शुक्रवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2024 (16:15 IST)

जयपुर में बैंक लूटने का प्रयास, कैशियर को मारी गोली

झोटवाड़ा इलाके में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में घुसे 2 बदमाश

Jaipur crime news : जयपुर के झोटवाड़ा इलाके में 2 बदमाशों ने शुक्रवार सुबह सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के एक बैंक में लूट की कोशिश की और इस दौरान उन्होंने बैंक के कैशियर को गोली मार दी जिससे वह घायल हो गए।
पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना झोटवाड़ा इलाके में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुई। जैसे ही बैंक खुला दो नकाबपोश बदमाश घुस गए और उन्होंने वहां मौजूद तीन कर्मचारियों को बंदूक का भय दिखा कर एक कमरे में बैठा दिया और नकदी लूटने का प्रयास किया। इसी दौरान बैंक के कैशियर नरेंद्र सिंह वहां आ गए तो एक बदमाश ने उन पर गोली चला दी।
 
पुलिस के अनुसार गोली कैशियर के पेट में लगी, उनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद बदमाशों ने भागने का प्रयास किया लेकिन एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल व लोगों की मदद से एक आरोपी को घटना स्थल पर ही पकड़ लिया गया, जबकि दूसरे को बाद में पकड़ा गया।
 
अतिरिक्त पुलिस आयुक्त कैलाश चंद बिश्नोई ने बताया कि कैशियर को देसी रिवाल्वर से गोली मारी जो उसके पेट में लगी। बदमाशों के पास एक देसी रिवाल्वर व एक नकली रिवाल्वर थी।
 
