इसके मुख्य निष्कर्ष जारी किए गए।

शेयर बाजार में तेजी, हरे निशाने में इन 6 कंपनियों के शेयर

शेयर बाजार में तेजी, हरे निशाने में इन 6 कंपनियों के शेयरShare market news : एशियाई बाजारों में मजबूती के बीच शुरुआती कारोबार में मंगलवार को घरेलू सूचकांकों में तेजी आई। शुरुआती कारोबार में बैंक और फाइनेंस कंपनियों के शेयर हरे निशान में रहे। बीएसई का 30 शेयर वाला सेंसेक्स शुरुआती कारोबार में 237.05 अंक चढ़कर 77,578 अंक पर पहुंच गया। निफ्टी 66 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 23,604 अंक पर रहा।

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी, भाजपा नेताओं का कांग्रेस पर बड़ा हमला, क्या बोले PM मोदी?

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी, भाजपा नेताओं का कांग्रेस पर बड़ा हमला, क्या बोले PM मोदी?emerency : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत भाजपा नेताओं ने देश में आपातकाल लगाए जाने के 49 साल पूरे होने पर मंगलवार को कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्षी दल द्वारा लोकतंत्र की हत्या करने और उसे बार-बार नुकसान पहुंचाने के लंबे इतिहास में यह सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण है।

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर क्या बोले योगी आदित्यनाथ?

आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर क्या बोले योगी आदित्यनाथ?50 years of emergency : उत्‍तर प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ ने मंगलवार को आपातकाल की 50वीं बरसी पर कांग्रेस पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना हेतु संघर्ष करने वाले सभी सत्याग्रहियों को नमन किया है। आपातकाल के विरोध में उत्तर प्रदेश भाजपा आज काला दिवस मना रही है।

मध्‍यप्रदेश से बंगाल तक राहत की बारिश, जानिए दिल्ली कब पहुंचेगा मानसून

मध्‍यप्रदेश से बंगाल तक राहत की बारिश, जानिए दिल्ली कब पहुंचेगा मानसूनweather update : उत्तरी अरब सागर, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड, बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून के आगे बढ़ने के लिए परिस्थितियां अनुकूल हैं। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में 29 या 30 जून को मानसून के पहुंचने की संभावना है।
